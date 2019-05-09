Sixers’ Simmons, Butler, Embiid dominate, blow out Raptors to force Game 7

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2019, 11:20 PM EDT
Ben Simmons played in Game 5 on Tuesday, there is proof right in the box score. Yet if you watched the game he was hardly noticeable. Not coincidently Philadelphia got blown out on the road.

In the first minutes of Game 6, you could not miss Ben Simmons — he was aggressive, attacking downhill, imposing himself on the game. Philadelphia’s defensive energy had Toronto missing shots, and that gave Simmons a chance to get out in transition, where he is at his best. Simmons was 4-of-5 shooting with 5 assists in the first quarter alone.

That set the tone.

“[Simmons] was our bell-ringer tonight,” Sixers coach Brett Brown of his star, who finished with 21 points.

Jimmy Butler was the best player on the floor, scored 25 on the night, had eight assists, and played with the kind of grit and determination that endears him to Sixers faithful. “He was all over that game,” Brown said.

Joel Embiid was +40 in 36 minutes (and the Sixers were -29 in the 12 minutes he sat)— just his presence on the court changes things for the Sixers on both ends.

Philadelphia blew out Toronto in Game 6, 112-101 (a score that was not indicative of the 20+ point Sixers lead for much of the game) to even the series 3-3.

The winner-take-all Game 7 is Sunday in Toronto, 7 p.m. Eastern (up against the penultimate Game of Thrones episode, both may see some blood spilled).

It’s a game with more than just a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals against Milwaukee on the line — free agent decisions by stars such as Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and more could be impacted by the outcome.

Which Philadelphia team will show up for that game?

Throughout this series — and even going back to Game 1 of the Brooklyn series — this team has been up-and-down. Part of that has risen and fell with Joel Embiid’s health, but Simmons effectiveness, and how well the role players have performed, has been a roller coaster as well.

Often that is tied to pace — when the Sixers get to run then Simmons gets going and other things open up. Make the Sixers take the ball out of the basket each time and the dynamic changes.

“We just missed so many shots early and they were just playing off the rebounds so often,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “They were getting the rebound and pushing out on us so often, and we were not doing a great job in transition.”

If the Sixers team that showed up Thursday night appears on Sunday Philadelphia has a good chance of advancing.

As it has every game, Toronto got a good night from Kawhi Leonard, 29 points on 9-of-20 shooting, however, this was not one of his elite nights. Pascal Siakam added 21 points and played well.

That’s about it. Every other Raptor shot a combined 40 percent and had little impact on the game Kyle Lowry was 5-of-11 for 13 points, Danny Green was 2-of-8 from three, Serge Ibaka was 3-of-10, Marc Gasol 3-of-8.

Toronto’s role players have been much better at home and they need to continue that trend Sunday.

One other thing to watch: Late in the game, Embiid picked up a flagrant foul when a push of Marc Gasol (in an attempt to establish rebounding position) resulted in a hand flying up and catching the Raptor big man in the face. Inadvertent or not the NBA has handed out Flagrants for those kinds of plays all season. That gives Embiid three flagrants these playoffs, one more and he gets a one-game suspension (if his next one is a Flagrant 2 he sits two games).

Lakers fans to hold rally at Staples to protest team’s decision-making

By Dane DelgadoMay 9, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Lakers are in trouble, and Lakers fans aren’t happy about it. The team still doesn’t have a head coach after some back-and-forth with Tyron Lue, and Rajon Rondo will reportedly not be interested in coming back to the team if the Lakers don’t have a head coach by the time free agency rolls around.

Meanwhile, Lakers fans are about to show the organization exactly how they feel, up close and in person.

Thanks to the efforts of a poster on Reddit, there will be a rally outside the Staples Center on Friday for Lakers fans to gather and voice their displeasure with the team.

Via a press release issued by Charlie Rivers, the Reddit poster:

I have announced a protest in response to Ms. Jeannie Buss’s Decision Making that has impacted the overall ability of the Lakers Organization to operate as a successful Franchise. Many others and I find it disturbing the amount of influence Kurt & Linda Rambis have on the organization. This method of production being based off Nepotism, personal friendships, rather than value is alarming.

This event is not representative of the entire fanbase, but of those who are frustrated with the ineptitude decision making of this organization’s leadership and the path they are taking. We support the Lakers Organization, but do not condone its current management. This event is to focus not on the failure to hire Tyronn Lue, in favor of Jason Kidd, but the decisions that ultimately are the responsibility of Jeannie Buss. Any acts of public disturbances, profanity, violence, threats, and disruption of the peace are not condoned. This is event is simply a conduit to have our concerns heard.

The Lakers seem to have no self-awareness in how they are being run. It’s a family business, and Jeanie Buss has not shown us that she can effectively manage the organization.

Buss doesn’t understand her own weaknesses, and has unfortunately continued to hire based off of personal relationships rather than expertise. It’s a trap many owners fall into, and one that only some can pull themselves out of. Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer only recently was able to right the ship.

Although he doesn’t agree with heaping blame on Buss, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea took to Instagram on Thursday to voice his own displeasure about the state of the team.

Via Instagram:

We’ll see what the Lakers do from here. They need someone running the front office. Then they need a coach.

I don’t have much faith in Buss and the Rambises to make the right decision. Apparently, neither do Lakers fans.

Ben Simmons says guarding Kawhi Leonard is taking his focus from offense (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMay 9, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Even though the Philadelphia 76ers have kept things close with the Toronto Raptors in their second-round series, it seems as though many fans have started to turn on Ben Simmons.

Simmons has been particularly awful for the 76ers in the halfcourt offense. The fact that Simmons can’t shoot — or won’t — has irked many fans in Philadelphia and around the league.

Of course, Simmons is aware of that criticism and he apparently has a response to it. In an interview with TNT before Thursday night’s game against the Raptors, Simmons said that he felt that trying to guard Kawhi Leonard was taking away some of his focus and ability on offense.

Via TNT:

“Sometimes I get so focused on defending Kawhi and keeping him in front that I sometimes slow down on offense and I lose a little bit of focus or intensity there.”

I think it would be easy to criticize this comment from Simmons as trying to dodge or shift blame. Instead, the way I choose to look at it is as a pretty open and honest explanation of what it’s like to try and guard a player who seems to be peaking in the playoffs.

Simmons is a second-year player after all, and he’s just 22 years old. The task of trying to guard Leonard would naturally take away the focus of just about any NBA player when it comes to the rest of their game.

I also think it’s reasonable for fans to want Simmons to be able to lock in and be the star they want. That will come with time, and if Simmons remains with the 76ers past this season, no doubt he will need to work on his ability to flip the switch on both ends of the floor no matter the opponent.

NBA commissioner Silver wants half of all new NBA referees to be women

Associated PressMay 9, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants half of all new referees joining the league to be women – and he would like to see teams hire female coaches, too.

In an appearance Thursday for The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., Silver said two of the past five refs added from the developmental G-League were women, bringing the total number of female officials to three.

“It’s an area, frankly, where I’ve acknowledged that I’m not sure how it was that it remained so male-dominated for so long. Because it’s an area of the game where physically, certainly, there’s no benefit to being a man, as opposed to a woman, when it comes to refereeing,” Silver said.

“The goal is: Going forward, it should be roughly 50-50 of new officials entering in the league,” he said. “Same for coaches, by the way. We have a program, too. There’s no reason why women shouldn’t be coaching men’s basketball.”

There has never been a female head coach in the NBA.

Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs was the league’s first full-time female assistant. Kristi Toliver worked as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards this season; she also still plays for the WNBA’s Mystics in the same city.

In December, the Indiana Pacers made Kelly Krauskopf the first woman to hold the title of assistant general manager in the NBA.

Among the other topics he was asked about Thursday was the NBA’s one-and-done rule, and Silver reiterated that he has changed his stance on the issue and is willing to let 18-year-old players enter the league.

“I have changed my position. It’s a tough one, because not all the teams agree with me on this,” Silver said, estimating that about half of the league’s clubs are in favor of the switch.

He said the NBA and the players’ union are “in active discussions” about that policy and he said any change probably wouldn’t happen before the 2022 season. That’s because some teams already have traded away picks in upcoming drafts, and because that is the year current freshmen in high school would be eligible to head to the pros.

 

Report: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wanted “famous US basketball players” to come before last summit

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

This is the idea of basketball diplomacy gone all wrong.

Before his second summit with President Donald Trump back in February, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un asked the United States to send over some famous basketball players — besides Dennis Rodman, we guess — to help the two countries relations. ABC News got the story from sources.

Ahead of the second summit in Hanoi, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un requested as part of the agreement between the countries moving forward that the U.S. send “famous basketball players” to normalize relations between the two countries, according to two U.S. officials.

The request was made in writing, officials said, as part of the cultural exchange between the two countries, and at one point the North Koreans insisted that it be included in the joint statement on denuclearization.

Obviously, that never happened. It went about as well as the summit itself. Even if president Trump wanted it to, getting NBA players to go do a basketball diplomacy tour of North Korea would have been dead in the water. Players, for the most part, are not fans of Trump, and beyond that, it would not have played well with their brands.

Dennis Rodman has gone to North Korea to see his “friend” Kim Jong Un, sang “happy birthday” to the dictator, and saw it as a way to try to open the door between the two nations. Kim Jong Un grew up a basketball fan, specifically the Jordan era Bulls, hence the Rodman connection. However, the NBA is not really looking to get in bed with North Korea as a business partner. To put it kindly.

 