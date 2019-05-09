Kevin Durant leaves Warriors-Rockets Game 5 with calf strain (video)

I suppose this qualifies as good news relative to expectations. I also don’t expect Durant to play again this series.
Kevin Durant was staking his claim as the NBA’s best player. His Warriors were beating the Rockets in Game 5 of their second-round series. He was working toward his seventh Western Conference finals in the last nine years.
And then potential disaster struck.
Durant made a jumper, came down and started to run down court. Everything seemed fine.
But Durant turned and grabbed his lower right leg. He limped off the court and headed toward the locker room.
The fear is an Achilles injury. The hope is a cramp.
The good news: Durant walked off on his own. That makes the most serious setbacks seem less likely.
On April 28, 2018, the Boston Celtics eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks from the playoffs in a Game 7 where Al Horford and Terry Rozier each stepped up with 26 points in what was a relatively easy Celtics win at home.
Boston was the team on the rise. They were the preseason favorites in the East after getting Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back from injury, adding them to a roster that had shown great chemistry in the postseason. On the other side, Milwaukee had questions — starting with could they keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy — and opted for a major change, letting go of coach Jason Kidd and bringing in Mike Budenholzer, plus adding some shooting to the roster. Milwaukee entered this season still feeling at least a year, maybe more, away.
Wednesday night May 8, 2019, the Milwaukee Bucks easily eliminated the Boston Celtics from the playoffs in five games, sealing the deal at home in a 116-91 blowout.
It was a game that Milwaukee clearly wanted from the start, it came out attacking and led by 10 in the first quarter. The Bucks — who grew into the best regular season team in the NBA out of last year’s lessons — advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, hosting either the Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers (Toronto leads that series 3-2).
Boston went down without a fight. In Game 5 and for most of the series. When faced with adversity the Celtics became a team of individuals that lacked genuine effort or trust for teammates. The polar opposite of the team that made the conference finals a season ago.
This loss sends the Celtics into a summer where it is the team facing big questions about chemistry and fit, not to mention the future of free agent to be Kyrie Irving. (Al Horford also has a player option.) One way or another, it feels like Boston’s roster will look very different next training camp. Irving, who at a ticket holder event early in the season said he would be back, now is going to at least look at his options this summer, according to the buzz around the NBA (the buzz about him leaving Boston has grown louder as these playoffs have worn on).
That is just the start of the roster questions about a Celtics’ team that all season lacked cohesion and trust, and in the playoffs that came back to embarrass them.
This series was a total role reversal. Milwaukee eliminated Boston in game 5 the way the Celtics eliminated them a year ago — defense and good team play.
The Bucks held the Celtics to an offensive rating of 86 (well below a point per possession) while shooting 31.2 percent for the game, although that was as much about Boston’s desire as it was Milwaukee. The Bucks used their length to contest shots in the paint — the Bucks shot 6-of-19 in the paint for the first half — and still get into passing lanes.
Part of the problem with the Celtics’ offense started with Irving and his desire to play hero ball, which played into the hands of the Bucks’ defense. Irving shot 7-of-22 in Game 4 and said of that “I should have shot 30.” Well, in the first half he shot 5-of-16, had zero assists, and his Celtics were down by 11. Irving finished the game 6-of-21 from the floor for 15 points.
On the other end of the court, the Bucks had a balanced attack. Antetokounmpo led the way with 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists.
However, Antetokounmpo had only had 6 points on 2-of-6 shooting in the first half, it was his teammates stepping up (Antetokounmpo did have six assists). Khris Middleton had 19 points and 8 rebounds for the game, Eric Bledsoe had 18 points, and George Hill had another impressive night off the bench with 16 points.
The Bucks are going to need that kind of balance in the next round, but they looked like a team that has grown a lot in the last year — their time is now.
Boston players can watch those games from their hotel rooms in Cancun, while they ponder their future.
Rumor: Warriors’ odds of re-signing Kevin Durant have improved
Since submitting the final pages in early December of his book, “KD: Kevin Durant’s Relentless Pursuit to Be The Greatest,” Thompson senses the Warriors chances have improved.
“I feel stronger about the Bay Area than at the time,’’ said Thompson, who has covered northern California sports since 1999. “It underscores the nature of him. He’s trying to figure it out. At the end of the day, he has to sit down in front of people so they can paint the picture of the Knicks. I do feel like the picture the Warriors will paint is a pretty good one.”
Durant might have already made plans to sign with the Knicks. But nothing can be finalized until July. Plenty of time remains for him to change his mind – several times, even.
Also keep in mind: As of a couple weeks ago, several Warriors reportedly thought he’d leave for the Knicks.
Golden State is also in the midst of a playoff run that could affect Durant’s decision, in either direction. Durant has long wanted the focus to be on basketball, and this time of year, it mostly is. The experience of pursuing a championship with this team is important, and Durant is living it daily. Nobody, including Durant, can know what lasting effect that will leave on him when it ends.
Lionel Hollins (Grizzlies and Nets), Frank Vogel (Pacers and Magic) and Mike Woodson (Hawks and Knicks) are all experienced head coaches, but they’re available because they ultimately failed in their last jobs. Sometimes, coaches thrive in different opportunities with new perspectives. Sometimes, they prove why the pejorative “retread” label was deserving.
That the Lakers are now considering these new names is an indictment of their previous coaching search. If Hollins, Vogel and Woodson are so great, why didn’t they warrant even an interview the first time around?
This could signal the Lakers don’t actually believe in Kidd and Howard. More likely, it shows the factions within the organization. The same person who deemed Kidd and Howard worthy of interviews might not be the same person pushing Hollins, Vogel and Woodson.
The big questions: Who makes the final choice? Can the final decisionmaker actually guide the selection through all the fractures in the organization to a signed contract?
Report: Lakers, Tyronn Lue moving on from each other
The details of who dumped whom will make for juicy gossip, but they matter only so much. Lue is out of a job he thought he’d get (and celebrated with a Lakers-themed birthday cake), and the Lakers still need a coach.
The Lakers reportedly interviewed only four candidates before zeroing in on Lue: Lue, Monty Williams, Jason Kidd and Juwan Howard. Lue is out. Williams took the Suns job. With LeBron James near the end of his prime, it’d be quite risky to entrust a first-time head coach like Howard.
That leaves Kidd, who was reportedly at the center of the Lakers’ disconnect with Lue. The Lakers wanted to make Kidd an assistant coach. Lue didn’t. If Lakers management likes Kidd so much, they should just hire him as head coach.
But Kidd’s tenure with the Bucks produced many red flags about his coaching acumen. There’d be plenty of risk in hiring him, too.
The Lakers could re-open their coaching search. However, if they find a better new choice, that’d be a huge indictment of their first coaching search. Dealing with that troubling admission would be better than hiring a lacking coach, though.
Of course, well-run organizations don’t get stuck in these situations. So, don’t assume the Lakers will take the prudent course.