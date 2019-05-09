Getty Images

Report: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wanted “famous US basketball players” to come before last summit

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
This is the idea of basketball diplomacy gone all wrong.

Before his second summit with President Donald Trump back in February, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un asked the United States to send over some famous basketball players — besides Dennis Rodman, we guess — to help the two countries relations. ABC News got the story from sources.

Ahead of the second summit in Hanoi, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un requested as part of the agreement between the countries moving forward that the U.S. send “famous basketball players” to normalize relations between the two countries, according to two U.S. officials.

The request was made in writing, officials said, as part of the cultural exchange between the two countries, and at one point the North Koreans insisted that it be included in the joint statement on denuclearization.

Obviously, that never happened. It went about as well as the summit itself. Even if president Trump wanted it to, getting NBA players to go do a basketball diplomacy tour of North Korea would have been dead in the water. Players, for the most part, are not fans of Trump, and beyond that, it would not have played well with their brands.

Dennis Rodman has gone to North Korea to see his “friend” Kim Jong Un, sang “happy birthday” to the dictator, and saw it as a way to try to open the door between the two nations. Kim Jong Un grew up a basketball fan, specifically the Jordan era Bulls, hence the Rodman connection. However, the NBA is not really looking to get in bed with North Korea as a business partner. To put it kindly.

 

NBA commissioner Silver wants half of all new NBA referees to be women

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 9, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants half of all new referees joining the league to be women – and he would like to see teams hire female coaches, too.

In an appearance Thursday for The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., Silver said two of the past five refs added from the developmental G-League were women, bringing the total number of female officials to three.

“It’s an area, frankly, where I’ve acknowledged that I’m not sure how it was that it remained so male-dominated for so long. Because it’s an area of the game where physically, certainly, there’s no benefit to being a man, as opposed to a woman, when it comes to refereeing,” Silver said.

“The goal is: Going forward, it should be roughly 50-50 of new officials entering in the league,” he said. “Same for coaches, by the way. We have a program, too. There’s no reason why women shouldn’t be coaching men’s basketball.”

There has never been a female head coach in the NBA.

Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs was the league’s first full-time female assistant. Kristi Toliver worked as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards this season; she also still plays for the WNBA’s Mystics in the same city.

In December, the Indiana Pacers made Kelly Krauskopf the first woman to hold the title of assistant general manager in the NBA.

Among the other topics he was asked about Thursday was the NBA’s one-and-done rule, and Silver reiterated that he has changed his stance on the issue and is willing to let 18-year-old players enter the league.

“I have changed my position. It’s a tough one, because not all the teams agree with me on this,” Silver said, estimating that about half of the league’s clubs are in favor of the switch.

He said the NBA and the players’ union are “in active discussions” about that policy and he said any change probably wouldn’t happen before the 2022 season. That’s because some teams already have traded away picks in upcoming drafts, and because that is the year current freshmen in high school would be eligible to head to the pros.

 

Marcus Smart says blaming Kyrie Irving for Celtics’ fall is BS

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT
Celtics fans all but had pitchforks and torches, ready to run Kyrie Irving out of town after he struggled against the Bucks and was at the heart of Boston being eliminated from the playoffs. They are not alone, one player called Irving difficult to play with. Then there was this comment from someone with the Cavaliers to Jeff Goodman of Stadium:

“Doesn’t want to listen to anybody,” a Cavs source told me about Irving. “I’ve been around more selfish guys, but when you add up those three – moody, immature and tough to coach – he doesn’t have a leg to stand on.”

While there is plenty of blame to go around — starting with Danny Ainge knowing he had a potentially combustible locker room — down through all the players, it was Irving that has become the focal point. He is the guy Celtics fans want to go. He is taking the most blame after a series where he shot 35.6 percent overall and 21.9 percent from three — in five games against the Bucks he scored 102 points on 104 shots.

Marcus Smart came to Irving’s defense, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston.

“Bulls***. That’s bulls***,” said Smart. “Not one of us on this team knows what Kyrie’s been through. Probably a few amount of people in this world knows what Kyrie goes through. It was hard for him as well.

“He was forced into a situation where it was business over the friendships, where he had to come into a situation knowing that this is a group of guys that had something going before I come here. ‘How will I fit in?’ He didn’t want to disrupt that. And that says a lot. This is Kyrie Irving we’re talking about. And he’s talking about coming in and disrupting us.”

It looked like he did disrupt things, at least on the court. Irving is a great isolation player, but that took the Celtics out of the ball-and-player-movement style Brad Stevens wants, and that worked in the postseason a year ago.

Boston and Ainge have some decisions to make this summer about what kind of team they are trying to build. Irving has a decision about where he wants to play next season. Those two things may not work well together.

It’s going to be a hot summer in Boston come July.

 

NBA says it’s inconclusive if Klay Thompson stepped out of bounds late in Game 5

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
Of course there was an officiating controversy, it’s Houston vs. Golden State. There has to be some.

Rockets fans (and players) claimed that with :11 seconds to go in the game, with the Rockets down three, Chris Paul and James Harden trapped Klay Thompson on the sideline, and as Thompson leaned back to find room to throw a pass he stepped out of bounds with the ball in his hands. You can see the play in the video above, and screenshots from it make it look like Thompson steps out of bounds with the ball in his hand. The call would have given the Rockets a chance to tie the game.

The NBA didn’t see it that way, calling it inconclusive in the Last Two Minute Report:

Paul (HOU) and Harden (HOU) trap Thompson (GSW) against the sideline and Thompson jumps backwards to find an opening for the pass. After reviewing the play from multiple angles and frame-by-frame, there is no conclusive angle that shows the ball touching Thompson’s (GSW) fingertips as he lands before releasing the ball on his pass attempt.

The league did say Eric Gordon should have been called for a loose ball foul in the scramble after Thompson’s errant pass because of how Gordon ran into Shaun Livingston.

The L2M report also said Thompson should have been called for a reach-in foul on Gordon with 1:26 left in the game (Gordon regained control of the ball after it was knocked away).

Two quick thoughts.

First, while the official was standing right next to Thompson as he tries to make that pass that referee is really not in a good position to make that call — there’s no way he can see the release of the ball and the foot at the same time from his vantage point. He was too close.

Second, this call is not why the Rockets lost. Houston gave up 32 points to a Golden State team without Kevin Durant in the fourth, that is why it lost. It’s never one play, one thing, or one call.

Klay Thompson denies that he’s unhappy with Warriors

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT
Warriors star Klay Thompson, according to rumor, is unhappy.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr insisted Thompson was happy, but I’d rather hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.

Thompson, via Mark Medina of The Mercury News:

“That’s not true,” Thompson told Bay Area News Group. “Have I ever indicated I was unhappy?”

If that’s the case, Thompson can prove it by re-signing this summer. That’ll be the ultimate test.

At very minimum, Thompson is happy enough now to shut down talk that could harm the Warriors’ chemistry. That’s important as they make this playoff run.

But there have been numerous indications Thompson is more deeply happy in Golden State. I wouldn’t ignore Stephen A. Smith’s report, but I also wouldn’t let it supersede other information.

Is Thompson always perfectly content as third option behind Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry? Probably not. Does he feel worse about his place in the pecking in order when he’s slumping? Probably.

I can see how that’d get confused into something greater as Thompson was struggling recently. But there’s a long way between that and Thompson actually leaving in free agency.