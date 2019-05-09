Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Celtics’ Kyrie Irving: ‘For me, it’s just moving on to the next thing and just seeing where that ends up’

By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2019, 7:51 AM EDT
A season that started with championship hopes and Kyrie Irving saying he’d re-signed with the Celtics ended with a second-round loss to the Bucks and questions about Irving’s future.

Irving, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

“Truth be told, it’s no time to be disappointed. You take your lessons, you take your ass-whipping that they handed us, and you move on,” said Irving. “It’s a basketball journey. Obviously, you want to keep playing but they put a halt to that. They deserved this series, they wanted it, and I’m looking forward to seeing them go to the Eastern Conference Finals and the next opponent.

“It was a great opponent for me to play against for the rest of my career because I know I won’t forget something like this, and the taste of defeat in this type of style, being down 1-4, I haven’t felt. For me, it’s just moving on to the next thing, and just seeing where that ends up.”

“I’m going to be honest, I’m just trying to get back to Boston first, safely. See my family, decompress, do what human beings do,” he said.

This is probably a healthy attitude. Dwelling on a basketball game won’t get Irving anywhere. Misery can provide motivation, but that’s not the only way to move forward productively. And this way will put Irving, and therefore those around him, in better moods.

But, for players deeply invested in their team winning, it’s usually difficult to get to this place so quickly. Losing stings. It’s natural to feel that, especially the night of an elimination game.

Is Irving that good at putting setbacks behind him? Or was he just not that invested in the Celtics in the first place?

Considering how he handled this season – leadership missteps, backtracking on a pledge to re-sign with Boston, shaky play in this second round – it’s fair to question his commitment to the Celtics.

Also: Irving has lost a series 4-1 before, the 2017 NBA Finals with the Cavaliers to the Warriors. As much as Irving wants to move past his time in Cleveland, that happened.

Warriors rally to beat Rockets after Kevin Durant injury

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2019, 2:23 AM EDT
Golden State was nearly finished blowing a 20-point lead. Stephen Curry was still slumping. Klay Thompson had gone quiet since a scorching start.

Then, Kevin Durant limped off the court with a calf injury.

End of the Warriors as we know them?

No, thanks to the Warriors as we previously knew them.

In a performance reminiscent of 2015 and 2016 before Durant joined them, Curry took over, Thompson came up big in support and Draymond Green threw his body all over the court as Golden State beat the Rockets 104-99 in Game 5 Wednesday.

The Warriors take a 3-2 series lead into Houston for Game 6 Friday. Teams with home-court advantage and a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven series entering a road Game 6 have won Game 6 51% of the time and the series 91% of the time.

This has been an especially tight series with games decided by four, six, five, four and now five points. The first five games of a series have each been decided by six or fewer points only three times previously. The Grizzlies eliminated the Thunder in five close games in 2013. After five close games, the Cavaliers blew out the Pistons in Game 6 to clinch their 2007 series. In 1995, the Magic and Pacers played five close games then exchanged blowouts in Games 6 and 7, Orlando ultimately prevailing.

Will Golden State-Houston follow the trend with a blowout Game 6? Or will these teams keep it unprecedently close?

Durant’s injury could give the Rockets an edge. The Warriors are still determining whether he’ll even travel to Houston.

But Golden State bought itself margin for error with tonight’s win.

Nobody stepped up more than Curry. His scoring before and after Durant’s injury:

  • Before: 9 points on 4-of-14 shooting, including 1-for-8 on 3-pointers, in 30 minutes
  • After: 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 2-for-3 on 3-pointers, in 14 minutes

His help was sporadic, but timely.

Green (eight points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, game-high +12) fouled out, and he got a late technical foul for elbowing Chris Paul in the head while celebrating a charge drawn on Paul. But Green also buried a huge 3-pointer on the next possession:

As the Warriors tried to preserve a three-point lead with the shot clock off, Thompson (27 points on 5-of-10 3-point shooting) got trapped along the sideline and threw a pass up for grabs. The ball got batted around until Kevon Looney – who made numerous big contributions and could start for Durant – secured it. Looney passed to a cutting Thompson, who made a contested layup:

That was the dagger in an odd game.

James Harden (31 points and eight assists) scored early in the fourth quarter and again late, but he went more than 10 minutes of game time and nine minutes of playing time without making a shot (only one free throw in that span).

Paul (11 points on 3-of-14 shooting, including 0-for-6 on 3-pointers) was off.

The Rockets can play much better.

But the Warriors quickly rediscovered their pre-Durant identity, and that could propel them in what looks like a tossup Game 6.

Kevin Durant leaves Warriors-Rockets Game 5 with calf strain (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2019, 12:33 AM EDT
Update: Warriors:

I suppose this qualifies as good news relative to expectations. I also don’t expect Durant to play again this series.

 

Kevin Durant was staking his claim as the NBA’s best player. His Warriors were beating the Rockets in Game 5 of their second-round series. He was working toward his seventh Western Conference finals in the last nine years.

And then potential disaster struck.

Durant made a jumper, came down and started to run down court. Everything seemed fine.

But Durant turned and grabbed his lower right leg. He limped off the court and headed toward the locker room.

The fear is an Achilles injury. The hope is a cramp.

The good news: Durant walked off on his own. That makes the most serious setbacks seem less likely.

Bucks eliminate Celtics in Game 5 rout

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT
What a difference a year makes.

On April 28, 2018, the Boston Celtics eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks from the playoffs in a Game 7 where Al Horford and Terry Rozier each stepped up with 26 points. It was a relatively easy Celtics win at home.

Out of that game and the ensuing playoff run, Boston became a team on the rise. They were the preseason favorites in the East after getting Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back from injury, adding them to a roster that had shown great chemistry in the postseason. On the other side, Milwaukee had questions — starting with could they keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy — and opted for a major change, letting go of coach Jason Kidd and bringing in Mike Budenholzer, plus adding some shooting to the roster. Milwaukee entered this season still feeling at least a year, maybe more, away.

Wednesday night May 8, 2019, the Milwaukee Bucks easily eliminated the Boston Celtics from the playoffs in five games, sealing the deal at home in a 116-91 blowout.

The Bucks — who grew into the best regular season team in the NBA out of last year’s lessons — advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, hosting either the Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers (Toronto leads that series 3-2).

Boston went down without a fight. That was true in Game 5 but also for most of the series. When faced with adversity the Celtics became a team of individuals that lacked genuine effort or trust for teammates. — the polar opposite of the team that made the conference finals a season ago.

This loss sends the Celtics into a summer where it is the team facing big questions about chemistry and fit, not to mention the future of free agent to be Kyrie Irving. (Al Horford also has a player option and there are other major roster decisions.) One way or another, it feels like Boston’s roster will look very different next training camp. Irving, who at a ticket holder event early in the season said he would be back if the Celtics fans would have him, now is going to at least look at his options this summer, according to the buzz around the NBA. (Talk about him leaving Boston has grown louder as these playoffs have worn on.)

That is just the start of the roster questions about a Celtics’ team that all season lacked cohesion and trust, and in the playoffs that came back to embarrass them.

This series was a total role reversal. Milwaukee eliminated Boston in game 5 the way the Celtics eliminated them a year ago — defense and good team play.

The Bucks held the Celtics to an offensive rating of 86 (well below a point per possession) while shooting 25 percent in the first half and 31.2 percent for the game, although that was as much about Boston’s desire as it was anything Milwaukee did. The Bucks used their length to contest shots in the paint — the Bucks shot 6-of-19 in the paint for the first half — and still get into passing lanes.

Part of the problem with the Celtics’ offense started with Irving and his desire to play hero ball, which played into the hands of the Bucks’ defense. Irving shot 7-of-22 in Game 4 and said of that “I should have shot 30.” Well, in the first half he shot 5-of-16, had zero assists, and his Celtics were down by 11. Irving finished the game 6-of-21 from the floor for 15 points.

On the other end of the court, the Bucks had a balanced attack. Antetokounmpo led the way with 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists.

However, Antetokounmpo had only had 6 points on 2-of-6 shooting in the first half, the Bucks took charge of the game because his teammates stepped up. Khris Middleton had 19 points and 8 rebounds for the game, Eric Bledsoe had 18 points, and George Hill had another impressive night off the bench with 16 points.

The Bucks are going to need that kind of balance in the next round, but they looked like a team that has grown a lot in the last year — their time is now.

Boston players can watch those games from their hotel rooms in Cancun, while they ponder their future.

Rumor: Warriors’ odds of re-signing Kevin Durant have improved

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT
Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic literally wrote the book on Kevin Durant.

So, listen when he says not to assume Durant will sign with the Knicks this summer just because it has been rumored so long.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

Since submitting the final pages in early December of his book, “KD: Kevin Durant’s Relentless Pursuit to Be The Greatest,” Thompson senses the Warriors chances have improved.

“I feel stronger about the Bay Area than at the time,’’ said Thompson, who has covered northern California sports since 1999. “It underscores the nature of him. He’s trying to figure it out. At the end of the day, he has to sit down in front of people so they can paint the picture of the Knicks. I do feel like the picture the Warriors will paint is a pretty good one.”

Durant might have already made plans to sign with the Knicks. But nothing can be finalized until July. Plenty of time remains for him to change his mind – several times, even.

Also keep in mind: As of a couple weeks ago, several Warriors reportedly thought he’d leave for the Knicks.

Golden State is also in the midst of a playoff run that could affect Durant’s decision, in either direction. Durant has long wanted the focus to be on basketball, and this time of year, it mostly is. The experience of pursuing a championship with this team is important, and Durant is living it daily. Nobody, including Durant, can know what lasting effect that will leave on him when it ends.

Durant is still trying to determine what’s most important to him. His view of that – and which teams can meet it – this summer is what will count.

It sounds as if we shouldn’t rule out the Warriors.