Tyronn Lue, LeBron James reportedly want to add Tom Thibodeau to Lakers bench

Nothing is official yet, but Tyronn Lue will be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. In an interesting addition, reports now have former Pacers and Magic head coach Frank Vogel next to Lue on the bench. It could mesh well, Vogel is defensively minded and views the game differently from Lue, something that can lead to good coaching chemistry.
How about adding Tom Thibodeau to that mix?
Lue and LeBron James like the idea, reports Frank Isola of The Athletic.
The reports of Lue wanting to add his former colleague in Boston, Tom Thibodeau, to his coaching staff are also true. LeBron, through intermediaries, has let it be known that Thibodeau would be a huge asset to have on the bench. LeBron’s close associates were gauging Thibodeau’s interest in becoming a top assistant two weeks ago. It would be similar to the role Mike Brown and Ron Adams serve under Steve Kerr in Golden State.
Thibodeau, the one guy who probably thinks LeBron should play MORE minutes, seems an odd fit on the surface. However, if the goal is to recruit a free agent such as Jimmy Butler, the presence of Thibodeau could help (the coach and former player remain close).
Also, the man understands defenses. Maybe it could work, but only if Thibodeau was ready to go back to being an assistant coach. After having been a head coach his last two stops — and the president of basketball operations with personnel power in Minnesota — it seems unlikely, something Isola notes.
Thibodeau, however, is owed a lot of money from the Minnesota Timberwolves and the feeling is that he would prefer a head coaching job. Thibodeau has the resume and income to be patient. Plus, after dealing with an unstable management group in Minnesota, Thibodeau may be taking a wait-and-see approach with the “new-look” Lakers.
This is more likely the kind of thing where feelers go out, everybody is polite but the idea never gains any traction, and it’s quickly gone.
Still, the idea is entertaining.