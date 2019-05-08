Getty Images

Raptors, Nuggets deliver Game 5 blows teams have never recovered from

By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2019, 7:48 AM EDT
The Raptors beat the 76ers by 36.

“It’s not the end of the world,” Philadelphia star Jimmy Butler told a teammate.

The Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers by 26.

“Whether you lose by one or you lose by 25, it’s one game,” Portland star Damian Lillard said.

Butler and Lillard are right. Their teams still have a chance.

But their lopsided setbacks last night have spelled doom for every team that previously faced a similar situation.

In what had been 2-2 series, Toronto and Denver blew the doors off their opponents in Game 5. The Raptors won, 125-89. The Nuggets won, 124-98. And just like that, a pair of tight series now have overwhelming favorites.

Game 5 winners in a 2-2 best-of-seven series have won the series 82% of the time. So, simple victories would have put Toronto and Denver in the drivers’ seats.

But the way they won suggests they’ve seized even greater control.

All teams that won Game 5 of a 2-2 series by at least 23 points have won the series. They didn’t always finish it in six, but they’ve always won – a perfect 26-for-26.

Even lowering the threshold to a 15-point Game 5 win, the Game 5 winner has won 96% of the time. For comparison, Game 5 winners that won by less than 15 points have won only 77% of the time.

The largest Game 5 loss in a 2-2 series ever overcome was 22 points by the Spurs, who came back to beat the New Orleans Hornets in 2008. The only other team to lose Game 5 in a 2-2 series by 15+ and still win the series: Suns, who lost by 16 to the Warriors in 1976.

So, if the 76ers or Trail Blazers win their series after suffering a blowout like that last night, it’d be unprecedented.

Here’s every 2-2 best-of-seven series with a Game 5 margin of 15+, sorted by Game 5 margin. When the Game 5 winner won the series, it’s red. When the Game 5 loser won the series it’s blue.

Report: Kurt Rambis playing significant role in Lakers’ coaching search

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT
The Lakers’ coaching search is a mess, their top choice – Tyronn Lue – suddenly out of the picture.

Who’s in charge here?

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Kurt Rambis — a former Lakers player and coach whose wife, Linda, is a trusted confidant and adviser to team owner Jeanie Buss — has had a significant role in the process, sources said.

General manager Rob Pelinka holds the top title in the Lakers’ front office, and he appeared to be running things. But he’s not married to Linda Rambis, who some call the Lakers’ shadow owner.

Kurt Rambis is officially the Lakers’ Senior Basketball Advisor, but they reportedly want to make him associate head coach or assistant general manager. At this point, why not head coach?

The Lakers are out on their apparent top two choices, Lue and Monty Williams, whom the Suns hired. The only other candidates Los Angeles interviewed were Jason Kidd and Juwan Howard.

But apparently the Lakers will re-open their search.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Lionel Hollins (Grizzlies and Nets), Frank Vogel (Pacers and Magic) and Mike Woodson (Hawks and Knicks) are all experienced head coaches, but they’re available because they ultimately failed in their last jobs. Sometimes, coaches thrive in different opportunities with new perspectives. Sometimes, they prove why the pejorative “retread” label was deserving.

That the Lakers are now considering these new names is an indictment of their previous coaching search. If Hollins, Vogel and Woodson are so great, why didn’t they warrant even an interview the first time around?

This could signal the Lakers don’t actually believe in Kidd and Howard. More likely, it shows the factions within the organization. The same person who deemed Kidd and Howard worthy of interviews might not be the same person pushing Hollins, Vogel and Woodson.

The big questions: Who makes the final choice? Can the final decisionmaker actually guide the selection through all the fractures in the organization to a signed contract?

Report: Lakers, Tyronn Lue moving on from each other

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT
The impasse between the Lakers and their chosen next head coach, Tyronn Lue, has apparently escalated into irreparable differences.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

Opposing spin by reporters from the same paper!

The details of who dumped whom will make for juicy gossip, but they matter only so much. Lue is out of a job he thought he’d get (and celebrated with a Lakers-themed birthday cake), and the Lakers still need a coach.

Does LeBron James still hold faith in the Lakers? They’re putting him to the test.

The Lakers reportedly interviewed only four candidates before zeroing in on Lue: Lue, Monty Williams, Jason Kidd and Juwan Howard. Lue is out. Williams took the Suns job. With LeBron James near the end of his prime, it’d be quite risky to entrust a first-time head coach like Howard.

That leaves Kidd, who was reportedly at the center of the Lakers’ disconnect with Lue. The Lakers wanted to make Kidd an assistant coach. Lue didn’t. If Lakers management likes Kidd so much, they should just hire him as head coach.

But Kidd’s tenure with the Bucks produced many red flags about his coaching acumen. There’d be plenty of risk in hiring him, too.

The Lakers could re-open their coaching search. However, if they find a better new choice, that’d be a huge indictment of their first coaching search. Dealing with that troubling admission would be better than hiring a lacking coach, though.

Of course, well-run organizations don’t get stuck in these situations. So, don’t assume the Lakers will take the prudent course.

They could just hire Kurt Rambis or something.

Report: Tyronn Lue at contract impasse with Lakers, who want him to hire Jason Kidd

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT
Tyronn Lue was favored to coach the Lakers next season before they even dumped Luke Walton. Once the Suns hired Monty Williams, the Lakers clearly turned their attention toward Lue. The Lakers and Lue opened contract negotiations. Lue even began assembling his coaching staff.

But…

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Hiring the runner-up in a coaching search as the lead assistant? That’s just asking for the head coach to get fired and replaced by that assistant. Lue knows.

There are many signs Jason Kidd is a bad coach. He also favors a slow tempo while Lue likes to play fast. This would be a rough match.

Assigning credit or blame for a player’s improvement (or lack thereof) is incredibly difficult, especially from the outside. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton developed into stars under Kidd’s watch, but they were already promising young players when Kidd arrived in Milwaukee. Jabari Parker floundered under Kidd, though injuries obviously affected the forward. Michael Carter-Williamsseemingly Kidd’s handpicked point guard – had his career completely untracked while being coached by Kidd.

Maybe Kidd would be better as an assistant coach. He was an incredibly smart player, and a lesser role could allow him to grow into coaching. But there’s a lot of rough edges to work through.

Kidd is not a good enough coach to force on Lue – not with management’s fondness for Kidd and Kidd’s campaigning to be head coach. The setup would be terrible for trust and chemistry, especially if Lue isn’t on board.

I still think the Lakers will hire Lue. They’ve gone too far down this road to simply turn back now. But this is a messy situation.

Here’s who will represent teams at NBA Draft Lottery

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Next Thursday the fate of some franchises — not to mention Zion Williamson and a number of other elite college players — will be decided next Tuesday night in a closed room in Chicago.

It’s the NBA Draft Lottery, and while the actual bouncing lottery balls are in the sealed room, out on stage will be the envelopes with the results and a representative from each team. Most carrying some lucky totem of some kind.

It’s a made for television event with enormous stakes for the teams. Here’s a list of who will be representing teams on the stage, plus a look at their odds of landing Williamson or another top-four pick.

• New York Knicks: Patrick Ewing
(No. 1 pick odds, 14%; top-four odds: 52.1%)

• Cleveland Cavaliers: Nick Gilbert (son of team owner Dan Gilbert)
(No. 1 pick odds, 14%; top-four odds: 52.1%)

• Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton
(No. 1 pick odds, 14%; top-four odds: 52.1%)

• Chicago Bulls: Horace Grant
(No. 1 pick odds, 12.5%; top-four odds: 48%)

• Atlanta Hawks: Jami Gertz (actress, team minority owner)
(No. 1 pick odds, 10.5%; top-four odds: 42.1%)
*Atlanta will have two lottery picks if Dallas’ pick remains outside the top four

• Washington Wizards: Raul Fernandez (team minority owner)
(No. 1 pick odds, 9%; top-four odds: 37.2%)

• New Orleans Pelicans: Alvin Gentry
(No. 1 pick odds, 7.5%; top-four odds: 26.3%)

• Memphis Grizzlies: Elliot Perry (minority owner)
(No. 1 pick odds, 6%; top-four odds: 26.3%)
*Memphis loses its pick to Boston if outside top 8, there’s a 42.6% chance of that

• Dallas Mavericks: Cynthia Marshall (team CEO)
(No. 1 pick odds, 4.5%; top-four odds: 26.3%)
*Dallas loses its pick if outside top the 4, there’s a 73.7% chance of that

• Minnesota Timberwolves: Gersson Rosas (just hired president)
(No. 1 pick odds, 3%; top-four odds: 13.9%)

• Los Angeles Lakers: Kyle Kuzma
(No. 1 pick odds, 2%; top-four odds: 9.4%)

• Charlotte Hornets: James Borrego
(No. 1 pick odds, 1.5%; top-four odds: 4.8%)

• Miami Heat: Alonzo Mourning
(No. 1 pick odds, 1%; top-four odds: 4.8%)

• Boston Celtics: Rich Gotham (team president)
(Top-four odds: 3.3%)
*Boston will get Sacramento’s pick if it falls 2-14 (anything but No. 1), Memphis’ pick if outside top 8

• Philadelphia 76ers: Chris Heck (team president)
(No. 1 pick odds, 0.5%)
*Philadelphia gets Sacramento’s pick only if it is No. 1 overall