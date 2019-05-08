Watch Drake, Raptors fans troll Joel Embiid with airplane celebration

The Raptors are showing no mercy — nor should they. Step on the court and you’re ready to play or not.
Neither are Raptors fans, including the most famous member of that tribe, Drake.
It all started with Embiid doing an airplane celebration after a huge dunk in Game 3, a Sixers blowout win.
When he checked out of the Raptors’ blowout win in Game 5 with nine minutes left, Raptors fans went to the airplane celebration themselves.
Embiid shrugged it off in his postgame press conference.
“I didn’t notice. I just saw them shake their bodies. Good for them,” Embiid said. “Like I said, I don’t care if it offends anybody. It’s all about having fun. I don’t care. I’m going to do that because I’m going to dominate.”
Embiid said that he’s got to find a way to do more in Game 6, regardless of how he is feeling. He’s not wrong about that.
Under Ernie Grunfeld, Wizards players had freedom but little accountability
Grunfeld, who spent 16 years as team president before being fired April 2, was described as clever and precise but also a pushover, allowing players to dictate their own rules. In seeking to create freedom for his players, particularly stars, he overlooked slight transgressions with the same patience that had been afforded to him by two tolerant owners…
“The reason the culture’s so bad,” said a person with direct knowledge of the Wizards’ team structure, “[is] there’s no one that’s making these guys be responsible.”
Most other organizations around the league saw that as lenient, but it was the most Wall had ever been fined by the Wizards.
“The s— that happens in Washington, D.C., will never happen in Miami with Pat Riley,” said a longtime agent who has dealt with the front office. “Never.”
The Wizards are currently in the interview and selection process for their new GM, and the names mentioned are Washington’s current interim Tommy Sheppard, and former Atlanta GM Danny Ferry. Toronto’s president Masai Ujiri and Denver’s president of basketball operations Tim Connelly both have been linked to the job but would not be hired until their teams are out of the playoffs, if at all. It would cost a lot of money to pry them out of their current situations, it’s unknown if Leonsis wants to foot that bill. (Gersson Rosas was considered for the Washington job but he took the one in Minnesota instead.)
Whoever gets the job has a lot of roster challenges. There is Wall’s anchor of a contract — a projected $171 million over the next four years for a player who tore his Achilles while already out due to heel surgery. The Wizards will be paying Ian Mahinmi $15.5 million next season and Dwight Howard at $5.6 million. Plus there is the question about what to do with Beal.
However, none of that will ultimately matter enough if the Wizards’ culture and a new level of accountability is not put in place.
Milwaukee just got better — Malcolm Brogdon cleared to play in Game 5
How many minutes he can play is unknown, and he will be rusty, but this is still a big boost for the Bucks.
Brogdon averaged an efficient 15.6 points per game, taking almost all his shots either from three or in the paint. He’s one of their better secondary playmakers when defenses sit on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brogdon can knock down threes and is simply a smart player. Plus, he’s going to upgrade Milwaukee’s already stout defense.
Milwaukee has a 3-1 series lead over a Boston team struggling to score or handle adversity. The Bucks are looking to close the series out Wednesday night at home and getting Brogdon back is a boost.
Michael Malone speaks on STEM shooting: ‘This is an epidemic’ (VIDEO)
The United States endured another mass shooting on Tuesday. Two gunmen walked into the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, an area south of Denver proper, in Colorado and opened fire. One person was killed, eight were injured, and both suspects are in custody.
Before his opening press conference on Tuesday night, Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone addressed the situation. Malone has been with the team since 2015 and is part of the community. Even further, the Nuggets coach says he lives “two minutes” from the school and thus, it hit him even harder.
“I think we are all aware of what happened down in Highlands Ranch today at the STEM School. That is a community that I live in. I know that thoughts and prayers are never enough, but one student was killed, (seven) were injured today. From myself, our team, our organization, our thoughts and prayers are with all of those families, those students, school administrators, everybody that was there today. It is a tragedy.”
…
“The second thing that I would like to say is a thank you to the Douglas County Sheriffs Department that was there and on top of it in a matter of minutes and all of the first responders that were there and did not allow that to become worse than it was, but it is a shame,” Malone stated as the emotion of the moment was clearly becoming hard for him to manage. “My girls have been in lockout twice in the past month. I am not a politician and I do not have the answers, but something must change. I just wanted to make sure I acknowledged what happened today, in my backyard, and that all of those families are on my mind.”
…
“I am texting my daughter telling her she is going to be ok, but I do not even know if she will be ok. This is every parents worst nightmare.
It seems like it’s said every time this happens, but it’s unfortunate that the conversation about gun control in the United States doesn’t seem to be advance even after people like Malone speak up about it.
To that effect, Malone said that he felt as though the problem wasn’t just with Colorado and that he thought it needed to be addressed.
“This is an epidemic and it continues to happen,” said Malone. “That is the frustrating thing. How do you stop it? Gun control, laws, whatever it might be.”
Playoff Edition Three Things to Know: Physical Nuggets push Blazers to edge of elimination
The NBA playoffs are in crunch time and there can be a lot to unpack in a series of intense games, to help out we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Physical Nuggets push Trail Blazers to edge of elimination with blowout Game 5 win. Portland coach Terry Stotts tried to shake things up defensively at the start of Game 5, putting Al-Farouq Aminu on Nikola Jokic — to handle Jokic on the perimeter better and switch the pick-and-roll with Jamal Murray — and put Enes Kanter on Paul Millsap down on the block.
Like everything Portland did in Game 5, it didn’t work.
Millsap had his best game of the series scoring 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, while Jokic battered Aminu and shot 8-of-10 within 8 feet of the rim on his way to 25 points and 19 rebounds.
Denver routed Portland 124-98 to take a commanding 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Thursday night in Portland and it’s win or go home for the Blazers.
“We’ve played our best basketball with our backs against the wall,” Damian Lillard said postgame, searching for a bright spot.
This has been an all-offense series, but the Trail Blazers could not knock down shots on Tuesday night. Credit the Denver defense a little, but this was just more of an off night for a Portland team that had an offensive rating of just 85.5 through the first three quarters of this game, the only competitive part. Here is Portland’s shot chart through three:
There’s not a lot for Portland to take away from this game, other than maybe going back to their original defensive matchups. It was just one of those nights.
Portland fans just need to hope Lillard is right about the Blazers with their backs against the wall. They can also hope Denver plays another terrible Game 6 — they were overwhelmed by the closeout moment against San Antonio and lost by 17 (despite 43 from Jokic).
If not Portland’s season will end with a lot of “what if we just had Jusuf Nurkic” thoughts running through their heads.
2) Toronto dominates Philadelphia, and it wasn’t even Kawhi Leonard that had to do the heavy lifting. We could go into detail about how Toronto dismantled Philadelphia in Game 5, or, you could just let Sixer coach Brett Brown’s face tell the tale.
Or, you could watch Drake and Raptors fans troll Joel Embiid with the airplane celebration Embiid used during the Sixers’ Game 3 win.
Embiid, who was a game-time decision with an upper respiratory issue, clearly was not well and not himself on the court, finishing with 13 points and 8 turnovers, Plus this happened to him on defense.
Toronto won 125-89 in a game that was not in doubt after halftime. Game 6 is in Philadelphia Thursday.
It wasn’t just a bad night for Embiid. Ben Simmons was a non-factor and had 7 points on the night. J.J. Redick had 3 points and only six shot attempts. Jimmy Butler was the best player for Philly and finished with 22 points on 16 shots, but when he went to the bench the team fell apart.
Toronto got a team effort. Pascal Siakam had 25 points and was back to his healthy self. Kyle Lowry had 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Danny Green had 17 points and was 5-of-7 from three. Off the bench, Fred Van Vleet had his best game of the series. And Leonard pitched in 21.
When Embiid isn’t right, the Sixers are not the same. Philadelphia needs to hope he is healthy and things look different Thursday night, or the off-season questions about this roster — and how a once asset-rich team traded all of them to get this group and win now — and what it will look like next season will start.
Before Game 5, Nuggets coach Mike Malone spoke for a frustrated nation saying “thoughts and prayers are never enough” and wanting to see action.
Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, even as we know that is not enough. We all know that more needs to be done, not to arm the schools but to get to the root of the problems that have made these kinds of shootings a national epidemic. There is no one, simple answer that solves everything, but we need a serious, genuine national discussion of how we stop this from happening. Not just deterrence, but an honest and unflinching look at the causes and solutions.