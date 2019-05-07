Getty

Report: Knicks scouts like Duke forward Cam Reddish

By Dane DelgadoMay 7, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2018-19 NCAA men’s college basketball season wasn’t particularly kind to Duke’s Cam Reddish. The 6-foot-8 freshman phenom had a down year, particularly in comparison to stand out Zion Williamson, who most predict will go No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

But that doesn’t mean that Reddish doesn’t have his admirers.

According to SNY’s Bagley, the New York Knicks have some talent evaluators that are bullish on Reddish. We don’t that nowhere New York will select in the draft, but if they don’t grab the No. 1 overall pick they could be angling for Reddish.

Via Ian Begley:

But it’s worth noting that some Knicks talent evaluators are fans of Duke forward Cam Reddish, per sources.

Reddish, a 6-foot-8 freshman, averaged 13.5 points on 35 percent shooting last season. The 19-year-old didn’t shoot well from beyond the arc, but those in the Knicks’ front office who like Reddish see his game translating well to the NBA.

Again, this is not to say that the Knicks will certainly target Reddish if they end up picking fourth or fifth. There is a long way to go between now and when they’re on the clock on June 20. But Reddish does have New York talent evaluators who think highly of him.

This could also be just the tip of the pre-draft bluster that front offices, agents, and scouts blow toward reporters. The NBA Draft is this sort of stupid shadow game that results in a bunch of information that gets put out into the public sphere with no real grip on why that info is being leaked.

Still, Reddish is the type of physical talent that the NBA covets. I think we’ve got in this sphere where we overvalue the draft in the NBA over the last 10 years or so, particularly when it comes to selections outside of the first few picks. Grabbing value where you can is important, especially for a team like New York.

Who knows if Reddish will work out, but obviously he’s going to be on the minds of teams selecting in the top five despite his poor performance in his one year at Duke.

Kawhi Leonard dunks all over 76ers (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 7, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Toronto Raptors seem to be in control of their series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tuesday night’s contest between the two teams in Game 5 ended with the Raptors routing Philadelphia, 125-89.

Kawhi Leonard was dominant, scoring 21 points to go with 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Leonard also had what was one of the most in emphatic moments of the game in the closing seconds of the second half.

Via Twitter:

Leonard appears to have come alive after his “load management” saga that unfurled over the course of the regular season.

Leonard’s playoff mode has been activated, and if Toronto wins out we could be in store for incredible Eastern Conference matchup between him and Giannis Antetokounmpo should the Milwaukee Bucks advance.

Toronto now leads, 3-2.

Klay Thompson apparently walked out of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ after one hour

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 7, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

Will Klay Thompson return to the Golden State Warriors next season? That’s still up in the air, and there have been reports that Thompson is interested in coming back to Golden State. There’s also been rumors that he is unhappy with the way things have gone this season in the Bay.

Thompson is famously aloof, but underneath he’s known as a worker. Understandably, it takes a lot to keep his attention, particularly in the playoffs. According to one report, not even the most recent Marvel movie could hold his eye.

Avengers: Endgame is something that folks have been waiting breathlessly for. But for Thompson, it didn’t really do it for him after just an hour into the film.

Via The Athletic:

Thompson conserves his energy for what he loves, and he’s always been impatient with any less than favored activity. There was amusement in Warriors land when, with an hour left in the film, Klay just got up and left a screening of “Avengers: Endgame.” The plot didn’t interest him, not enough to demand that much time and attention.

Thompson has always seemed like a pretty focused guy, and it’s hard to stand out with that kind of aura in a league of players who put in so much work individually.

Perhaps Thompson just isn’t a Marvel guy? Or maybe it’s that he needs to get himself back on track? Thompson and shot no better than 33 percent from the 3-point line over the past three games, and he’s shooting his worst percentage from beyond-the-arc since 2013-14.

The Warriors are currently tied with the Houston Rockets, 2-2, and it doesn’t feel like Golden State is inevitable anymore. At least not with the way that Thompson has been playing, so perhaps skipping out on a three-hour-long comic book movie is the right choice at this moment.

Tyronn Lue, LeBron James reportedly want to add Tom Thibodeau to Lakers bench

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT
7 Comments

Nothing is official yet, but Tyronn Lue will be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. In an interesting addition, reports now have former Pacers and Magic head coach Frank Vogel next to Lue on the bench. It could mesh well, Vogel is defensively minded and views the game differently from Lue, something that can lead to good coaching chemistry.

How about adding Tom Thibodeau to that mix?

Lue and LeBron James like the idea, reports Frank Isola of The Athletic.

The reports of Lue wanting to add his former colleague in Boston, Tom Thibodeau, to his coaching staff are also true. LeBron, through intermediaries, has let it be known that Thibodeau would be a huge asset to have on the bench. LeBron’s close associates were gauging Thibodeau’s interest in becoming a top assistant two weeks ago. It would be similar to the role Mike Brown and Ron Adams serve under Steve Kerr in Golden State.

Thibodeau, the one guy who probably thinks LeBron should play MORE minutes, seems an odd fit on the surface. However, if the goal is to recruit a free agent such as Jimmy Butler, the presence of Thibodeau could help (the coach and former player remain close).

Also, the man understands defenses. Maybe it could work, but only if Thibodeau was ready to go back to being an assistant coach. After having been a head coach his last two stops — and the president of basketball operations with personnel power in Minnesota — it seems unlikely, something Isola notes.

Thibodeau, however, is owed a lot of money from the Minnesota Timberwolves and the feeling is that he would prefer a head coaching job. Thibodeau has the resume and income to be patient. Plus, after dealing with an unstable management group in Minnesota, Thibodeau may be taking a wait-and-see approach with the “new-look” Lakers.

This is more likely the kind of thing where feelers go out, everybody is polite but the idea never gains any traction, and it’s quickly gone.

Still, the idea is entertaining.

 

Report: Raptors have done enough for Kawhi Leonard to seriously consider staying

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT
1 Comment

“It’s been good so far. Like I said, we’ve been winning, everyone’s playing well. Can’t complain.”

That was Kawhi Leonard speaking to NBC Sports back in December about his experience in Toronto, although it sounds like one of the meaningless cliches that fill Leonard’s postseason press conferences now. A postseason where Leonard has looked like his best self and been right there with Kevin Durant for best player in the playoffs. Leonard’s comment above is vague says nothing really about the big question hanging over Toronto and their star heading into Game 5 Tuesday night:

What will Leonard do as a free agent this summer?

Head home to Southern California, where the Clippers are considered the favorites for his services, choose to stay in Toronto, or maybe surprise everyone with another destination?

The Raptors have given themselves a reach chance to keep him, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said on his podcast (hat tip RealGM).

“I do think they’ve made pretty good progress with him from the sense I have. They put themselves in it. And when Kawhi showed up there, I’m not sure he imagined any future in Toronto. I do think it’s a serious consideration now….

“I think the Kawhi thing is getting really interesting there. For them to just get through this series and get to a Conference Final, every day is the case you’re making. And, oh by the way, ‘we can pay you more than anybody else. If you want to be in L.A. and you want to live there in the offseason, there’s only so many days you really have to be in Toronto in the snow. You can get out of here. You’re on the road half the time. The rest of the year, you can get out of here and go in L.A. and be in California.’

“But Toronto is selling winning on him.”

The Raptors do have the money card to play. They are projected to be able to offer him $190 over five years while the most any other team can offer is $141 million over four years. That’s a lot of guaranteed money for a guy who has battled injury issues costing him a season. (The exact figures will depend on what the salary cap is set at just before July 1.)

Back in December, Leonard blew off the weather concerns saying, “just wear a jacket.” Of course, that was just December, and besides what else was he going to say? Leonard doesn’t tip his hand. His crew is inexperienced but has followed his lead.

Which is why there’s a lot of speculation to fill the void of real information. The Raptors have senses and impressions, but they do not know. Nobody really does.

The Raptors have made their case: Winning, money, and they did a fantastic job letting him set his own course for “load management” and recovery so he would feel fresh for the playoffs. Toronto did everything right. If Leonard bolts this summer, then the decision was made before he arrived and nothing was going to change it (and it was still a good gamble by the Raptors).

The Clippers have been a presence around Leonard all season, making sure that people from their organization could be seen, and they likely will get the chance to make their case. Other teams may as well, although sources around the league have long considered those the two frontrunners.

Give Toronto credit, they have played this hand brilliantly. Whether it’s enough to win the pot at the end of the day remains to be seen. It’s hard to predict because Leonard has a great poker face.