Playoff Edition Three Things to Know: Hit the “now what happens” panic button in Boston

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2019, 7:48 AM EDT
The NBA playoffs are deep into the second round, and with all that is on the line there can be a lot to unpack in these intense games, to help out we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Go ahead and hit the “now what happens” panic button in Boston after ugly Game 4 loss. It was maybe the biggest question heading into this round two series: Had the Boston Celtics finally found themselves in their first-round sweep of the Pacers, or would the ugly habits of the regular season return when faced with a good Milwaukee Bucks team?

Monday night, with their season essentially on the line, Boston played inconsistent defense with missed rotation after missed rotation. The offense devolved into a series of isolation, hero ball plays. Then Kyrie Irving headed back to the locker room with 10 seconds left to play, leading to all kinds of easy-to-draw parallels to what could happen in July.

Turns out, bad habits die hard.

Behind another strong outing from Giannis Antetokounmpo with 39 points on 15-of-22 shooting, and him getting help from the Bucks bench, Milwaukee has taken a commanding 3-1 lead in this series, heading home for Game 4.

This loss felt like someone threw a gas can into the “where will Irving play next season” fire. The Celtics season isn’t over yet, but Knicks fans are already on Zillow hunting out places for Irving to live if he comes to Manhattan. That speculation is only going to grow, and his decision could impact Kevin Durant‘s decision, the Anthony Davis trade and more.

The decisive stretch of Game 4 Monday came in the final 6:20 of the third quarter, when Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton went to the Milwaukee bench with four fouls apiece, plus Boston was in the bonus. This is when the Celtics should have stomped on the gas pedal, run the Bucks off the court, and taken control of the game. Instead, the Bucks went on a 19-9 run, with George Hill leading the way (he had 9 of his 15 points in that stretch). When the quarter ended, the Bucks were in control.

That leads to the other big question heading into this series: Where the Bucks a regular-season phenomenon? They had the best record in the NBA, but would their style of play hold up when the game slowed down and defenses focused in to take away strengths during the postseason.

Turns out the Bucks are just fine in the playoffs.

Both of these teams are talented, but right now only one is playing like a team, only one has its star setting up teammates and getting them involved when the defense focuses on him. Milwaukee is getting big games from not only its stars but also Hill is getting key buckets, Pat Connaughton is playing quality minutes and throwing down big dunks, and Eric Bledsoe is a pest.

The Bucks are for real and about to head into the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics are about to head into the summer where, whatever they look like on the other end of it, they will not be the same.

2) Now we have the series we expected, Houston beats Golden State to even series 2-2. For the past couple of seasons, Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr has used his “Hamptons’ five” lineup — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green — almost as a “break glass in case of emergency” lineup. He’d bring it in when the game was on the line and no team had an answer for it.

Until Houston this series. In a sign of how much respect he had for the Rockets, Kerr opened the series starting the Hamptons’ Five, leaning on them for heavy minutes. In Game 4 they played just shy of 22 minutes — and were -11. For the series, this lineup is just +5, it is not dominating or intimidating the Rockets.

Mike D’Antoni has gone small to counter that lineup at the end of games, leaning on a lineup of Harden, Chris Paul, Eric Gordon, Austin Rivers, and P.J. Tucker at center. All 6’6″ of him.. D’Antoni tried to call it the “South Beach” five, which doesn’t at all fit them. But the lineup is a thing in this series.

James Harden is dominating. The beard shot 7-of-11 in the paint and 6-of-17 from three on his way to 38 points.

Houston won 112-108 and after an ugly start in the first two games has bounced back and turned this into the intense, emotional, knock-down drag-out series we expected. It is 2-2 after both teams held home court, with Game 5 Wednesday back in Golden State.

The Rockets are making Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson work hard on defense, and it seems to impact their offense — the Warriors were 8-of-33 from three in Game 4. That is why they lost. It was summed up in this final play, when Golden State had a chance to tie it.

Kevin Durant has been otherworldly and had 34 in this game, he just needs some help. In the Steve Kerr era, this Warriors team has always responded with a big defensive effort when their backs are against the wall. That’s where they are in Game 5, but can they really solve the Harden riddle? Because nobody else has this season.

3) Lakers apparently closing in on a deal to make Tyronn Lue their next head coach. With Monty Williams off the board and ensconced in Phoenix, Tyronn Lue became the clear and lone frontrunner to get the Lakers coaching job. The latest update is that the side are working toward a deal, one that brings Frank Vogel in as a lead assistant (which would be a good hire, Vogel is a strong defensive coach).

Once announced, it’s a highering that will get ripped in some quarters because it looks like LeBron James got his man. Which he did. LeBron trusts Lue. The perception is that Lue is LeBron’s patsy, but the reality is Lue is one of the few guys with a relationship that allows him to really challenge LeBron, to call him out. The Lakers will need that.

Lue is not the terrible coach some want to paint him as, but he’s also not an elite NBA coach. Lue got his team to defend and ran some creative stuff near the end of his run in Cleveland. Lue is not brilliant, he is somewhere near the middle of the bell curve of NBA coaches. Go ahead and say “that’s not good enough for the Lakers” but in reality who were they going to get that’s better?

Lue can do the job if he has enough talent on the roster. The question is can the Lakers land the talent they and Lue need? Rob Pelinka is going to have a wild summer.

Red-hot James Harden, ice cold Warriors shooting means Rockets even series 2-2

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2019, 2:18 AM EDT
Nothing summed up Game 4 better than the final meaningful Warriors’ possession of the night.

With :11.1 seconds left in the game, Golden State inbounded the ball and thanks to a James Harden missed free throw was down three, 111-108. The play ended up with first Kevin Durant then, after an offensive rebound, Stephen Curry getting clean looks to tie the game. Both missed.

It’s a make or miss league and the Warriors were missing all night.

The Warriors shot 8-of-33 from three and that — combined with another unstoppable night from Harden where he had 38 points — led to a 112-108 Houston win.

This is the tight, intense series we thought we’d get going in, and it is now 2-2 with both teams having held serve on their home court. Game 5 is Wednesday night back in Oakland.

For the past four years, when the Warriors have had a playoff loss they have almost always bounced back with an improved defensive effort. James Harden has blown that trend up, especially as the Rockets try to force switches to target Curry and wear him down (which has worked). Harden was 7-of-11 in the paint and 6-of-17 from three on his way to 38 points and nine assists in Game 4.

The Rockets played with urgency and played their game — pushing the pace when they could, shooting threes (56.2 percent of their shot attempts were from three), and pressuring on defense. It worked, in part because Harden got help. Eric Gordon had 20 points and continued his trend of outplaying Klay Thompson in this series (Thompson had 11 points on 15 shots). P.J. Tucker had 17 points hit three from beyond the arc, and did as well as anyone is going to on Kevin Durant defensively. Austin Rivers had 10 points. It all came together for Houston.

That despite another monster night from Kevin Durant who had 34 points on 12-of-22 shooting. Curry finished the night with 30 points and attacked the rim more, but was 4-of-14 from three.

After two wins at home, the Warriors thought they were in control of this series, but much like they did in the regular season the Rockets have bounced back from a slow start to put themselves very much in the mix. This is now the series we thought we would get — the Rockets have the formula to beat the Warriors and are catching the breaks they need.

This series between these two teams was tied 2-2 a year ago in the Conference Finals and the home team — that time Houston — won Game 5. Then the Warriors won the next two. Golden State has always been able to find another gear when it matters, but we have seen less of that this season. They need to find that gear Wednesday night, or they will be on the brink of elimination

It’s getting testy between Houston, Golden State

By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2019, 11:31 PM EDT
Familiarity breeds contempt.

Tonight is the 15th game in a calendar year between the Rockets and Warriors.

It’s a series that has been intense and physical so far — one look at James Harden‘s left eye makes that obvious — but that ratcheted up a notch in Game 5 on Monday.

Early in the game, there was Kevin Durant blocking James Harden at the rim and catching him on the head with an elbow, which put Harden to the ground and had Durant grabbing his elbow.

Later, Durant did this with his elbow.

It’s been physical both ways.

Then in the third, there was Harden catching Draymond Green in the head with an elbow, which sent Green to the ground.

This is what the playoffs should feel like.

Bucks put Kyrie Irving, Celtics on the precipice

By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving – who publicly declared his intent to re-sign with the Celtics – left the court before the final buzzer sounded.

Irving – who who made a commercial touting his desire to have Boston retire his number – took a lonely walk to the locker room while his teammates tried to collect themselves.

Irving – who said the Celtics would be fine in the playoffs “because I’m here” – was out of sight as Boston fans booed.

Was this Irving’s final home game in Boston?

The Bucks took a commanding 3-1 lead over the Celtics in their second-round series with a 113-101 Game 4 win Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (39 points, 16 rebounds and four assists) dominated, and Milwaukee outscored Boston by eight in 14 minutes without him.

Teams with home-court advantage up 3-1 in a best-of-seven series have won it 98% of the time – 75% of the time in five games. Milwaukee will have a chance to end this series in Game 5 Wednesday.

“This is what makes an average team from a great team,” Antetokounmpo said. “…You have an opportunity to be up two games, and we were all ready.”

Before the game, Antetokounmpo said the Bucks already did their job by winning one in Boston. That sparked questions about their urgency tonight, but they quashed those with a spirited effort.

Questions for the Celtics are only beginning, and they start with Irving. He reignited speculation into his impending free agency a few months ago, and this is the type of playoff loss that could send him packing. Game 5 might be important for nothing else but to convince him that Boston did better than to just get steamrolled.

Winning that game would likely require better play from Irving, who had 23 points and 10 assists tonight – but on 7-of-22 shooting with four turnovers and five fouls. His shooting the last three games (all Milwaukee wins):

  • 4-18 (1-5 from beyond the arc)
  • 8-22 (2-8 from beyond the arc)
  • 7-22 (1-7 from beyond the arc)

The Celtics must also find an answer for Antetokounmpo. After fouling him a lot in Game 3, Boston was more hands-off tonight. So, Antetokounmpo cruised to 15-of-22 shooting, including 13-of-17 inside the arc.

Still, Antetokounmpo attempted 10 free throws. He is a load. Nobody fouled him more than Irving, who called most attention to how “ridiculous” it was Antetokounmpo drew so many fouls in Game 3.

Once again – and maybe foreshadowing this summer – Irving was doing his own thing.

Report: Lakers, Tyronn Lue ‘working on contract’ to make him head coach

By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT
We’ve known since Monty Williams accepted the Phoenix Suns coaching job — and probably even earlier — that Tyronn Lue would be the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Consider this an update, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports: The two sides are working toward a contract.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Tyronn Lue are in the process of working on a contract agreement that would make Lue the franchise’s next head coach, league sources told Yahoo Sports.‬

Lue, 42, has not accepted the position yet as both sides continue to focus on contractual parameters, sources said.‬

‪If Lue takes the job, Frank Vogel — former coach of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic — could join his staff as a lead assistant, sources said. ‬

The deal will get done, the question is when, not if. The addition of Vogel would be a good one, he is a strong defensive coach.

Lue was let go six games into this Cavaliers season, a rebuilding one where the focus was on player development. That is not why Lue was originally hired.

The Lakers will get a lot of backlash for this hire, mostly because of the perception that they hired LeBron James‘ guy. Which they did, but that does not make it a bad hire. It’s also not a great hire, it’s just okay, but it may be the best option the Lakers had. Lue is a better coach than some casual fans think, he was running some fairly creative stuff near the end of his Cavaliers tenure with LeBron, and the team defended for him. The man did win a ring. He does have a relationship with LeBron that will let him challenge the Lakers’ best player in film sessions or wherever is needed. This is not an out of the box, brilliant hire, but if the Lakers can put enough talent around LeBron Lue can coach them to a win.

Whether the Lakers can land that talent is another question entirely.