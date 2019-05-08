Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Raptors and Nuggets deliver Game 5 blows teams have never recovered from

By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2019, 7:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Raptors beat the 76ers by 36.

“It’s not the end of the world,” Philadelphia star Jimmy Butler told a teammate.

The Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers by 26.

“Whether you lose by one or you lose by 25, it’s one game,” Portland star Damian Lillard said.

Butler and Lillard are right. Their teams still have a chance.

But their lopsided setbacks last night have spelled doom for every team that previously faced a similar situation.

In what had been 2-2 series, Toronto and Denver blew the doors off their opponents in Game 5. The Raptors won, 125-89. The Nuggets won, 124-98. And just like that, a pair of tight series now have overwhelming favorites.

Game 5 winners in a 2-2 best-of-seven series have won the series 82% of the time. So, simple victories would have put Toronto and Denver in the drivers’ seats.

But the way they won suggests they’ve seized even greater control.

All teams that won Game 5 of a 2-2 series by at least 23 points have won the series. They didn’t always finish it in six, but they’ve always won – a perfect 26-for-26.

Even lowering the threshold to a 15-point Game 5 win, the Game 5 winner has won 96% of the time. For comparison, Game 5 winners that won by less than 15 points have won only 77% of the time.

The largest Game 5 loss in a 2-2 series ever overcome was 22 points by the Spurs, who came back to beat the New Orleans Hornets in 2008. The only other team to lose Game 5 in a 2-2 series by 15+ and still win the series: Suns, who lost by 16 to the Warriors in 1976.

So, if the 76ers or Trail Blazers win their series after suffering a blowout like that last night, it’d be unprecedented.

Here’s every 2-2 best-of-seven series with a Game 5 margin of 15+, sorted by Game 5 margin. When the Game 5 winner won the series, it’s red. When the Game 5 loser won the series it’s blue.

image

Michael Malone speaks on STEM shooting: ‘This is an epidemic’ (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMay 8, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States endured another mass shooting on Tuesday. Two gunmen walked into the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, an area south of Denver proper, in Colorado and opened fire. One person was killed, eight were injured, and both suspects are in custody.

Before his opening press conference on Tuesday night, Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone addressed the situation. Malone has been with the team since 2015 and is part of the community. Even further, the Nuggets coach says he lives “two minutes” from the school and thus, it hit him even harder.

Via Mile High Sports:

“I think we are all aware of what happened down in Highlands Ranch today at the STEM School. That is a community that I live in. I know that thoughts and prayers are never enough, but one student was killed, (seven) were injured today. From myself, our team, our organization, our thoughts and prayers are with all of those families, those students, school administrators, everybody that was there today. It is a tragedy.”

“The second thing that I would like to say is a thank you to the Douglas County Sheriffs Department that was there and on top of it in a matter of minutes and all of the first responders that were there and did not allow that to become worse than it was, but it is a shame,” Malone stated as the emotion of the moment was clearly becoming hard for him to manage. “My girls have been in lockout twice in the past month. I am not a politician and I do not have the answers, but something must change. I just wanted to make sure I acknowledged what happened today, in my backyard, and that all of those families are on my mind.”

“I am texting my daughter telling her she is going to be ok, but I do not even know if she will be ok. This is every parents worst nightmare.

It seems like it’s said every time this happens, but it’s unfortunate that the conversation about gun control in the United States doesn’t seem to be advance even after people like Malone speak up about it.

To that effect, Malone said that he felt as though the problem wasn’t just with Colorado and that he thought it needed to be addressed.

“This is an epidemic and it continues to happen,” said Malone. “That is the frustrating thing. How do you stop it? Gun control, laws, whatever it might be.”

Playoff Edition Three Things to Know: Physical Nuggets push Blazers to edge of elimination

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA playoffs are in crunch time and there can be a lot to unpack in a series of intense games, to help out we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Physical Nuggets push Trail Blazers to edge of elimination with blowout Game 5 win. Portland coach Terry Stotts tried to shake things up defensively at the start of Game 5, putting Al-Farouq Aminu on Nikola Jokic — to handle Jokic on the perimeter better and switch the pick-and-roll with Jamal Murray — and put Enes Kanter on Paul Millsap down on the block.

Like everything Portland did in Game 5, it didn’t work.

Millsap had his best game of the series scoring 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, while Jokic battered Aminu and shot 8-of-10 within 8 feet of the rim on his way to 25 points and 19 rebounds.

Denver routed Portland 124-98 to take a commanding 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Thursday night in Portland and it’s win or go home for the Blazers.

“We’ve played our best basketball with our backs against the wall,” Damian Lillard said postgame, searching for a bright spot.

This has been an all-offense series, but the Trail Blazers could not knock down shots on Tuesday night. Credit the Denver defense a little, but this was just more of an off night for a Portland team that had an offensive rating of just 85.5 through the first three quarters of this game, the only competitive part. Here is Portland’s shot chart through three:

There’s not a lot for Portland to take away from this game, other than maybe going back to their original defensive matchups. It was just one of those nights.

Portland fans just need to hope Lillard is right about the Blazers with their backs against the wall. They can also hope Denver plays another terrible Game 6 — they were overwhelmed by the closeout moment against San Antonio and lost by 17 (despite 43 from Jokic).

If not Portland’s season will end with a lot of “what if we just had Jusuf Nurkic” thoughts running through their heads.

2) Toronto dominates Philadelphia, and it wasn’t even Kawhi Leonard that had to do the heavy lifting. We could go into detail about how Toronto dismantled Philadelphia in Game 5, or, you could just let Sixer coach Brett Brown’s face tell the tale.

Or, you could watch Drake and Raptors fans troll Joel Embiid with the airplane celebration Embiid used during the Sixers’ Game 3 win.

Embiid, who was a game-time decision with an upper respiratory issue, clearly was not well and not himself on the court, finishing with 13 points and 8 turnovers, Plus this happened to him on defense.

Toronto won 125-89 in a game that was not in doubt after halftime. Game 6 is in Philadelphia Thursday.

It wasn’t just a bad night for Embiid. Ben Simmons was a non-factor and had 7 points on the night. J.J. Redick had 3 points and only six shot attempts. Jimmy Butler was the best player for Philly and finished with 22 points on 16 shots, but when he went to the bench the team fell apart.

Toronto got a team effort. Pascal Siakam had 25 points and was back to his healthy self. Kyle Lowry had 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Danny Green had 17 points and was 5-of-7 from three. Off the bench, Fred Van Vleet had his best game of the series. And Leonard pitched in 21.

When Embiid isn’t right, the Sixers are not the same. Philadelphia needs to hope he is healthy and things look different Thursday night, or the off-season questions about this roster — and how a once asset-rich team traded all of them to get this group and win now — and what it will look like next season will start.

3) Denver coach Mike Malone speaks on horrific school shooting near Denver. One 18-year-old is dead and eight others were wounded in the latest school shooting to hit our nation, this time at a STEM school in the Denver suburb of Highlands Ranch.

Before Game 5, Nuggets coach Mike Malone spoke for a frustrated nation saying “thoughts and prayers are never enough” and wanting to see action.

Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, even as we know that is not enough. We all know that more needs to be done, not to arm the schools but to get to the root of the problems that have made these kinds of shootings a national epidemic. There is no one, simple answer that solves everything, but we need a serious, genuine national discussion of how we stop this from happening. Not just deterrence, but an honest and unflinching look at the causes and solutions.

Blazers have no answers for Denver as Nuggets take 3-2 series lead

By Dane DelgadoMay 8, 2019, 1:37 AM EDT
3 Comments

It seemed like the answer for the Portland Trail Blazers was fairly straightforward. They needed to find a way to release pressure from the Denver Nuggets’ sideline traps, and get a few offensive rebounds.

On Tuesday night, Denver didn’t allow the visiting Blazers to do either.

The Nuggets jumped out to an early lead, and Portland’s defense wasn’t as sharp as they should have been coming off an embarrassing loss on their home court just a couple of days earlier. A team that was once led by its steely leader, neither Damian Lillard nor his teammates on the Blazers roster appeared as though they had psyched themselves up for Tuesday’s contest back in the Mile High City.

As a result, the Trail Blazers scored 25 points in the first quarter and descended from there. Despite trailing at the half, 65-47, Portland recorded a low of 18 points in the third quarter, the entire time their stars not able to get out of the traps Denver laid for them in Game 4.

That, and Portland just would not box out.

Nikola Jokic, who led all scorers with 25 points, also grabbed 19 rebounds to go along with six assists. Denver out-rebounded the Blazers, 62-44, and again it appeared that Portland simply couldn’t grab anything inside of eight feet. Just as had been the case in the prior games, the Blazers didn’t seem to be able to grab a basketball as much as they would tip it until a Nugget eventually got their hands on it. Much of that was due to Jokic and his stature.

It was impressive stat line for the Denver center, but the real star of the game for the Nuggets was Paul Millsap. The veteran NBA forward has put on a bit of a show against the Blazers in the second round, a renaissance of contested turn around jumpers that has glided gently into the net. Millsap finished with 24 points and eight rebounds, going 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

The play of Jokic and Millsap allowed for the slow start of Jamal Murray, who had 34 points in Game 4. Murray finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, but was integral in helping to build the lead the Nuggets eventually used to coast to victory.

Denver beat the Blazers, 124-98, in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead back to Portland on Thursday.

Now the question is what we can we expect from here?

The Nuggets should feel confident in the way they played so far, not just with how their coaching staff has adjusted to Portland but also in the fortitude of their young players. After an uneven series with the San Antonio Spurs in round one, it wasn’t clear if Denver was going to be able to withstand a barrage from an opponent like Portland.

The fact that the Nuggets have come from down 2-1 to take a series lead is a testament to their character

For the Blazers, suddenly the series has become a question of faith. Several key players, including Evan Turner and even Lillard, have had minimal impact recently compared to their regular season. With as much as I’ve watched this team this year, and having seen every minute of this playoff series, it’s not really clear why the Blazers are playing so poorly.

Yes, the Nuggets have confidence. But Portland is also playing remarkably poorly — missing open shots, clanging 3-pointers they would normally make, and getting into volleyball contests with Jokic rather than putting a body on him as a means to stop the rebounding onslaught.

That’s without mentioning that Lillard has looked uncharacteristically timid. He even shot 40 percent from the free-throw line in Game 5. Lillard is one of the best free-throw shooters in the game, but his odd jitters from the charity stripe from the end of Game 4 continued into Tuesday night. Portland’s star point guard scored 22 points but went 2-of-9 from the 3-point line.

Equally disappointing for Portland was the contribution it got from three of its starters in Al-Farouq Aminu, Enes Kanter, and Moe Harkless. They combined for 15 points on 25 percent shooting.

The series heads back to Moda Center on the east bank of the Willamette river on Thursday. Michael Malone has made better coaching adaptations then Terry Stotts over the past couple of games, and the Blazers suddenly look like a team that can no longer rely on either of its most valuable assets in Lillard or its bench.

The Nuggets have a chance to close out the series and head to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008-09. For Portland, Thursday will be a chance to prove to themselves they’re still the team they were all season long.

Or at least, the team they were at the end of April.

Raptors destroy Sixers with total team effort, take 3-2 series lead

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2019, 11:34 PM EDT
3 Comments

This game wasn’t the Battle of Winterfell, it was much more the Red Wedding.

From the opening tip, the Raptors were living up to their namesakes — hungry, aggressive, and defensively attacking in packs. On offense, Toronto drove to the basket in a way we had not seen consistently earlier in the series.

Philly’s defense retreated into more of a shell to stop those drives, which opened up kick-out passes for open Toronto threes. Which the Raptors knocked down (something they have not done consistently this series).

Then the rout was on.

Especially with Kawhi Leonard doing this.

Toronto outscored Philadelphia 37-17 in the second quarter to lead by 21 at the half, and they never were seriously challenged after that, going on to win 125-89.

The Raptors now lead the series 3-2 heading back to Philadelphia for Game 4 Thursday night.

It can’t be a worse night for the Sixers at home — this was an everything that could go wrong went wrong kind of game. Joel Embiid, who was a game-time decision with an upper respiratory issue, had 13 points and 8 turnovers, and was just not himself defensively. Ben Simmons disappeared into the background and had 7 points on the night. Jimmy Butler was the best of the Sixers and he finished with 22 points on 6-of-16 shooting, and when he went to the bench Philly fell apart.

“Forget about it,” Jimmy Butler said when asked how to bounce back from this showing for a must-win Game 6. “Hell, if I was the coach I wouldn’t even show the film. Move on. We got our a** kicked. Simple as that. No other way to put it. We know what we have to do and so we got to go do it at home.”

The big story in this game was that Leonard did not have to carry the Raptors offense.

Philadelphia kept throwing double-teams at him from different angles, and Leonard had 13 points on 3-of-9 shooting in the first half — he was not what we had seen earlier in this series where he had been an unstoppable force. However, all the attention he drew open things up for everyone else.

Pascal Siakam had 25 points and was back to his normal self, putting on a clinic at points. Kyle Lowry had 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Danny Green had 17 points and was 5-of-7 from three. Toronto had six players in double figures. Even Fred Van Vleet had his best game of the season.

To cap it all off, Leonard did this to Embiid.

This is not a game Philadelphia can take anything away from, other than they can’t play like this again on Thursday or the discussion will shift to where Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris are playing next season.