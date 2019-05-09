Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Klay Thompson denies that he’s unhappy with Warriors

By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT
Warriors star Klay Thompson, according to rumor, is unhappy.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr insisted Thompson was happy, but I’d rather hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.

Thompson, via Mark Medina of The Mercury News:

“That’s not true,” Thompson told Bay Area News Group. “Have I ever indicated I was unhappy?”

If that’s the case, Thompson can prove it by re-signing this summer. That’ll be the ultimate test.

At very minimum, Thompson is happy enough now to shut down talk that could harm the Warriors’ chemistry. That’s important as they make this playoff run.

But there have been numerous indications Thompson is more deeply happy in Golden State. I wouldn’t ignore Stephen A. Smith’s report, but I also wouldn’t let it supersede other information.

Is Thompson always perfectly content as third option behind Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry? Probably not. Does he feel worse about his place in the pecking in order when he’s slumping? Probably.

I can see how that’d get confused into something greater as Thompson was struggling recently. But there’s a long way between that and Thompson actually leaving in free agency.

Report: Kevin Durant out rest of Warriors-Rockets series

By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT
Steve Kerr already ruled out Kevin Durant for Warriors-Rockets Game 6 tomorrow.

Durant would apparently miss a potential Game 7 Sunday, too.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Warriors gave themselves a ton of margin for error by rallying for a win after Durant went down in Game 5. With a 3-2 series lead, Golden State needs to win just one of two games, the second of which would be at home. Of teams in that situation, 91% have won the series.

But Durant’s injury hurts. He’s a great player who was hitting peak form.

The Warriors will likely start Kevon Looney, losing their small-ball identity. Everyone – especially Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson – should get more touches as Golden State reverts to more of the movement offense it used prior to Durant’s arrival.

Will this give Houston’s small lineup with P.J. Tucker at center an advantage? This opens the door a little wider for the Rockets.

The Warriors certainly can’t count on advancing, but they’ll also probably hope the Trail Blazers force a Game 7 against the Nuggets to delay the start of the Western Conference finals.

Celtics player on Kyrie Irving, reportedly: ‘He’s hard to play with. It’s all about him’

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving stumbled while lead the Celtics in the regular season. He declared Boston would be fine in the playoffs “because I’m here.” He called himself a basketball genius. As the Celtics’ season was slipping away due in part to his inefficiency, he said his real problem was not shooting enough.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium:

“Everyone respects his talent,” one Celtics player told me earlier this season, “but he’s hard to play with. It’s all about him.”

Irving isn’t the first star player who’s difficult to play with. He won’t be the last.

Also keep in mind, this is only one teammate. Irving surely had better relationships with some teammates than others. But that even one teammate felt strongly enough to badmouth Irving like this says something.

The big question: Will Irving change? He has been a challenging teammate for a long time, and his petulance took a toll on the Celtics. At times, they fed off his moodiness and selfishness.

None of this necessarily makes Irving a bad person. It just makes him harder to win with.

But his playing ability will afford him more opportunities, in Boston or elsewhere. Teams will, wisely, continue to bet on his talent and hope he comes around as a teammate – or plays so well, it doesn’t matter. That’s the luxury of being a star.

 

 

Terry Rozier on Celtics, restricted free agency: ‘No comment’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Terry Rozier has kept a consistent message: He wants to become a starting point guard. He has been content backing up Kyrie Irving with the Celtics.

Push could come to shove this summer.

Rozier will be a restricted free agent. Irving will be an unrestricted free agent. Boston could keep both, one or neither.

After the Celtics got eliminated last night, Rozier discussed what he’s looking for – a team that treats him like family and invests in him. He was then asked about the Celtics and their matching rights on him.

“No comment,” Rozier said.

Maybe Rozier just didn’t want to dive too deep into the machinations of restricted free agency moments after Boston’s season ended. But that response seems telling.

Rozier also discussed the Celtics’ problems this year, via NBC Sports Boston:

Rozier, via Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports:

“I don’t give a f— what nobody say, I sacrificed the most out of anybody. I’m a top point guard in this league. I feel like it’s a fresh start, whether I’m here or whether I’m gone,” said Rozier

Rozier entered the season reportedly seeking a $20 million salary. But he had down year relative to the season prior – especially in the playoffs.

It’ll be tough for Rozier to get that much in free agency now. But if the right team likes him and wants to extend an offer sheet too rich for Boston to match, it’s possible.

The Celtics could also lose Irving and elevate Rozier to starting point guard themselves. However, Rozier surely knows of that possibility. That’s why it’s strange he shut down Boston talk like did. Maybe this season just totally soured him on the Celtics.

Restricted free agency often gets nasty. The system gives ambitious young players like Rozier a taste of freedom, but far more control to their prior teams. There’s already a glimpse of tension here, and there’s plenty of room for it to intensify this summer.

Report: Tyronn Lue insulted by Lakers trying to tie his contract length to LeBron James’

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
The Lakers pushed away Tyronn Lue by offering him just a three-year contract and trying to foist Jason Kidd onto his coaching staff. Maybe Lue would have accepted Kidd if Lue got more-favorable contract terms.

But the Lakers apparently really grated him with their proposed contract, because it would’ve expired in 2022 – the same year LeBron James‘ contract ends.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Coaching LeBron is a particular challenge. With the Cavaliers, Lue proved he was up to it.

I get that Lue wants to be known as more than just LeBron’s coach. His won-loss record is impressive, and that usually opens doors, no matter the roster used to attain that record.

But let’s be real, even without LeBron pushing them, the Lakers were interested in Lue due in large part to his LeBron connection.

And that’s totally fine! LeBron is worth building around. If anything, the Lakers haven’t shown enough urgency to maximize LeBron’s remaining prime years. Hiring a coach who works well with him would have been a step in the right direction.

Teams often give coaches long contracts knowing there’s at least a decent chance the coach won’t finish it. It’s the cost of doing business.

But the Lakers wouldn’t satiate Lue, so now they’re still searching for a new coach.