PBT Podcast: Making the NBA from outside the draft, the Pro Basketball Combine

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Watch the Game 7 coming up Sunday between Portland and Denver and you will see a few players — Seth Curry for the Blazers, Torrey Craig for Denver in particular — contributing for their teams, guys who were not highly sought after lottery picks. They weren’t drafted at all.

How does a guy like that get noticed? How does a player not drafted in the first 45 (if at all) get the attention of a team, make a Summer League or G-League roster?

Enter Jake Kelfer and his Professional Basketball Combine, an event in Southern California later this month where players not at the NBA’s Draft Combine or G-League Elite Camp get a chance to impress in workouts and other combine events. Kelfer joins me to talk about the Professional Basketball Combine, its success — players such as Antonio Blakeney and Charles Cooke have come through it, nine players have landed two-way contracts, and 23 guys have picked up Summer League invites out of the PBC — and what it takes to get paid to play basketball for the guys not destined for the NBA lottery.

Warriors core needs to follow old blueprint to advance past Rockets

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2019, 9:40 AM EDT
There was something familiar, almost nostalgic, about the Warriors’ offense in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, after Kevin Durant limped off the court with a frightening-looking non-contact leg injury.

Stephen Curry had the ball in his hands, running some pick-and-roll out high and using his gravity — the fear of his shot — to pull defenders to him and stretch out the defense. Behind that players were cutting, setting back screens, there was a whir of constant movement and energy. The floor opened up, the ball flew around, guys were getting and hitting shots, including Curry, who had 12 points and was 2-of-3 from three in the fourth quarter.

Golden State looked more like the 2015-16 version of themselves — the pre-Durant version that was every fan’s second favorite team to watch because of the style and joy with which they played.

That blueprint of success still hung on the walls in Oracle — and it worked, the Warriors won a tight game down the stretch Wednesday, beating the Rockets 104-99 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Now they need to win one of their next two games without Durant — who will be re-evaluated in a week due to a right calf strain — to advance to the Western Conference Finals. It will mean a bigger burden for the Warriors core four from the previous era — Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala — but blueprint on how to do that is still ingrained in this Warriors team.

“I think we obviously turn to Steph to generate most of our offense down the stretch,” coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s not like we’ve gone completely away from that over the years. It’s just that with Kevin we have the ultimate weapon. So we’ve sort of mixed in different styles and different offensive starting points for our team over the last few years. We’ve had different rotations. We’ve had different ways to attack.

“But the one good thing here is that we do have experience from before Kevin was here with Steph, Klay, Draymond, Andre, Shaun, our core guys. So we’ve been successful. That’s not to say it’s the same. That was a few years ago. But we’re comfortable that we can be successful with that group.”

Kevin Durant has been the best player in these playoffs, cementing his status as the best player in the world right now. The two-time Finals MVP had averaged 34.2 points per game on 51.3 percent shooting overall in the playoffs, but since his “I’m Kevin Durant, you know who I am” pronouncement he has been an unstoppable force averaging 36.9 points per game while shooting 41.9 from three, not to mention the 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists a night.

For the Rockets, Durant being out feels like a reversal of fortune from a season ago when Houston was up 3-2 on these Warriors in the Western Conference Finals and Chris Paul went out with a hamstring injury. The Warriors won the final two games of that series and went on to win an NBA title. These Rockets are going to come out with a level of desperation in Game 6 Friday night, not only to keep their season alive but also sensing an opportunity.

However, those Rockets will now need to play defense against a different-looking Warriors team and style. They struggled to do that in the fourth quarter of Game 5, the Warriors put up 32 points and got plenty of clean looks. With a couple days to watch film and adjust, will the Rockets be ready?

Because we know Golden State will be ready — this team has shown it plays its best when challenged. When backed into a corner.

The Warriors core — Curry, Thompson, Green, and Iguodala — are not as young as they were back in 2015, and they do not have the same depth around them, but they also do not have to sustain that 2015 level for an entire playoff run. They need to beat the Rockets in one of the next two games, then starting next Tuesday hold their own against either Denver or Portland. Within a couple of weeks, Durant should be back.

Green yelled “we don’t need you” at Durant during a very-public argument earlier this season.

That’s not true — to win a title this season, they will need him.

However, they can survive for two weeks and advance without him.

“The one thing I think everybody understood and understands as a whole is not one person is going to fill that role,” Green said. “We’re going to have to collectively do that. I think down the stretch, Jonas [Jerebko] hit a big three, I was able to hit a three, Klay hit a three. We really used each other.

“We really have to rely on each other to search and find great shots. We did that down the stretch. That was the difference in the game for us.”

It needs to be the difference in Games 6 and (potentially) 7. Kevon Looney came up big with Durant out, and he likely gets the call as the starter. Shaun Livingston has struggled this series but needs to find the fountain of youth for a couple of games. Iguodala needs to fight through and handle a heavier minutes load than he or Kerr would prefer.

But the Warriors know what is needed. They have the blueprint.

“[Durant has] been phenomenal. So it’s obviously a huge loss,” Kerr said. “But our team has a lot of confidence. They trust each other. They’ve won championships together. So we come out and we give it our best shot, and we try to mix and match some lineups and find some minutes and some contributions where we haven’t had them so far in this series. Guys will get opportunities who haven’t had an opportunity yet. It’ll be a little different.

“But no reason why we can’t go get a win.”

Joel Embiid falls down a lot because his doctors told him to

By Dane DelgadoMay 10, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
People usually collectively hold their breath when Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid falls to the ground. It seems to happen quite a bit, and over the course of NBA history many players have tried to actually stop the amount of times they hit the floor.

When Damian Lillard was a rookie, he kept crashing into the fans sitting on the baseline so much I was worried about his overall ability to stay healthy. That eventually got curbed by training and the coaching staff, and now Lillard doesn’t find the hardwood so much.

But apparently Embiid is actually trying to hit the floor.

According to a great feature by ESPN’s Chris Herring, Embiid found out that it was better for him to hit the floor and spread the impact out over his entire body rather than try to catch himself and potentially injure one of his lower extremities.

Via ESPN:

At the team’s practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, just seconds before he vanishes from sight to take a post-workout shower, Embiid smiles when asked about his frequent falls. “It was something I learned during my rehab when I was going through the foot injury, when I was trying to find ways to limit the impact on my body in 2014,” he says. “I was told that every time I feel like I’m in a situation where it’s going to be some type of extreme [weight] on my leg, I’ve got to dive or just roll onto the floor. So that’s why I do it.”

“I know there are fans that are always thinking, ‘No!’ each time I fall, but that’s why I do it,” Embiid says with a brief grin before heading for the showers. “The specialists for my foot told me to do it.”

This seems pretty reasonable from a science perspective, and like a lot of things in the NBA these days the right choice actually appears counterintuitive to your naked eye (and your common sense).

The Sixers bet big on Embiid in 2017 by giving him a massive 5-year, $147.7 million contract. Tantamount to Philadelphia success is Embiid’s health, and it looks like he and his doctors have a plan for that moving forward.

Lillard, McCollum, Hood, and Collins propel Blazers to Game 7 vs. Nuggets

By Dane DelgadoMay 10, 2019, 2:05 AM EDT
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are headed to Game 7.

On Thursday night, facing elimination on their home court, the Trail Blazers pushed the Denver Nuggets in a way we hadn’t seen in two games. Where before we had seen a dearth of 3-point shooting and rebounding, Portland instead found its way in Game 6. Lillard scored 32 points, going 6-of-13 from beyond the arc, and Rodney Hood added 25 points off the bench including three buckets from deep.

It looked like the Blazers might not recover from traumatic losses in Games 4 and 5, but instead Portland soundly beat Denver, 119-108.

Rebounding, particularly on the offensive end for Portland, has been the story of this series. The Blazers have not been active outside of their big men, and their wings have either been unengaged or caught on the wrong part of the floor.

Guys like Al-Farouq Aminu, Moe Harkless, Seth Curry, and Evan Turner have been in varying places on the hardwood during offensive rebounding chances during the past eight quarters — underneath the basket, stuck in the corner, far above the 3-point line — none of them good places to grab the basketball.

That seemed to change on Thursday thanks in part to the Blazers crashing down just enough to grab more rebounds without giving up transition buckets to the Nuggets, something coach Terry Stotts mentioned he was worried about during the game.

Of big help in this area was second-year man Zach Collins, who had 14 points to go with five blocks, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. One of Portland’s most recent college players, Collins did what college players do — box out.

In addition to Enes Kanter, who has been doing yeoman’s work with a separated shoulder and while fasting for Ramadan, Collins soaked up so the Denver big man enough so the Blazers Wings could get a shot at some loose balls. The Nuggets is still ended up a +5 in offensive rebounding disparity, but the overall change was huge. In Game 5, Denver had 19 more boards than the Blazers.

In Game 6? One.

Lillard dealt with Denver’s trap slightly better, although he still had five turnovers during the game. More important, Lillards shot — which has looked short and shaky as of late — was on point, as the Blazers star was once again hitting deep 3-pointers despite Denver contesting heavily.

Not to be outdone, McCollum continued his excellent run of playoff performances, his demeanor steely and reserved as he again punished the Nuggets with floaters and crazy turnarounds.

Hood, who was the receiver of much derision during last season’s playoffs when he was the new father of twin girls, was the bolster off the bench Portland has needed. The Blazers have not been the same as they were in the regular season, particularly with Evan Turner seemingly still afraid to shoot the basketball. Hood did not have that problem on Thursday, and he added four rebounds to his 25-point total, going 8-of-12 from the floor.

Denver’s starting lineup was again very good, and Nikola Jokic finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. Jokic went 10-of-15 from the field, but the entire Nuggets team only shot 38.4 percent from the floor. Paul Millsap, who had been absolutely lights out up until this point, went just 4-of-15 with 17 points.

Still, it was a close game down the stretch until the Blazers finally sealed it with a 1:19 to go in the fourth quarter. McCollum hit a 24-foot 3-point jumper off a Turner assist to make it a double-digit lead, putting the game out of reach for good. Both McCollum and Lillard didn’t change their expressions much during the game, save for the Lehigh guard’s nod to the Denver bench after his game-sealing shot.

This is more the type of game we should have expected over the course of this series. Games 4 and 5 were outliers in how poorly the Blazers shot and rebounded at times. Thursday’s game at Moda Center was within the reach of both teams throughout, and it felt akin to the first couple of matchups we saw.

Stotts adjusted his rebounding game plan just enough to get the Blazers even, and Portland looked as though they were reinvigorated from a team chemistry point. The Blazers can’t win this series without their bench stepping up. Seemingly, the Nuggets can’t beat the Blazers without shooting an excellent percentage from 3-point range and dominating the glass. No doubt Denver Coach Michael Malone will try to find a way to get the Nuggets to do that very thing again on Sunday in Game 7. And of course, Stotts will try to stop him.

We are headed for another seven-game series in these playoffs, and the battle of Lillard and McCollum vs. Jokic and Murray will get top billing. But as we saw in Game 6, the real story could be about the role players.

Lakers fans to hold rally at Staples to protest team’s decision-making

By Dane DelgadoMay 9, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Lakers are in trouble, and Lakers fans aren’t happy about it. The team still doesn’t have a head coach after some back-and-forth with Tyron Lue, and Rajon Rondo will reportedly not be interested in coming back to the team if the Lakers don’t have a head coach by the time free agency rolls around.

Meanwhile, Lakers fans are about to show the organization exactly how they feel, up close and in person.

Thanks to the efforts of a poster on Reddit, there will be a rally outside the Staples Center on Friday for Lakers fans to gather and voice their displeasure with the team.

Via a press release issued by Charlie Rivers, the Reddit poster:

I have announced a protest in response to Ms. Jeannie Buss’s Decision Making that has impacted the overall ability of the Lakers Organization to operate as a successful Franchise. Many others and I find it disturbing the amount of influence Kurt & Linda Rambis have on the organization. This method of production being based off Nepotism, personal friendships, rather than value is alarming.

This event is not representative of the entire fanbase, but of those who are frustrated with the ineptitude decision making of this organization’s leadership and the path they are taking. We support the Lakers Organization, but do not condone its current management. This event is to focus not on the failure to hire Tyronn Lue, in favor of Jason Kidd, but the decisions that ultimately are the responsibility of Jeannie Buss. Any acts of public disturbances, profanity, violence, threats, and disruption of the peace are not condoned. This is event is simply a conduit to have our concerns heard.

The Lakers seem to have no self-awareness in how they are being run. It’s a family business, and Jeanie Buss has not shown us that she can effectively manage the organization.

Buss doesn’t understand her own weaknesses, and has unfortunately continued to hire based off of personal relationships rather than expertise. It’s a trap many owners fall into, and one that only some can pull themselves out of. Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer only recently was able to right the ship.

Although he doesn’t agree with heaping blame on Buss, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea took to Instagram on Thursday to voice his own displeasure about the state of the team.

Via Instagram:

We’ll see what the Lakers do from here. They need someone running the front office. Then they need a coach.

I don’t have much faith in Buss and the Rambises to make the right decision. Apparently, neither do Lakers fans.