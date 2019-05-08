Getty

Blazers have no answers for Denver as Nuggets take 3-2 series lead

By Dane DelgadoMay 8, 2019, 1:37 AM EDT
It seemed like the answer for the Portland Trail Blazers was fairly straightforward. They needed to find a way to release pressure from the Denver Nuggets’ sideline traps, and get a few offensive rebounds.

On Tuesday night, Denver didn’t allow the visiting Blazers to do either.

The Nuggets jumped out to an early lead, and Portland’s defense wasn’t as sharp as they should have been coming off an embarrassing loss on their home court just a couple of days earlier. A team that was once led by its steely leader, neither Damian Lillard nor his teammates on the Blazers roster appeared as though they had psyched themselves up for Tuesday’s contest back in the Mile High City.

As a result, the Trail Blazers scored 25 points in the first quarter and descended from there. Despite trailing at the half, 65-47, Portland recorded a low of 18 points in the third quarter, the entire time their stars not able to get out of the traps Denver laid for them in Game 4.

That, and Portland just would not box out.

Nikola Jokic, who led all scorers with 25 points, also grabbed 19 rebounds to go along with six assists. Denver out-rebounded the Blazers, 62-44, and again it appeared that Portland simply couldn’t grab anything inside of eight feet. Just as had been the case in the prior games, the Blazers didn’t seem to be able to grab a basketball as much as they would tip it until a Nugget eventually got their hands on it. Much of that was due to Jokic and his stature.

It was impressive stat line for the Denver center, but the real star of the game for the Nuggets was Paul Millsap. The veteran NBA forward has put on a bit of a show against the Blazers in the second round, a renaissance of contested turn around jumpers that has glided gently into the net. Millsap finished with 24 points and eight rebounds, going 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

The play of Jokic and Millsap allowed for the slow start of Jamal Murray, who had 34 points in Game 4. Murray finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, but was integral in helping to build the lead the Nuggets eventually used to coast to victory.

Denver beat the Blazers, 124-98, in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead back to Portland on Thursday.

Now the question is what we can we expect from here?

The Nuggets should feel confident in the way they played so far, not just with how their coaching staff has adjusted to Portland but also in the fortitude of their young players. After an uneven series with the San Antonio Spurs in round one, it wasn’t clear if Denver was going to be able to withstand a barrage from an opponent like Portland.

The fact that the Nuggets have come from down 2-1 to take a series lead is a testament to their character

For the Blazers, suddenly the series has become a question of faith. Several key players, including Evan Turner and even Lillard, have had minimal impact recently compared to their regular season. With as much as I’ve watched this team this year, and having seen every minute of this playoff series, it’s not really clear why the Blazers are playing so poorly.

Yes, the Nuggets have confidence. But Portland is also playing remarkably poorly — missing open shots, clanging 3-pointers they would normally make, and getting into volleyball contests with Jokic rather than putting a body on him as a means to stop the rebounding onslaught.

That’s without mentioning that Lillard has looked uncharacteristically timid. He even shot 40 percent from the free-throw line in Game 5. Lillard is one of the best free-throw shooters in the game, but his odd jitters from the charity stripe from the end of Game 4 continued into Tuesday night. Portland’s star point guard scored 22 points but went 2-of-9 from the 3-point line.

Equally disappointing for Portland was the contribution it got from three of its starters in Al-Farouq Aminu, Enes Kanter, and Moe Harkless. They combined for 15 points on 25 percent shooting.

The series heads back to Moda Center on the east bank of the Willamette river on Thursday. Michael Malone has made better coaching adaptations then Terry Stotts over the past couple of games, and the Blazers suddenly look like a team that can no longer rely on either of its most valuable assets in Lillard or its bench.

The Nuggets have a chance to close out the series and head to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008-09. For Portland, Thursday will be a chance to prove to themselves they’re still the team they were all season long.

Or at least, the team they were at the end of April.

Raptors destroy Sixers with total team effort, take 3-2 series lead

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2019, 11:34 PM EDT
This game wasn’t the Battle of Winterfell, it was much more the Red Wedding.

From the opening tip, the Raptors were living up to their namesakes — hungry, aggressive, and defensively attacking in packs. On offense, Toronto drove to the basket in a way we had not seen consistently earlier in the series.

Philly’s defense retreated into more of a shell to stop those drives, which opened up kick-out passes for open Toronto threes. Which the Raptors knocked down (something they have not done consistently this series).

Then the rout was on.

Especially with Kawhi Leonard doing this.

Toronto outscored Philadelphia 37-17 in the second quarter to lead by 21 at the half, and they never were seriously challenged after that, going on to win 125-89.

The Raptors now lead the series 3-2 heading back to Philadelphia for Game 4 Thursday night.

It can’t be a worse night for the Sixers at home — this was an everything that could go wrong went wrong kind of game. Joel Embiid, who was a game-time decision with an upper respiratory issue, had 13 points and 8 turnovers, and was just not himself defensively. Ben Simmons disappeared into the background and had 7 points on the night. Jimmy Butler was the best of the Sixers and he finished with 22 points on 6-of-16 shooting, and when he went to the bench Philly fell apart.

The big story in this game was that Leonard did not have to carry the Raptors offense.

Philadelphia kept throwing double-teams at him from different angles, and Leonard had 13 points on 3-of-9 shooting in the first half — he was not what we had seen earlier in the season as Philly. However, all the attention he drew open things up for everyone else.

Pascal Siakam had 25 points and was back to his normal self, putting on a clinic at points. Kyle Lowry had 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Danny Green had 17 points and was 5-of-7 from three. Toronto had six players in double figures. Even Fred Van Vleet had his best game of the season.

To cap it all off, Leonard did this to Embiid.

This is not a game Philadelphia can take anything away from, other than they can’t play like this again on Thursday or the discussion will shift to where Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris are playing next season.

Kawhi Leonard dunks all over 76ers (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMay 7, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
The Toronto Raptors seem to be in control of their series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tuesday night’s contest between the two teams in Game 5 ended with the Raptors routing Philadelphia, 125-89.

Kawhi Leonard was dominant, scoring 21 points to go with 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Leonard also had what was one of the most in emphatic moments of the game in the closing seconds of the second half.

Via Twitter:

Leonard appears to have come alive after his “load management” saga that unfurled over the course of the regular season.

Leonard’s playoff mode has been activated, and if Toronto wins out we could be in store for incredible Eastern Conference matchup between him and Giannis Antetokounmpo should the Milwaukee Bucks advance.

Toronto now leads, 3-2.

Report: Knicks scouts like Duke forward Cam Reddish

By Dane DelgadoMay 7, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
The 2018-19 NCAA men’s college basketball season wasn’t particularly kind to Duke’s Cam Reddish. The 6-foot-8 freshman phenom had a down year, particularly in comparison to stand out Zion Williamson, who most predict will go No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

But that doesn’t mean that Reddish doesn’t have his admirers.

According to SNY’s Bagley, the New York Knicks have some talent evaluators that are bullish on Reddish. We don’t that nowhere New York will select in the draft, but if they don’t grab the No. 1 overall pick they could be angling for Reddish.

Via Ian Begley:

But it’s worth noting that some Knicks talent evaluators are fans of Duke forward Cam Reddish, per sources.

Reddish, a 6-foot-8 freshman, averaged 13.5 points on 35 percent shooting last season. The 19-year-old didn’t shoot well from beyond the arc, but those in the Knicks’ front office who like Reddish see his game translating well to the NBA.

Again, this is not to say that the Knicks will certainly target Reddish if they end up picking fourth or fifth. There is a long way to go between now and when they’re on the clock on June 20. But Reddish does have New York talent evaluators who think highly of him.

This could also be just the tip of the pre-draft bluster that front offices, agents, and scouts blow toward reporters. The NBA Draft is this sort of stupid shadow game that results in a bunch of information that gets put out into the public sphere with no real grip on why that info is being leaked.

Still, Reddish is the type of physical talent that the NBA covets. I think we’ve got in this sphere where we overvalue the draft in the NBA over the last 10 years or so, particularly when it comes to selections outside of the first few picks. Grabbing value where you can is important, especially for a team like New York.

Who knows if Reddish will work out, but obviously he’s going to be on the minds of teams selecting in the top five despite his poor performance in his one year at Duke.

Klay Thompson apparently walked out of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with an hour left

By Dane DelgadoMay 7, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Will Klay Thompson return to the Golden State Warriors next season? That’s still up in the air, and there have been reports that Thompson is interested in coming back to Golden State. There’s also been rumors that he is unhappy with the way things have gone this season in the Bay.

Thompson is famously aloof, but underneath he’s known as a worker. Understandably, it takes a lot to keep his attention, particularly in the playoffs. According to one report, not even the most recent Marvel movie could hold his eye.

Avengers: Endgame is something that folks have been waiting breathlessly for. But for Thompson, it didn’t really do it for him with an hour left in the film.

Via The Athletic:

Thompson conserves his energy for what he loves, and he’s always been impatient with any less than favored activity. There was amusement in Warriors land when, with an hour left in the film, Klay just got up and left a screening of “Avengers: Endgame.” The plot didn’t interest him, not enough to demand that much time and attention.

Thompson has always seemed like a pretty focused guy, and it’s hard to stand out with that kind of aura in a league of players who put in so much work individually.

Perhaps Thompson just isn’t a Marvel guy? Or maybe it’s that he needs to get himself back on track? Thompson and shot no better than 33 percent from the 3-point line over the past three games, and he’s shooting his worst percentage from beyond-the-arc since 2013-14.

The Warriors are currently tied with the Houston Rockets, 2-2, and it doesn’t feel like Golden State is inevitable anymore. At least not with the way that Thompson has been playing, so perhaps skipping out on a three-hour-long comic book movie is the right choice at this moment.