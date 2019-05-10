Lillard, McCollum, Hood, Collins propel Blazers to Game 7 vs. Nuggets

By Dane DelgadoMay 10, 2019, 2:05 AM EDT
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are headed to Game 7.

On Thursday night, facing elimination on their home court, the Trail Blazers pushed the Denver Nuggets in a way we hadn’t seen in two games. Where before we had seen a dearth of 3-point shooting and rebounding, Portland instead found its way in Game 6. Lillard scored 32 points, going 6-of-13 from beyond the arc, and Rodney Hood added 25 points off the bench including three buckets from deep.

It looked like the Blazers might not recover from traumatic losses in Games 4 and 5, but instead Portland soundly beat Denver, 119-108.

Rebounding, particularly on the offensive end for Portland, has been the story of this series. The Blazers have not been active outside of their big men, and their wings have either been unengaged or caught on the wrong part of the floor.

Guys like Al-Farouq Aminu, Moe Harkless, Seth Curry, and Evan Turner have been in varying places on the hardwood during offensive rebounding chances during the past eight quarters — underneath the basket, stuck in the corner, far above the 3-point line — none of them good places to grab the basketball.

That seemed to change on Thursday thanks in part to the Blazers crashing down just enough to grab more rebounds without giving up transition buckets to the Nuggets, something coach Terry Stotts mentioned he was worried about before the game.

Of big help in this area was second-year man Zach Collins, who had 14 points to go with five blocks, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. One of Portland’s most recent college players, Collins did what college players do — box out.

In addition to Enes Kanter, who has been doing yeoman’s work with a separated shoulder while fasting for Ramadan, Collins soaked up the Denver big men enough so the Blazers wings could get a shot at some loose balls. The Nuggets is still ended up a +5 in offensive rebounding disparity, but the overall change was huge. In Game 5, Denver had 19 more boards than the Blazers.

In Game 6? One.

Lillard dealt with Denver’s trap slightly better, although he still had five turnovers during the game. More important, Lillard’s shot — which has looked short and shaky as of late — was on point, as the Blazers star was once again hitting deep 3-pointers despite Denver contesting heavily.

Not to be outdone, McCollum continued his excellent run of playoff performances, his demeanor steely and reserved as he again punished the Nuggets with floaters and crazy turnarounds.

Hood, who was the receiver of much derision during last season’s playoffs when he was the new father of twin girls, was the bolster off the bench Portland has needed. The Blazers have not been the same as they were in the regular season, particularly with Evan Turner seemingly still afraid to shoot the basketball. Hood did not have that problem on Thursday, and he added four rebounds to his 25-point total, going 8-of-12 from the floor.

Denver’s starting lineup was again very good, and Nikola Jokic finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. Jokic went 10-of-15 from the field, but the entire Nuggets team only shot 38.4 percent from the floor. Paul Millsap, who had been absolutely lights out up until this point, went just 4-of-15 with 17 points.

Still, it was a close game down the stretch until the Blazers finally sealed it with a 1:19 to go in the fourth quarter. McCollum hit a 24-foot 3-point jumper off a Turner assist to make it a double-digit lead, putting the game out of reach for good. Both McCollum and Lillard didn’t change their expressions much during the game, save for the Lehigh guard’s nod to the Denver bench after his game-sealing shot.

This was more the type of game we should have expected over the course of this series. Games 4 and 5 were outliers in how poorly the Blazers shot and rebounded at times. Thursday’s game at Moda Center was within the reach of both teams throughout, and it felt akin to the first couple of matchups we saw.

Stotts adjusted his rebounding game plan just enough to get the Blazers even, and Portland looked as though they were reinvigorated from a team chemistry point. The Blazers can’t win this series without their bench stepping up. Seemingly, the Nuggets can’t beat the Blazers without shooting an excellent percentage from 3-point range and dominating the glass. No doubt Denver Coach Michael Malone will try to find a way to get the Nuggets to do that very thing again on Sunday in Game 7. And of course, Stotts will try to stop him.

We are headed for another seven-game series in these playoffs, and the battle of Lillard and McCollum vs. Jokic and Murray will get top billing. But as we saw in Game 6, the real story could be about the role players.

Chris Paul chased Stephen Curry off court Thursday, Curry made him pay Friday

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 11:06 AM EDT
Chris Paul played a little gamesmanship with Stephen Curry on Thursday.

Curry didn’t forget Friday. Don’t make Curry angry, you wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

Curry dropped 33 on the Rockets in the second half Friday night, pick-and-rolling Houston right out of the playoffs. Coming off the court, Curry was thinking about what CP3 had done the night before. Marcus Thompson II had the story at The Athletic.

Draymond Green stood outside the visiting locker room at the Toyota Center, greeting teammates as they came in. When Stephen Curry made his way through the crowd, he looked straight at Green — before they slapped hands and bumped chests — and screamed, “Kick me off the court again, boy!”…

On the eve of Friday’s Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, Curry wanted to get some shots up at the Toyota Center. The Warriors’ do-it-all manager, Eric Housen, booked the court from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. so Curry could work on his shot. Somehow, Rockets’ guard Chris Paul got wind. He decided to go to the Toyota Center to get shots up, nixing Curry’s reservations. The Warriors’ point guard offered to stick to half a court, but Paul wasn’t having it. Curry was kicked off the Toyota Center court.

Hence: “Kick me off the court again, boy!” And Green replied to Curry’s taunt by screaming, “Kick him off! Kick him off!”

Not that Curry needed more motivation, but like all the greats they will turn slights into fuel for the fire, and when Curry’s fire got lit on Friday the Rockets got burned.

Note to Denver and Portland: If Curry wants to get up some shots in the arena, let him.

Tony Parker on retiring this summer: ‘It’s 50-50. I haven’t made my decision yet.’

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Tony Parker can still play the game at a high level. Last season, coming off the bench for the Hornets for 56 games, he averaged 9.5 points and 3.7 assists, giving Kemba Walker some needed rest.

The question for Parker, at age 36, is does he want to go through what it takes to get his body right for another season? Parker is not sure. Here is what he said on the French television broadcast “C’a Vous”, via BeBasket, with a hat tip to EuroHoops:

“It’s 50-50. I haven’t made my decision yet. I told the club that I will give them an answer in June. I really hesitate. I have nothing to prove. I want to spend time with my family. And there’s another part of me that wants to make one last season. There will be an NBA game in France, in Paris. It will be a beautiful event.”

The Charlotte Hornets will play the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris on Jan. 20. For these international games (preseason or regular season) the NBA tries to send teams with players from the host nation. The Hornets are going because Parker and Nicolas Batum are on the roster.

Whenever Parker does retire, his next stop will be the Hall of Fame. He is a four-time NBA champion as part of the Spurs dynasty, a Finals MVP from 2007, a four-time All-NBA player and a six-time All-Star. Internationally, he led France to a EuroBasket title in 2013, the first ever for the nation, and Parker was named MVP of that tournament.

Stephen Curry scores 33 in second half as Warriors eliminate Rockets

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 12:04 AM EDT
For the second year in a row, the Golden State ended Houston’s playoff dreams on the Rockets’ home court.

Except this one is going to hurt the Rockets more, this is the year where the breaks went their way. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson limped into Game 1, Kevin Durant could not play Game 6, DeMarcus Cousins was in a suit the entire series. The Rockets were at full strength and had their chances.

Yet for the fourth time in five years, Golden State eliminated the Rockets from the playoffs.

“This one is going to leave a mark. This one hurts,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said.

This time the Warriors did it despite Stephen Curry scoring zero first-half points.

Yet the game was tied at the half anyway, and in the second half Curry dropped 33 as the Warriors pick-and-rolled the Rockets to death — the Warriors ran the Curry/Draymond Green pick-and-roll 10 times in the fourth quarter and scored 19 points on the play. Houston had no answers. The Rockets would trap Curry, he would find a rolling Green, and it was all downhill from there for the Warriors. Golden State made plays down the stretch as champions do, including Klay Thompson who finished with 27 points and hit 7 threes.

Golden State won Game 6 118-113 to take the series 4-2.

The Warriors will face the winner of Denver and Portland — they play in a Game 7 Sunday — starting Tuesday night in Oakland.

That is series the Warriors should get Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins back during.

The Rockets had their chance in the first half, when Curry was scoreless. Yet it was the strong play of the Golden State bench that kept the Warriors close, combined with 21 points from Klay Thompson in the half (he finished with 27 including 7 threes).

Curry came alive in the second half and was 9-of-15 including 4-of-9 from three.

Down the stretch, the Rockets did what they could defensively to keep Curry from beating them, but that just opened the door for everyone else.

Also for the Warriors, Andre Iguodala once again turned back the hands of time and played a strong game, especially defending James Harden, who still had 35 points on the night.

James Harden played well, scored 35 (he led the last three games in scoring), but could not take over the game and his teammates did not respond the way Curry’s did. The Rockets have some off-season soul searching to do about their roster and style of play, and what it will take to win a title in future years. It’s a difficult question that could lead to difficult choices.

The Warriors will have a difficult summer, too, but theirs will not start for a while longer.

Report: DeMarcus Cousins could return during Western Conference Finals

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
The Golden State Warriors should get Kevin Durant back sometime in the next couple of weeks, at some point during the Western Conference Finals.

It looks like they may also get DeMarcus Cousins back.

Reports had been trickling in of his progress in rehab from a torn quadriceps muscle in Game 2 of the first round against the Clippers. Those reports were not wrong, and Marc Stein of The New York Times broke the news.

This playoff run is why DeMarcus Cousins came to Golden State in the first place (well, that and he wasn’t getting other offers coming off a torn Achilles). Cousins had never been to the playoffs before and wanted to be part of a playoff team poised to go far, to earn himself a ring to add to his resume, to burnish his reputation, and all of that will help him land bigger free agent offers next summer. Cousins has put in the work to get back.

“For me, my goal is I ain’t planning on sitting,” Cousins told The Undefeated at ESPN.

Cousins could play a key role if he is back the next round, the Warriors could use his big body and strength against Denver’s Nikola Jokic or Portland’s Enes Kanter. In the Finals, there are undoubtedly good matchups for Cousins at the five, depending on which team comes out of the East (and that the Warriors make it through).

Things are breaking the Warriors way. Just what the rest of the league needed to hear.