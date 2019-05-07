Getty Images

Playoff Edition Three Things to Know: Hit the panic button in Boston

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2019, 7:48 AM EDT
The NBA playoffs are deep into the second round, and with all that is on the line there can be a lot to unpack in these intense games, to help out we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Go ahead and hit the “now what happens” panic button in Boston after ugly Game 4 loss. It was maybe the biggest question heading into this round two series: Had the Boston Celtics finally found themselves in their first-round sweep of the Pacers, or would the ugly habits of the regular season return when faced with a good Milwaukee Bucks team?

Monday night, with their season essentially on the line, Boston played inconsistent defense with missed rotation after missed rotation. The offense devolved into a series of isolation, hero ball plays. Then Kyrie Irving headed back to the locker room with 10 seconds left to play, leading to all kinds of easy-to-draw parallels to what could happen in July.

Turns out, bad habits die hard.

Behind another strong outing from Giannis Antetokounmpo with 39 points on 15-of-22 shooting, and him getting help from the Bucks bench, Milwaukee has taken a commanding 3-1 lead in this series, heading home for Game 4.

This loss felt like someone threw a gas can into the “where will Irving play next season” fire. Boston fans can reach for the panic button now because a second-round exit is not helping Kyrie Irving want to stay.

The Celtics season isn’t over yet, but Knicks fans are already on Zillow hunting out places for Irving to live if he comes to Manhattan. That speculation is only going to grow, and his decision could impact Kevin Durant‘s decision, the Anthony Davis trade and more.

The decisive stretch of Game 4 Monday came in the final 6:20 of the third quarter, when Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton went to the Milwaukee bench with four fouls apiece, plus Boston was in the bonus. This is when the Celtics should have stomped on the gas pedal, run the Bucks off the court, and taken control of the game. Instead, the Bucks went on a 19-9 run, with George Hill leading the way (he had 9 of his 15 points in that stretch). When the quarter ended, the Bucks were in control.

That leads to the other big question heading into this series: Where the Bucks a regular-season phenomenon? They had the best record in the NBA, but would their style of play hold up when the game slowed down and defenses focused in to take away strengths during the postseason.

Turns out the Bucks are just fine in the playoffs.

Both of these teams are talented, but right now only one is playing like a team, only one has its star setting up teammates and getting them involved when the defense focuses on him. Milwaukee is getting big games from not only its stars but also Hill is getting key buckets, Pat Connaughton is playing quality minutes and throwing down big dunks, and Eric Bledsoe is a pest.

The Bucks are for real and about to head into the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics are about to head into the summer where, whatever they look like on the other end of it, they will not be the same.

2) Now we have the series we expected, Houston beats Golden State to even series 2-2. For the past couple of seasons, Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr has used his “Hamptons’ five” lineup — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green — almost as a “break glass in case of emergency” lineup. He’d bring it in when the game was on the line and no team had an answer for it.

Until Houston this series. In a sign of how much respect he had for the Rockets, Kerr opened the series starting the Hamptons’ Five, leaning on them for heavy minutes. In Game 4 they played just shy of 22 minutes — and were -11. For the series, this lineup is just +5, it is not dominating or intimidating the Rockets.

Mike D’Antoni has gone small to counter that lineup at the end of games, leaning on a lineup of Harden, Chris Paul, Eric Gordon, Austin Rivers, and P.J. Tucker at center. All 6’6″ of him.. D’Antoni tried to call it the “South Beach” five, which doesn’t at all fit them. But the lineup is a thing in this series.

James Harden is dominating. The beard shot 7-of-11 in the paint and 6-of-17 from three on his way to 38 points.

Houston won 112-108 and after an ugly start in the first two games has bounced back and turned this into the intense, emotional, knock-down drag-out series we expected. It is 2-2 after both teams held home court, with Game 5 Wednesday back in Golden State.

The Rockets are making Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson work hard on defense, and it seems to impact their offense — the Warriors were 8-of-33 from three in Game 4. That is why they lost. It was summed up in this final play, when Golden State had a chance to tie it.

Kevin Durant has been otherworldly and had 34 in this game, he just needs some help. In the Steve Kerr era, this Warriors team has always responded with a big defensive effort when their backs are against the wall. That’s where they are in Game 5, but can they really solve the Harden riddle? Because nobody else has this season.

3) Lakers apparently closing in on a deal to make Tyronn Lue their next head coach. With Monty Williams off the board and ensconced in Phoenix, Tyronn Lue became the clear and lone frontrunner to get the Lakers coaching job. The latest update is that the side are working toward a deal, one that brings Frank Vogel in as a lead assistant (which would be a good hire, Vogel is a strong defensive coach).

Once announced, it’s a highering that will get ripped in some quarters because it looks like LeBron James got his man. Which he did. LeBron trusts Lue. The perception is that Lue is LeBron’s patsy, but the reality is Lue is one of the few guys with a relationship that allows him to really challenge LeBron, to call him out. The Lakers will need that.

Lue is not the terrible coach some want to paint him as, but he’s also not an elite NBA coach. Lue got his team to defend and ran some creative stuff near the end of his run in Cleveland. Lue is not brilliant, he is somewhere near the middle of the bell curve of NBA coaches. Go ahead and say “that’s not good enough for the Lakers” but in reality who were they going to get that’s better?

Lue can do the job if he has enough talent on the roster. The question is can the Lakers land the talent they and Lue need? Rob Pelinka is going to have a wild summer.

Klay Thompson apparently walked out of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ after one hour

By Dane DelgadoMay 7, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Will Klay Thompson return to the Golden State Warriors next season? That’s still up in the air, and there have been reports that Thompson is interested in coming back to Golden State. There’s also been rumors that he is unhappy with the way things have gone this season in the Bay.

Thompson is famously aloof, but underneath he’s known as a worker. Understandably, it takes a lot to keep his attention, particularly in the playoffs. According to one report, not even the most recent Marvel movie could hold his eye.

Avengers: Endgame is something that folks have been waiting breathlessly for. But for Thompson, it didn’t really do it for him after just an hour into the film.

Via The Athletic:

Thompson conserves his energy for what he loves, and he’s always been impatient with any less than favored activity. There was amusement in Warriors land when, with an hour left in the film, Klay just got up and left a screening of “Avengers: Endgame.” The plot didn’t interest him, not enough to demand that much time and attention.

Thompson has always seemed like a pretty focused guy, and it’s hard to stand out with that kind of aura in a league of players who put in so much work individually.

Perhaps Thompson just isn’t a Marvel guy? Or maybe it’s that he needs to get himself back on track? Thompson and shot no better than 33 percent from the 3-point line over the past three games, and he’s shooting his worst percentage from beyond-the-arc since 2013-14.

The Warriors are currently tied with the Houston Rockets, 2-2, and it doesn’t feel like Golden State is inevitable anymore. At least not with the way that Thompson has been playing, so perhaps skipping out on a three-hour-long comic book movie is the right choice at this moment.

Tyronn Lue, LeBron James reportedly want to add Tom Thibodeau to Lakers bench

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT
Nothing is official yet, but Tyronn Lue will be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. In an interesting addition, reports now have former Pacers and Magic head coach Frank Vogel next to Lue on the bench. It could mesh well, Vogel is defensively minded and views the game differently from Lue, something that can lead to good coaching chemistry.

How about adding Tom Thibodeau to that mix?

Lue and LeBron James like the idea, reports Frank Isola of The Athletic.

The reports of Lue wanting to add his former colleague in Boston, Tom Thibodeau, to his coaching staff are also true. LeBron, through intermediaries, has let it be known that Thibodeau would be a huge asset to have on the bench. LeBron’s close associates were gauging Thibodeau’s interest in becoming a top assistant two weeks ago. It would be similar to the role Mike Brown and Ron Adams serve under Steve Kerr in Golden State.

Thibodeau, the one guy who probably thinks LeBron should play MORE minutes, seems an odd fit on the surface. However, if the goal is to recruit a free agent such as Jimmy Butler, the presence of Thibodeau could help (the coach and former player remain close).

Also, the man understands defenses. Maybe it could work, but only if Thibodeau was ready to go back to being an assistant coach. After having been a head coach his last two stops — and the president of basketball operations with personnel power in Minnesota — it seems unlikely, something Isola notes.

Thibodeau, however, is owed a lot of money from the Minnesota Timberwolves and the feeling is that he would prefer a head coaching job. Thibodeau has the resume and income to be patient. Plus, after dealing with an unstable management group in Minnesota, Thibodeau may be taking a wait-and-see approach with the “new-look” Lakers.

This is more likely the kind of thing where feelers go out, everybody is polite but the idea never gains any traction, and it’s quickly gone.

Still, the idea is entertaining.

 

Report: Raptors have done enough for Kawhi Leonard to seriously consider staying

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT
“It’s been good so far. Like I said, we’ve been winning, everyone’s playing well. Can’t complain.”

That was Kawhi Leonard speaking to NBC Sports back in December about his experience in Toronto, although it sounds like one of the meaningless cliches that fill Leonard’s postseason press conferences now. A postseason where Leonard has looked like his best self and been right there with Kevin Durant for best player in the playoffs. Leonard’s comment above is vague says nothing really about the big question hanging over Toronto and their star heading into Game 5 Tuesday night:

What will Leonard do as a free agent this summer?

Head home to Southern California, where the Clippers are considered the favorites for his services, choose to stay in Toronto, or maybe surprise everyone with another destination?

The Raptors have given themselves a reach chance to keep him, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said on his podcast (hat tip RealGM).

“I do think they’ve made pretty good progress with him from the sense I have. They put themselves in it. And when Kawhi showed up there, I’m not sure he imagined any future in Toronto. I do think it’s a serious consideration now….

“I think the Kawhi thing is getting really interesting there. For them to just get through this series and get to a Conference Final, every day is the case you’re making. And, oh by the way, ‘we can pay you more than anybody else. If you want to be in L.A. and you want to live there in the offseason, there’s only so many days you really have to be in Toronto in the snow. You can get out of here. You’re on the road half the time. The rest of the year, you can get out of here and go in L.A. and be in California.’

“But Toronto is selling winning on him.”

The Raptors do have the money card to play. They are projected to be able to offer him $190 over five years while the most any other team can offer is $141 million over four years. That’s a lot of guaranteed money for a guy who has battled injury issues costing him a season. (The exact figures will depend on what the salary cap is set at just before July 1.)

Back in December, Leonard blew off the weather concerns saying, “just wear a jacket.” Of course, that was just December, and besides what else was he going to say? Leonard doesn’t tip his hand. His crew is inexperienced but has followed his lead.

Which is why there’s a lot of speculation to fill the void of real information. The Raptors have senses and impressions, but they do not know. Nobody really does.

The Raptors have made their case: Winning, money, and they did a fantastic job letting him set his own course for “load management” and recovery so he would feel fresh for the playoffs. Toronto did everything right. If Leonard bolts this summer, then the decision was made before he arrived and nothing was going to change it (and it was still a good gamble by the Raptors).

The Clippers have been a presence around Leonard all season, making sure that people from their organization could be seen, and they likely will get the chance to make their case. Other teams may as well, although sources around the league have long considered those the two frontrunners.

Give Toronto credit, they have played this hand brilliantly. Whether it’s enough to win the pot at the end of the day remains to be seen. It’s hard to predict because Leonard has a great poker face.

Paul George, Russell Westbrook have surgeries; George likely to miss start of training camp

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT
Just four days before the playoffs started, Paul George couldn’t lift his right hand over his head his shoulder he was in so much pain.

George had injured his shoulder back in February and played through the pain, which caused his previously MVP-level play to suffer. While he refused to use it as an excuse in the playoffs, the shoulder clearly bothered him and George’s efficiency dipped (he shot just 31.9 percent from three against Portland). After the Thunder were eliminated in five games, Goerge said he would address the shoulder issue this summer and “come back next season healthy.”

Apparently, that meant surgery — both George and Russell Westbrook underwent surgery recently (and George will undergo one more on his other shoulder). Westbrook will return to basketball activities in a few weeks, George could miss the start of training camp.

Oklahoma City announced the moves, something well Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young of ESPN broke. Here are the details, via the Thunder:

Russell Westbrook underwent successful surgery to repair a ligament on the fourth metacarpophalangeal joint (MCP) of his left hand. Westbrook also had a successful elective arthroscopic procedure on his right knee in preparation for offseason training. The 2016-17 NBA MVP is expected to return to full basketball activities in approximately three weeks.

Paul George had successful elective surgery on his right shoulder to repair a partial thickness supraspinatus tendon tear. George will also address a small labrum tear in his left shoulder with a procedure in the coming weeks. An update on the six-time All-Star’s return-to-play status will be provided prior to the start of the 2019-20 NBA season.

A “partial thickness supraspinatus tendon tear” is what the rest of us call rotator cuff surgery.

Just to be clear, that is four surgeries to the two best players — by far — on the Thunder. While both players should fully recover, it is still less than ideal. We saw what happened as these two played through injuries this past season, with the Thunder losing games down the stretch and falling from the three seed at one point down to the six seed and starting the playoffs on the road.

Westbrook and George are the Thunder offense and their team identity, any delay in the return of either one hurts this team on the court. George averaged 28 points and 8.2 rebounds a game this past season. Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the third consecutive year with 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game.

 