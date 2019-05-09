Klay Thompson denies that he’s unhappy with Warriors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Warriors star Klay Thompson, according to rumor, is unhappy.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr insisted Thompson was happy, but I’d rather hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.

Thompson, via Mark Medina of The Mercury News:

“That’s not true,” Thompson told Bay Area News Group. “Have I ever indicated I was unhappy?”

If that’s the case, Thompson can prove it by re-signing this summer. That’ll be the ultimate test.

At very minimum, Thompson is happy enough now to shut down talk that could harm the Warriors’ chemistry. That’s important as they make this playoff run.

But there have been numerous indications Thompson is more deeply happy in Golden State. I wouldn’t ignore Stephen A. Smith’s report, but I also wouldn’t let it supersede other information.

Is Thompson always perfectly content as third option behind Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry? Probably not. Does he feel worse about his place in the pecking in order when he’s slumping? Probably.

I can see how that’d get confused into something greater as Thompson was struggling recently. But there’s a long way between that and Thompson actually leaving in free agency.