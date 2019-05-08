Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Report: Tyronn Lue at contract impasse with Lakers, who want him to hire Jason Kidd

By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT
Tyronn Lue was favored to coach the Lakers next season before they even dumped Luke Walton. Once the Suns hired Monty Williams, the Lakers clearly turned their attention toward Lue. The Lakers and Lue opened contract negotiations. Lue even began assembling his coaching staff.

But…

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Hiring the runner-up in a coaching search as the lead assistant? That’s just asking for the head coach to get fired and replaced by that assistant. Lue knows.

There are many signs Jason Kidd is a bad coach. He also favors a slow tempo while Lue likes to play fast. This would be a rough match.

Assigning credit or blame for a player’s improvement (or lack thereof) is incredibly difficult, especially from the outside. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton developed into stars under Kidd’s watch, but they were already promising young players when Kidd arrived in Milwaukee. Jabari Parker floundered under Kidd, though injuries obviously affected the forward. Michael Carter-Williamsseemingly Kidd’s handpicked point guard – had his career completely untracked while being coached by Kidd.

Maybe Kidd would be better as an assistant coach. He was an incredibly smart player, and a lesser role could allow him to grow into coaching. But there’s a lot of rough edges to work through.

Kidd is not a good enough coach to force on Lue – not with management’s fondness for Kidd and Kidd’s campaigning to be head coach. The setup would be terrible for trust and chemistry, especially if Lue isn’t on board.

I still think the Lakers will hire Lue. They’ve gone too far down this road to simply turn back now. But this is a messy situation.

Here’s who will represent teams at the NBA Draft Lottery

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Next Thursday the fate of some franchises — not to mention Zion Williamson and a number of other elite college players — will be decided next Tuesday night in a closed room in Chicago.

It’s the NBA Draft Lottery, and while the actual bouncing lottery balls are in the sealed room, out on stage will be the envelopes with the results and a representative from each team. Most carrying some lucky totem of some kind.

It’s a made for television event with enormous stakes for the teams. Here’s a list of who will be representing teams on the stage, plus a look at their odds of landing Williamson or another top-four pick.

• New York Knicks: Patrick Ewing
(No. 1 pick odds, 14%; top-four odds: 52.1%)

• Cleveland Cavaliers: Nick Gilbert (son of team owner Dan Gilbert)
(No. 1 pick odds, 14%; top-four odds: 52.1%)

• Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton
(No. 1 pick odds, 14%; top-four odds: 52.1%)

• Chicago Bulls: Horace Grant
(No. 1 pick odds, 12.5%; top-four odds: 48%)

• Atlanta Hawks: Jami Gertz (actress, team minority owner)
(No. 1 pick odds, 10.5%; top-four odds: 42.1%)
*Atlanta will have two lottery picks if Dallas’ pick remains outside the top four

• Washington Wizards: Raul Fernandez (team minority owner)
(No. 1 pick odds, 9%; top-four odds: 37.2%)

• New Orleans Pelicans: Alvin Gentry
(No. 1 pick odds, 7.5%; top-four odds: 26.3%)

• Memphis Grizzlies: Elliot Perry (minority owner)
(No. 1 pick odds, 6%; top-four odds: 26.3%)
*Memphis loses its pick to Boston if outside top 8, there’s a 42.6% chance of that

• Dallas Mavericks: Cynthia Marshall (team CEO)
(No. 1 pick odds, 4.5%; top-four odds: 26.3%)
*Dallas loses its pick if outside top the 4, there’s a 73.7% chance of that

• Minnesota Timberwolves: Gersson Rosas (just hired president)
(No. 1 pick odds, 3%; top-four odds: 13.9%)

• Los Angeles Lakers: Kyle Kuzma
(No. 1 pick odds, 2%; top-four odds: 9.4%)

• Charlotte Hornets: James Borrego
(No. 1 pick odds, 1.5%; top-four odds: 4.8%)

• Miami Heat: Alonzo Mourning
(No. 1 pick odds, 1%; top-four odds: 4.8%)

• Boston Celtics: Rich Gotham (team president)
(Top-four odds: 3.3%)
*Boston will get Sacramento’s pick if it falls 2-14 (anything but No. 1), Memphis’ pick if outside top 8

• Philadelphia 76ers: Chris Heck (team president)
(No. 1 pick odds, 0.5%)
*Philadelphia gets Sacramento’s pick only if it is No. 1 overall

Today’s Zion Williamson hype: Watch him effortlessly throw a football almost out of sight

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Zion Williamson hype is headed for overdrive as we move toward the NBA Draft Lottery next week then next’s month’s NBA Draft. Williamson is the presumptive No. 1 pick — and it’s not even close.

Forget the “he will be one of the all-time greats” basketball hype, expect more far more insane takes than that. For example, how about “he could totally star in the NFL if he wanted to.” As evidence, backers will show this video (which has NSFW language attached, so don’t play it if that kind of thing bothers you).

All aboard the hype train, it is going to get out of control.

Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s free agency: “Klay wants to be here, we want Klay.”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
When ESPN’s scoop master Adrian Wojnarowski said recently the Warriors were preparing for a “seismic change” this offseason, some took that to mean more than just the expected Kevin Durant departure from the Bay Area.

Klay Thompson is a free agent as well, and there are a lot of teams that will pitch him more than a max contract — that’s a given no matter where he lands — but the chance to step out of Stephen Curry‘s shadow and lead a team. Rumors are floating around that he is unhappy with the touches he gets after Durant and Curry.

Don’t bet on it. I have heard all season from sources that Thompson would stay with the Warriors as long as they offered him a full five-year, $190 million max contract, which they intend to do. (Try to sell him on taking less and then things change, his camp has been very clear about that.) I said that again just this week on the Lakers’ flagship radio station in Los Angeles. Thompson himself has said he wants to be a Warrior for life.

The Warriors are not worried about Thompson leaving, it’s a very different situation than with Durant, reports Nick Friedel of ESPN. This quote from Andrew Bogut may sum the story up best:

“You’ve never heard [Thompson] say anything bad about wanting to leave here or going to another team or being the No. 1 option. You’ve never even heard that off the record. Some players say the right thing publicly but have different feelings [in private]. He completely wants to be here and he gets it that this is a very rare situation.”

“I know that everybody — coaches, management, ownership — everybody wants Klay back,” Kerr said. “I think the feeling is just, Klay wants to be here, we want Klay.”

Another reason for all that Warriors’ confidence — they know Thompson is not a guy who seeks out the spotlight. Rather the opposite. He may want more touches (which he will get plenty of if/when Kevin Durant leaves), but he’s not a guy who needs “his” team to lead to be happy.

“It’s super rare,” Draymond Green told ESPN. “Especially in the day and age of social media. In this league, so many dudes just want attention. It’s kind of sickening. Just want attention. Don’t even do much for it but just want attention. It’s rare to have a guy that don’t want any. … It’s a new age with dudes. Klay just happen to not be one of them.”

Predicting in May what will happen in July is a tenuous exercise, things change and minds change. But the Warriors believe Thompson will join Curry and company in the move to the Chase Center. We will find out July 1 if that faith will be rewarded.

NBA announces 66 players invited to NBA Draft Combine in Chicago

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
Zion Williamson will be there, although it’s unlikely he does anything as athletic as throw a football (warning, NSFW language if you play the video).

Ja Morant, R.J. Barrett and the rest of the expected lottery picks will be there as well — mostly just doing interviews, but they will be there.

The NBA released the names of the 66 players invited to its Draft Combine May 16-17 in Chicago. Here is the full list.

While there will be players shooting and taking part in drills, that’s not what will stand out to teams. What NBA teams want is the accurate measurements — height, wingspan, etc. — as well as the athletic measures such as vertical leap. The teams have watched plenty of video on these guys (or, they should have already) and now it’s more about the physical strengths or limitations of that player.

Much like the NFL combine, the top players are there to do interviews with teams, but they will not work out.