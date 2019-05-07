Getty Images

Rumor: Warriors star Klay Thompson unhappy as free agency nears

By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
That rumor about Warriors star Klay Thompson preferring the Clippers to the Lakers in free agency?

It might matter, after all.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN:

I’m not speaking about opinion here. I got this from a few people.

I have not spoken to Klay Thompson, in fairness to Klay Thompson. Let me be clear about that. I’m told Klay Thompson isn’t happy. His number hasn’t been called nearly enough. He’s tired of sitting around and getting quote, unquote – this is a quote – the crumbs left behind by other people.

There have been numerous indications Thompson will re-sign with Golden State. But it doesn’t matter how he felt previously. It matters how he feels in July.

To that end, it matters only so much how he feels now. The Warriors are in the midst of a playoff run that could shape Thompson’s outlook. If they win another title, that could satisfy him into staying – or convince him to move onto another challenge. If they fall short, that could push him out – or motivate him to return and avenge the setback. I don’t know how each result would affect him personally, but this is an important time for making an impression.

Thompson has been stuck as third option behind Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. With Durant playing at an all-time level and Curry trying to shoot his way into a groove, Thompson has his lowest playoff usage percentage (19.0) since his first postseason, 2013.

But this predicament won’t necessarily continue. If Durant leaves Golden State, would Thompson – who’d be in line to resume his role as second scorer – also bolt?

The Warriors can offer far more money. His projected max for re-signing is $190 over five years (or $221 million over five years if he makes an All-NBA team this season). His projected max with another team is just $141 million over four years.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this leak is at least partially about gaining leverage in contract negotiations. Golden State pays Curry a super-max salary, wants to re-sign Durant and talks about keeping Draymond Green long-term. Squeezing Thompson could be part of the plan, and he reportedly doesn’t plan to take a discount.

Still, there’s a little smoke here. A fire? Not sure.

I still think Thompson will re-sign. But – for all the attention put on Durant’s free agency – we ought to take seriously the idea Thompson could depart, too.

PBT Podcast: Breaking down the Celtics breakdown, entire second round

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks adjusted, Kyrie Irving and the Celtics can’t score, and suddenly the Bucks are in charge up 3-1 and seem destined for the conference finals — and still may be the most interesting series of the second round.

Then there is the back-and-forth series between Philadelphia and Toronto — where Kawhi Leonard has been otherworldly — which seems headed for seven games.

Golden State still looks like the better team, but a lot of James Harden and physical play has that series knotted at 2-2. Then there is the entertaining and incredibly even — if a bit of a defense-free zone — series between Portland and Denver, which is also 2-2. Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break down all the series, plus talk a little Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue.

Report: Warriors believe Chris Paul made dirty play in Game 4

By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
The Warriors and Rockets got testy during Houston’s Game 4 win yesterday.

One moment particularly aggrieved Golden State – Chris Paul apparently contacting Andre Iguodala‘s knee while Iguodala grabbed a late rebound.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Members of the Warriors told Yahoo Sports that they believed it was “a dirty play”

From that angle, it’s tough to tell exactly what happened. Iguodala definitely clutched his knee afterward.

It seemed Paul was just trying to get around Iguodala, to steal the rebound or be in position to swipe the ball after Iguodala caught it. I wouldn’t assume dirty intent from what I can see.

But perception matters. If the Warriors think Paul made a dirty play, whether or not he actually did, that means something in how they’ll respond.

Warriors and Rockets locked into historically tight playoff series

By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT
The Warriors are in rare territory.

For just the second time in its 14 playoff series since 2016, Golden State is tied 2-2. Both this year’s and last year’s matchup with the Rockets were deadlocked through four games.

But the first four games of each series have been far different year to year. Last year, the games were decided by 13, 22, 41 and 3. This year, the games have been decided by 4, 6, 5 and 4.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked, amid his focus on winning, whether he’s enjoying this competition.

“I love this,” Kerr said with an earnestness initially mistaken for deadpan and causing laughter. “I do. I do. Are you kidding me? To be able to coach basketball in the NBA and the greatest players in the world and to be part of this competition, it’s amazing. So much fun.”

This is just the seventh best-of-seven series and first since Cavaliers-Pistons in 2007 the teams split the first four games with each game decided by six or fewer points. Cleveland-Detroit was the only one of those series not to reach a Game 7.

Maybe we’ll get another lengthy series this year.

With an average margin of victory of 4.75, this is one of the most closely played 2-2 series of all-time. By contrast, last year’s Warriors-Rockets series had an average margin of victory of 19.75 – one of the largest ever for a 2-2 series.

Here’s every series that was tied 2-2 in NBA history, sorted by margin of victory (margin of each of the first four games in parentheses). This year’s and last year’s Golden State-Houston series are highlighted:

Kyrie Irving on 7-of-22 shooting: ‘I should have shot 30’

By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT
Kyrie Irving‘s shooting in the Celtics’ Games 2, 3 and 4 losses to the Bucks:

  • 4-18 (1-5 from beyond the arc)
  • 8-22 (2-8 from beyond the arc)
  • 7-22 (1-7 from beyond the arc)

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

When asked about the funk, Irving bristled.

“What do you mean?” Irving asked a reporter. To which his shooting stats were presented.

“Who cares?” said Irving. “I’m a basketball player. Prepare the right way. Like I said, it’s a little different when your rhythm is challenged every play down. You’re being picked up fullcourt. They’re doing things to test you. The expectations on me are going to be sky high.

“I try to utilize their aggression against them and still put my teammates in a great position, while still being aggressive. I’m trying to do it all. For me, the 22 shots, I should have shot 30. I’m that great of a shooter. I think that the consistency of just going at it, staying aggressive is always going to put us in a great position. Obviously, being more cautious on the turnovers down the stretch when they’re going on runs or managing the game better that way, I feel like I could do better, but in terms of shooting, I mean it’s the series. They’re doing a great job of loading making sure they’re putting a high emphasis on anywhere I go on the court.”

Of course, Irving’s answer to a slump is shooting his way out of it. He is capable of doing just that.

But this looks like yet another example of Irving’s poor leadership.

How do his teammates feel about Irving wanting even more shots? Does that galvanize them for tomorrow’s Game 5? How do they stand him calling himself a basketball genius, saying “I’m that great of a shooter” and then performing like this?

As Irving said, Milwaukee is bending its defense to slow him. That opens opportunities for his teammates! They’d surely like to take advantage, not just watch Irving jack more shots.

Irving playing aggressively is great, but it’s still important for him to react to what’s in front of him. A focus on his own shot total obscures the real goal of offense: Scoring as many points as possible. A team with a player as talented as Irving should score more. Plenty of the points will be directly from him, but his presence can also create a lot for teammates.

The way Irving is playing, he’s only increasing speculation about his impending free agency.