NBA announces 66 players invited to NBA Draft Combine in Chicago

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
Zion Williamson will be there, although it’s unlikely he does anything as athletic as throw a football (warning, NSFW language if you play the video).

Ja Morant, R.J. Barrett and the rest of the expected lottery picks will be there as well — mostly just doing interviews, but they will be there.

The NBA released the names of the 66 players invited to its Draft Combine May 16-17 in Chicago. Here is the full list.

While there will be players shooting and taking part in drills, that’s not what will stand out to teams. What NBA teams want is the accurate measurements — height, wingspan, etc. — as well as the athletic measures such as vertical leap. The teams have watched plenty of video on these guys (or, they should have already) and now it’s more about the physical strengths or limitations of that player.

Much like the NFL combine, the top players are there to do interviews with teams, but they will not work out.

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Zion Williamson hype is headed for overdrive as we move toward the NBA Draft Lottery next week then next’s month’s NBA Draft. Williamson is the presumptive No. 1 pick — and it’s not even close.

Forget the “he will be one of the all-time greats” basketball hype, expect more far more insane takes than that. For example, how about “he could totally star in the NFL if he wanted to.” As evidence, backers will show this video (which has NSFW language attached, so don’t play it if that kind of thing bothers you).

All aboard the hype train, it is going to get out of control.

Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s free agency: “Klay wants to be here, we want Klay.”

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
When ESPN’s scoop master Adrian Wojnarowski said recently the Warriors were preparing for a “seismic change” this offseason, some took that to mean more than just the expected Kevin Durant departure from the Bay Area.

Klay Thompson is a free agent as well, and there are a lot of teams that will pitch him more than a max contract — that’s a given no matter where he lands — but the chance to step out of Stephen Curry‘s shadow and lead a team. Rumors are floating around that he is unhappy with the touches he gets after Durant and Curry.

Don’t bet on it. I have heard all season from sources that Thompson would stay with the Warriors as long as they offered him a full five-year, $190 million max contract, which they intend to do. (Try to sell him on taking less and then things change, his camp has been very clear about that.) I said that again just this week on the Lakers’ flagship radio station in Los Angeles. Thompson himself has said he wants to be a Warrior for life.

The Warriors are not worried about Thompson leaving, it’s a very different situation than with Durant, reports Nick Friedel of ESPN. This quote from Andrew Bogut may sum the story up best:

“You’ve never heard [Thompson] say anything bad about wanting to leave here or going to another team or being the No. 1 option. You’ve never even heard that off the record. Some players say the right thing publicly but have different feelings [in private]. He completely wants to be here and he gets it that this is a very rare situation.”

“I know that everybody — coaches, management, ownership — everybody wants Klay back,” Kerr said. “I think the feeling is just, Klay wants to be here, we want Klay.”

Another reason for all that Warriors’ confidence — they know Thompson is not a guy who seeks out the spotlight. Rather the opposite. He may want more touches (which he will get plenty of if/when Kevin Durant leaves), but he’s not a guy who needs “his” team to lead to be happy.

“It’s super rare,” Draymond Green told ESPN. “Especially in the day and age of social media. In this league, so many dudes just want attention. It’s kind of sickening. Just want attention. Don’t even do much for it but just want attention. It’s rare to have a guy that don’t want any. … It’s a new age with dudes. Klay just happen to not be one of them.”

Predicting in May what will happen in July is a tenuous exercise, things change and minds change. But the Warriors believe Thompson will join Curry and company in the move to the Chase Center. We will find out July 1 if that faith will be rewarded.

Under Ernie Grunfeld, Wizards players had freedom but little accountability

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
After 16 seasons with some good, some bad, and plenty of mediocrity, the Washington Wizards finally moved on from Ernie Grunfeld as GM near the end of this past season.

Job No. 1 for the new GM is not “do we trade or re-sign Bradley Beal?” (although that may be second on the list), rather it is to establish a culture of player accountability. In a fantastic job of reporting for the Washington Post, Candace Buckner dove deep into Washington’s culture under Grunfeld and owner Ted Leonsis, and the conclusions helped explain all that mediocrity.

Grunfeld, who spent 16 years as team president before being fired April 2, was described as clever and precise but also a pushover, allowing players to dictate their own rules. In seeking to create freedom for his players, particularly stars, he overlooked slight transgressions with the same patience that had been afforded to him by two tolerant owners…

“The reason the culture’s so bad,” said a person with direct knowledge of the Wizards’ team structure, “[is] there’s no one that’s making these guys be responsible.”

As an example, think back to November when John Wall blew up and cussed at coach Scott Brooks in practice. Grunfeld, who had ignored coaches requests in the past to fine his star players, stepped in this time and fined Wall $10,000 for “conduct detrimental to the team,” according to Buckner.

Most other organizations around the league saw that as lenient, but it was the most Wall had ever been fined by the Wizards.

“The s— that happens in Washington, D.C., will never happen in Miami with Pat Riley,” said a longtime agent who has dealt with the front office. “Never.”

The Wizards are currently in the interview and selection process for their new GM, and the names mentioned are Washington’s current interim Tommy Sheppard, and former Atlanta GM Danny Ferry. Toronto’s president Masai Ujiri and Denver’s president of basketball operations Tim Connelly both have been linked to the job but would not be hired until their teams are out of the playoffs, if at all. It would cost a lot of money to pry them out of their current situations, it’s unknown if Leonsis wants to foot that bill. (Gersson Rosas was considered for the Washington job but he took the one in Minnesota instead.)

Whoever gets the job has a lot of roster challenges. There is Wall’s anchor of a contract — a projected $171 million over the next four years for a player who tore his Achilles while already out due to heel surgery. The Wizards will be paying Ian Mahinmi $15.5 million next season and Dwight Howard at $5.6 million. Plus there is the question about what to do with Beal.

However, none of that will ultimately matter enough if the Wizards’ culture and a new level of accountability is not put in place.

Milwaukee just got better — Malcolm Brogdon cleared to play in Game 5

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2019, 12:33 PM EDT
Bad news for Boston: The Milwaukee Bucks just got better.

The team’s starting two guard, Malcolm Brogdon, has been cleared to play following recovery from a partially torn plantar fascia.

Brogdon will come off the bench, his minutes will be somewhat limited, and he will be rusty, but this is still a big boost for the Bucks. Coach Mike Budenholzer said he is hoping Brogdon can help boost the bench in this closeout game Wednesday.

Brogdon averaged an efficient 15.6 points per game this past season, taking almost all his shots either from three or in the paint. He’s one of their better secondary playmakers when defenses sit on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brogdon can knock down threes and is simply a smart player. Plus, he’s going to upgrade Milwaukee’s already stout defense.

Milwaukee has a 3-1 series lead over a Boston team struggling to score or handle adversity. The Bucks are looking to close the series out Wednesday night at home and getting Brogdon back is a boost.