Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Celtics player on Kyrie Irving, reportedly: ‘He’s hard to play with. It’s all about him’

By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyrie Irving stumbled while lead the Celtics in the regular season. He declared Boston would be fine in the playoffs “because I’m here.” He called himself a basketball genius. As the Celtics’ season was slipping away due in part to his inefficiency, he said his real problem was not shooting enough.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium:

“Everyone respects his talent,” one Celtics player told me earlier this season, “but he’s hard to play with. It’s all about him.”

Irving isn’t the first star player who’s difficult to play with. He won’t be the last.

Also keep in mind, this is only one teammate. Irving surely had better relationships with some teammates than others. But that even one teammate felt strongly enough to badmouth Irving like this says something.

The big question: Will Irving change? He has been a challenging teammate for a long time, and his petulance took a toll on the Celtics. At times, they fed off his moodiness and selfishness.

None of this necessarily makes Irving a bad person. It just makes him harder to win with.

But his playing ability will afford him more opportunities, in Boston or elsewhere. Teams will, wisely, continue to bet on his talent and hope he comes around as a teammate – or plays so well, it doesn’t matter. That’s the luxury of being a star.

 

 

Terry Rozier on Celtics, restricted free agency: ‘No comment’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Terry Rozier has kept a consistent message: He wants to become a starting point guard. He has been content backing up Kyrie Irving with the Celtics.

Push could come to shove this summer.

Rozier will be a restricted free agent. Irving will be an unrestricted free agent. Boston could keep both, one or neither.

After the Celtics got eliminated last night, Rozier discussed what he’s looking for – a team that treats him like family and invests in him. He was then asked about the Celtics and their matching rights on him.

“No comment,” Rozier said.

Maybe Rozier just didn’t want to dive too deep into the machinations of restricted free agency moments after Boston’s season ended. But that response seems telling.

Rozier also discussed the Celtics’ problems this year, via NBC Sports Boston:

Rozier, via Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports:

“I don’t give a f— what nobody say, I sacrificed the most out of anybody. I’m a top point guard in this league. I feel like it’s a fresh start, whether I’m here or whether I’m gone,” said Rozier

Rozier entered the season reportedly seeking a $20 million salary. But he had down year relative to the season prior – especially in the playoffs.

It’ll be tough for Rozier to get that much in free agency now. But if the right team likes him and wants to extend an offer sheet too rich for Boston to match, it’s possible.

The Celtics could also lose Irving and elevate Rozier to starting point guard themselves. However, Rozier surely knows of that possibility. That’s why it’s strange he shut down Boston talk like did. Maybe this season just totally soured him on the Celtics.

Restricted free agency often gets nasty. The system gives ambitious young players like Rozier a taste of freedom, but far more control to their prior teams. There’s already a glimpse of tension here, and there’s plenty of room for it to intensify this summer.

Report: Tyronn Lue insulted by Lakers trying to tie his contract length to LeBron James’

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
11 Comments

The Lakers pushed away Tyronn Lue by offering him just a three-year contract and trying to foist Jason Kidd onto his coaching staff. Maybe Lue would have accepted Kidd if Lue got more-favorable contract terms.

But the Lakers apparently really grated him with their proposed contract, because it would’ve expired in 2022 – the same year LeBron James‘ contract ends.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Coaching LeBron is a particular challenge. With the Cavaliers, Lue proved he was up to it.

I get that Lue wants to be known as more than just LeBron’s coach. His won-loss record is impressive, and that usually opens doors, no matter the roster used to attain that record.

But let’s be real, even without LeBron pushing them, the Lakers were interested in Lue due in large part to his LeBron connection.

And that’s totally fine! LeBron is worth building around. If anything, the Lakers haven’t shown enough urgency to maximize LeBron’s remaining prime years. Hiring a coach who works well with him would have been a step in the right direction.

Teams often give coaches long contracts knowing there’s at least a decent chance the coach won’t finish it. It’s the cost of doing business.

But the Lakers wouldn’t satiate Lue, so now they’re still searching for a new coach.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens: ‘I did a bad job’

By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Celtics president Danny Ainge said coach Brad Stevens deserved the least blame “by far” for Boston’s problems this season.

But after the Celtics’ season disappointingly ended in the second round, Stevens held himself accountable.

Stevens, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

“I’ll be the first to say that, as far as any other year that I’ve been a head coach, it’s certainly been the most trying. I think I did a bad job,” said Stevens. “Like, at the end of the day, as a coach, if your team doesn’t find its best fit together that’s on you. So I’ll do a lot of deep dives into how I can be better.”

“Bad job” might be too strong. But Stevens didn’t do a good-enough job.

Stevens has proven adept at positioning lesser players to succeed. Given the most-talented roster he’s ever had, he didn’t push the right buttons.

To be fair, this was a difficult situation. Kyrie Irving can be petulant, and his impending free agency only added drama. The Celtics need Gordon Hayward heavily contributing to reach their potential, but he often struggled through his first season back from injury. Young players like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier are hungry for bigger roles.

But these are the types of issues coaches must manage on good team.

Stevens raising Boston’s floor. He must improve his ability to raise the ceiling.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant out Game 6 vs. Rockets

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2019, 11:04 AM EDT
7 Comments

The Warriors said Kevin Durant strained his calf during their Game 5 win over the Rockets, but haven’t otherwise revealed the severity of his injury.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr isn’t keeping up pretenses.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic:

I’d be surprised if Durant plays again this series, even if it reaches a Game 7 Sunday.

The Warriors are good enough to win without him, but they’re facing a bigger challenge now. Durant was making a case for NBA’s best player. He was scoring a ton and contributing in all facets of the game. This is a blow.

The next question: If Golden State advances, when will Durant return?