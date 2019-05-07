Getty Images

Paul George, Russell Westbrook have surgeries; George likely to miss start of training camp

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT
Just four days before the playoffs started, Paul George couldn’t lift his right hand over his head his shoulder he was in so much pain.

George had injured his shoulder back in February and played through the pain, which caused his previously MVP-level play to suffer. While he refused to use it as an excuse in the playoffs, the shoulder clearly bothered him and George’s efficiency dipped (he shot just 31.9 percent from three against Portland). After the Thunder were eliminated in five games, Goerge said he would address the shoulder issue this summer and “come back next season healthy.”

Apparently, that meant surgery — both George and Russell Westbrook underwent surgery recently (and George will undergo one more on his other shoulder). Westbrook will return to basketball activities in a few weeks, George could miss the start of training camp.

Oklahoma City announced the moves, something well Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young of ESPN broke. Here are the details, via the Thunder:

Russell Westbrook underwent successful surgery to repair a ligament on the fourth metacarpophalangeal joint (MCP) of his left hand. Westbrook also had a successful elective arthroscopic procedure on his right knee in preparation for offseason training. The 2016-17 NBA MVP is expected to return to full basketball activities in approximately three weeks.

Paul George had successful elective surgery on his right shoulder to repair a partial thickness supraspinatus tendon tear. George will also address a small labrum tear in his left shoulder with a procedure in the coming weeks. An update on the six-time All-Star’s return-to-play status will be provided prior to the start of the 2019-20 NBA season.

A “partial thickness supraspinatus tendon tear” is what the rest of us call rotator cuff surgery.

Just to be clear, that is four surgeries to the two best players — by far — on the Thunder. While both players should fully recover, it is still less than ideal. We saw what happened as these two played through injuries this past season, with the Thunder losing games down the stretch and falling from the three seed at one point down to the six seed and starting the playoffs on the road.

Westbrook and George are the Thunder offense and their team identity, any delay in the return of either one hurts this team on the court. George averaged 28 points and 8.2 rebounds a game this past season. Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the third consecutive year with 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game.

 

Raptors reportedly have done enough for Kawhi Leonard to seriously consider staying

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT
“It’s been good so far. Like I said, we’ve been winning, everyone’s playing well. Can’t complain.”

That was Kawhi Leonard speaking to NBC Sports back in December about his experience in Toronto, although it sounds like one of the meaningless cliches that fill Leonard’s postseason press conferences now. A postseason where Leonard has looked like his best self and been right there with Kevin Durant for best player in the playoffs. Leonard’s comment above is vague says nothing really about the big question hanging over Toronto and their star heading into Game 5 Tuesday night:

What will Leonard do as a free agent this summer?

Head home to Southern California, where the Clippers are considered the favorites for his services, choose to stay in Toronto, or maybe surprise everyone with another destination?

The Raptors have given themselves a reach chance to keep him, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said on his podcast (hat tip RealGM).

“I do think they’ve made pretty good progress with him from the sense I have. They put themselves in it. And when Kawhi showed up there, I’m not sure he imagined any future in Toronto. I do think it’s a serious consideration now….

“I think the Kawhi thing is getting really interesting there. For them to just get through this series and get to a Conference Final, every day is the case you’re making. And, oh by the way, ‘we can pay you more than anybody else. If you want to be in L.A. and you want to live there in the offseason, there’s only so many days you really have to be in Toronto in the snow. You can get out of here. You’re on the road half the time. The rest of the year, you can get out of here and go in L.A. and be in California.’

“But Toronto is selling winning on him.”

The Raptors do have the money card to play. They are projected to be able to offer him $190 over five years while the most any other team can offer is $141 million over four years. That’s a lot of guaranteed money for a guy who has battled injury issues costing him a season. (The exact figures will depend on what the salary cap is set at just before July 1.)

Back in December, Leonard blew off the weather concerns saying, “just wear a jacket.” Of course, that was just December, and besides what else was he going to say? Leonard doesn’t tip his hand. His crew is inexperienced but has followed his lead.

Which is why there’s a lot of speculation to fill the void of real information. The Raptors have senses and impressions, but they do not know. Nobody really does.

The Raptors have made their case: Winning, money, and they did a fantastic job letting him set his own course for “load management” and recovery so he would feel fresh for the playoffs. Toronto did everything right. If Leonard bolts this summer, then the decision was made before he arrived and nothing was going to change it (and it was still a good gamble by the Raptors).

The Clippers have been a presence around Leonard all season, making sure that people from their organization could be seen, and they likely will get the chance to make their case. Other teams may as well, although sources around the league have long considered those the two frontrunners.

Give Toronto credit, they have played this hand brilliantly. Whether it’s enough to win the pot at the end of the day remains to be seen. It’s hard to predict because Leonard has a great poker face.

Warriors and Rockets can’t escape each other

Tim Warner/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT
In Game 1 of the 2015 Western Conference finals, the Warriors beat the Rockets by going small with Draymond Green at center. The strategy was still in its infancy. The term “death lineup” hadn’t even been coined yet.

Twenty games later, and small ball is still defining the Golden State-Houston playoff matchup.

These teams have been developing and honing their strategies against each other for years. After preferring to go big with Dwight Howard at center, the Rockets now deploy their own hyper-effective small lineup with P.J. Tucker at center. That unit led Houston to a Game 4 win last night, ensuring the second-round series will go at least six games.

That means the Rockets and Warriors will meet in at least 23 playoff games in the last five years. That’s the most playoff games between franchises in a five-year span since the Knicks and Heat played 24 from 1997-2000. The Bulls and Knicks, who met 25 times from 1992-96, are the only other teams to play more playoff games in a five-year span since the NBA-ABA merger.

A rundown of Golden State-Houston playoff matchups:

  • 2015 conference finals: Warriors 4, Rockets 1
  • 2016 first round: Warriors 4, Rockets 1
  • 2018 conference finals: Warriors 4, Rockets 3
  • 2019 second round: Warriors 2, Rockets 2

This familiarity has developed into bad blood, tight games and a highly anticipated finish to this series. This is a rivalry that has brewed unlike any other in a while.

Here are the most playoff games between teams in a five-year (or, occasionally, four-year) span (series wins in parentheses):

image

PBT Podcast: Breaking down the Celtics breakdown, entire second round

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks adjusted, Kyrie Irving and the Celtics can’t score, and suddenly the Bucks are in charge up 3-1 and seem destined for the conference finals — and still may be the most interesting series of the second round.

Then there is the back-and-forth series between Philadelphia and Toronto — where Kawhi Leonard has been otherworldly — which seems headed for seven games.

Golden State still looks like the better team, but a lot of James Harden and physical play has that series knotted at 2-2. Then there is the entertaining and incredibly even — if a bit of a defense-free zone — series between Portland and Denver, which is also 2-2. Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break down all the series, plus talk a little Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue.

Report: Warriors believe Chris Paul made dirty play in Game 4

By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
10 Comments

The Warriors and Rockets got testy during Houston’s Game 4 win yesterday.

One moment particularly aggrieved Golden State – Chris Paul apparently contacting Andre Iguodala‘s knee while Iguodala grabbed a late rebound.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Members of the Warriors told Yahoo Sports that they believed it was “a dirty play”

From that angle, it’s tough to tell exactly what happened. Iguodala definitely clutched his knee afterward.

It seemed Paul was just trying to get around Iguodala, to steal the rebound or be in position to swipe the ball after Iguodala caught it. I wouldn’t assume dirty intent from what I can see.

But perception matters. If the Warriors think Paul made a dirty play, whether or not he actually did, that means something in how they’ll respond.