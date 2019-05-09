Report: Kevin Durant out rest of Warriors-Rockets series

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steve Kerr already ruled out Kevin Durant for Warriors-Rockets Game 6 tomorrow.

Durant would apparently miss a potential Game 7 Sunday, too.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Golden State’s Kevin Durant has suffered a mild strain on his right calf and expected to be re-evaluated next week, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 9, 2019

The Warriors gave themselves a ton of margin for error by rallying for a win after Durant went down in Game 5. With a 3-2 series lead, Golden State needs to win just one of two games, the second of which would be at home. Of teams in that situation, 91% have won the series.

But Durant’s injury hurts. He’s a great player who was hitting peak form.

The Warriors will likely start Kevon Looney, losing their small-ball identity. Everyone – especially Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson – should get more touches as Golden State reverts to more of the movement offense it used prior to Durant’s arrival.

Will this give Houston’s small lineup with P.J. Tucker at center an advantage? This opens the door a little wider for the Rockets.

The Warriors certainly can’t count on advancing, but they’ll also probably hope the Trail Blazers force a Game 7 against the Nuggets to delay the start of the Western Conference finals.