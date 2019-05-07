Kyrie Irving on 7-of-22 shooting: ‘I should have shot 30’

“What do you mean?” Irving asked a reporter. To which his shooting stats were presented.
“Who cares?” said Irving. “I’m a basketball player. Prepare the right way. Like I said, it’s a little different when your rhythm is challenged every play down. You’re being picked up fullcourt. They’re doing things to test you. The expectations on me are going to be sky high.
“I try to utilize their aggression against them and still put my teammates in a great position, while still being aggressive. I’m trying to do it all. For me, the 22 shots, I should have shot 30. I’m that great of a shooter. I think that the consistency of just going at it, staying aggressive is always going to put us in a great position. Obviously, being more cautious on the turnovers down the stretch when they’re going on runs or managing the game better that way, I feel like I could do better, but in terms of shooting, I mean it’s the series. They’re doing a great job of loading making sure they’re putting a high emphasis on anywhere I go on the court.”
Of course, Irving’s answer to a slump is shooting his way out of it. He is capable of doing just that.
How do his teammates feel about Irving wanting even more shots? Does that galvanize them for tomorrow’s Game 5? How do they stand him calling himself a basketball genius, saying “I’m that great of a shooter” and then performing like this?
As Irving said, Milwaukee is bending its defense to slow him. That opens opportunities for his teammates! They’d surely like to take advantage, not just watch Irving jack more shots.
Irving playing aggressively is great, but it’s still important for him to react to what’s in front of him. A focus on his own shot total obscures the real goal of offense: Scoring as many points as possible. A team with a player as talented as Irving should score more. Plenty of the points will be directly from him, but his presence can also create a lot for teammates.
For just the second time in its 14 playoff series since 2016, Golden State is tied 2-2. Both this year’s and last year’s matchup with the Rockets were deadlocked through four games.
But the first four games of each series have been far different year to year. Last year, the games were decided by 13, 22, 41 and 3. This year, the games have been decided by 4, 6, 5 and 4.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked, amid his focus on winning, whether he’s enjoying this competition.
“I love this,” Kerr said with an earnestness initially mistaken for deadpan and causing laughter. “I do. I do. Are you kidding me? To be able to coach basketball in the NBA and the greatest players in the world and to be part of this competition, it’s amazing. So much fun.”
This is just the seventh best-of-seven series and first since Cavaliers-Pistons in 2007 the teams split the first four games with each game decided by six or fewer points. Cleveland-Detroit was the only one of those series not to reach a Game 7.
Maybe we’ll get another lengthy series this year.
With an average margin of victory of 4.75, this is one of the most closely played 2-2 series of all-time. By contrast, last year’s Warriors-Rockets series had an average margin of victory of 19.75 – one of the largest ever for a 2-2 series.
Here’s every series that was tied 2-2 in NBA history, sorted by margin of victory (margin of each of the first four games in parentheses). This year’s and last year’s Golden State-Houston series are highlighted:
New Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas vows aggression, collaboration
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gersson Rosas has firsthand experience with success from unconventional strategy from his 17-year run with the Houston Rockets.
An outside-the-box approach might be necessary if the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to catch up in the cutthroat Western Conference.
“We’re going to question the norm with everything that we do,” Rosas said.
The first Latino to lead an NBA front office has landed with a 30-year-old franchise defined by bad-luck setbacks and self-induced dysfunction as much as any accomplishments on the court. The hiring of Rosas as president of basketball operations was greenlighted by Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor as the remedy to one of the latest backfires, the hiring of Tom Thibodeau three years ago for the dual role of president and coach.
As Taylor and chief executive officer Ethan Casson narrowed their search, they couldn’t help but notice Rosas appeared as confident and eager about joining them as they were about offering the job to him. The Timberwolves used an outside search firm to hire Thibodeau. This time, Casson directed an interview process that included several members of the organization from various levels and departments.
“I wanted someone that could work with the entire staff,” Taylor said. “Not only the players, but the whole organization. Somebody that felt like they were part of the team and knew what teamwork meant.”
The Timberwolves averaged the third-smallest crowd in the league last season, an announced figure of 15,305 fans per game, while missing the playoffs after a spirited postseason return in 2018 that ended a 13-year absence. The midsized market of the Twin Cities is as crowded as ever for attention and revenue. There’s just as steep of a climb facing the business side, then, as the basketball operations.
One of the reasons Rosas stood out among the four finalists – Chauncey Billups, Trajan Langdon and Calvin Booth were the others – was his holistic vision of a collaborative and innovative culture. During the Thibodeau era, the environment was more fractured than not.
“The organizations that have figured that out, and we hope to be one of them, I think will in fact not just win but win at a high level,” Casson said.
Rosas briefly left the Rockets in 2013 to become the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, only to return because he decided the fit was not ideal. This time, with his wife, Susana, and 3-year-old fraternal twins, Giana and Grayson, in tow, the opportunity felt right.
“When the resources are in place, this is a great market not only for the organization and the players, but for my family,” said Rosas, who was introduced at a news conference in the Target Center lobby on Monday. He added: “Not only were they interviewing me, but I was interviewing them. And as I’ve talked to different organizations in this league, they stood out.”
Rosas moved with his family from Bogota, Colombia, to Houston, where learned to love basketball in high school and began coaching after college. He started with the Rockets as an intern, immersed himself in the scouting world, and worked his way up to executive vice president of basketball operations, the title he largely held for the last seven seasons.
“He’s been way overqualified for his job for a while here,” Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said. “He’s more than earned his shot, although I wish he would’ve gone East. We’re going to have an extremely tough competitor in the West.”
The first order of business for Rosas will be to determine whether Ryan Saunders, whom Taylor has wholeheartedly endorsed, will remain as coach. General manager Scott Layden, who also added responsibility when Thibodeau was fired on Jan. 6, has been in limbo, too. Rosas said there were no preconditions established by Taylor about their status.
Rosas credited Thibodeau for leaving behind a competitive roster, a team led by center Karl-Anthony Towns with plenty of young talent and unrealized potential. The greatest immediate challenge to improvement, beyond the competition in the West, will be the salary cap. Maximum contracts for Towns and enigmatic sidekick Andrew Wiggins have helped push the Timberwolves close to the luxury tax threshold.
The most practical changes, then, could first come in the playbook. The MIT-educated Morey led a data-driven overhaul of the Rockets more than a decade ago, with current coach Mike D’Antoni more recently steering the innovation on the court in the pace-and-space era of the NBA. The Rockets have led the league in 3-point attempts for three straight seasons, with the Wolves ranking 26th this season after finishing last in each of the previous two years.
“We want to be strategic, and we want to play to our strengths,” Rosas said. “A lot of it has to do with the players we have on our roster and how we can operate out of that, but I think you’re going to see a lot of similarities with how the modern game is being played.”
Kentucky Derby’s finish recalls controversial end of Game 1 of 2018 NBA Finals
However, after that game in the Cleveland locker room, it was not Smith they were complaining about (mostly), it was a controversial overturn of a charging call on Kevin Durant with :36 seconds left in the game, which upon review was changed to a blocking foul by LeBron James. The Cavaliers thought the referees cost them the game before Smith got his chance to do it.
Saturday’s controversial ending to the 145th Kentucky Derby brought that moment to mind — a video review that changed the outcome on the sport’s biggest stage. At this point you know what happened in the Kentucky Derby: Maximum Security led wire-to-wire but rounding the turn heading into the home stretch he veered sharply out of his lane (his jockey said because he was spooked by crowd noise) and into the path of other horses, impeding them. The race stewards spent a lot of time in front of the video review, ultimately deciding Maximum Security did violate the rules, giving the race to Country House, a 65-1 shot.
It was the first time in Kentucky Derby history that the horse that crossed the finish line first was not declared the winner.
The racing experts can decide if that was the right call — and watching the NBC broadcast, they did not all agree on whether it was or not — but it shows just how much video replay has become a part of sport. And a part of the controversy, part of the post-game debate. Just ask Manchester City about it. Video review of borderline plays is now just one more thing for fans and media members to argue and complain about.
It was for the NBA last June.
If the referees had upheld their original call, it would have been Cavaliers’ ball up two with :36 seconds left, not a guaranteed win but Cleveland would have been in control. Instead, Durant hit two free throws to tie the game. It changed everything.
“I thought I read that play as well as I read any play in my career defensively,” LeBron said of the play. “I seen the drive, I was outside the charge line, stepped in and took the contact. It was huge play. Huge play.”
The officials had to start the review to see if LeBron was inside the restricted area, but once they look at it the referees were allowed to change the call if the block/charge ruling was seen as incorrect. Cleveland’s argument — and it’s a legitimate one — is that there was no question if LeBron was in the restricted area, he clearly was not, so this play should never have been reviewed.
It was. The call was overturned. The NBA’s Last Two Minute report the next day backed the referees’ decision.
The Warriors went on to sweep the Cavaliers — Golden State would have won the series whatever that call — and that, combined the blunder of J.R. Smith, relegated the controversial review call to the back burner. Maybe it shouldn’t.
But just wait, another review controversy will come along soon enough in the NBA to bring that debate back to the front burner.
Playoff Edition Three Things to Know: Hit the “now what happens” panic button in Boston
The NBA playoffs are deep into the second round, and with all that is on the line there can be a lot to unpack in these intense games, to help out we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Go ahead and hit the “now what happens” panic button in Boston after ugly Game 4 loss. It was maybe the biggest question heading into this round two series: Had the Boston Celtics finally found themselves in their first-round sweep of the Pacers, or would the ugly habits of the regular season return when faced with a good Milwaukee Bucks team?
Monday night, with their season essentially on the line, Boston played inconsistent defense with missed rotation after missed rotation. The offense devolved into a series of isolation, hero ball plays. Then Kyrie Irving headed back to the locker room with 10 seconds left to play, leading to all kinds of easy-to-draw parallels to what could happen in July.
Turns out, bad habits die hard.
Behind another strong outing from Giannis Antetokounmpo with 39 points on 15-of-22 shooting, and him getting help from the Bucks bench, Milwaukee has taken a commanding 3-1 lead in this series, heading home for Game 4.
This loss felt like someone threw a gas can into the “where will Irving play next season” fire. The Celtics season isn’t over yet, but Knicks fans are already on Zillow hunting out places for Irving to live if he comes to Manhattan. That speculation is only going to grow, and his decision could impact Kevin Durant‘s decision, the Anthony Davis trade and more.
The decisive stretch of Game 4 Monday came in the final 6:20 of the third quarter, when Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton went to the Milwaukee bench with four fouls apiece, plus Boston was in the bonus. This is when the Celtics should have stomped on the gas pedal, run the Bucks off the court, and taken control of the game. Instead, the Bucks went on a 19-9 run, with George Hill leading the way (he had 9 of his 15 points in that stretch). When the quarter ended, the Bucks were in control.
That leads to the other big question heading into this series: Where the Bucks a regular-season phenomenon? They had the best record in the NBA, but would their style of play hold up when the game slowed down and defenses focused in to take away strengths during the postseason.
Turns out the Bucks are just fine in the playoffs.
Both of these teams are talented, but right now only one is playing like a team, only one has its star setting up teammates and getting them involved when the defense focuses on him. Milwaukee is getting big games from not only its stars but also Hill is getting key buckets, Pat Connaughton is playing quality minutes and throwing down big dunks, and Eric Bledsoe is a pest.
The Bucks are for real and about to head into the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics are about to head into the summer where, whatever they look like on the other end of it, they will not be the same.
2) Now we have the series we expected, Houston beats Golden State to even series 2-2. For the past couple of seasons, Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr has used his “Hamptons’ five” lineup — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green — almost as a “break glass in case of emergency” lineup. He’d bring it in when the game was on the line and no team had an answer for it.
Until Houston this series. In a sign of how much respect he had for the Rockets, Kerr opened the series starting the Hamptons’ Five, leaning on them for heavy minutes. In Game 4 they played just shy of 22 minutes — and were -11. For the series, this lineup is just +5, it is not dominating or intimidating the Rockets.
Mike D’Antoni has gone small to counter that lineup at the end of games, leaning on a lineup of Harden, Chris Paul, Eric Gordon, Austin Rivers, and P.J. Tucker at center. All 6’6″ of him.. D’Antoni tried to call it the “South Beach” five, which doesn’t at all fit them. But the lineup is a thing in this series.
James Harden is dominating. The beard shot 7-of-11 in the paint and 6-of-17 from three on his way to 38 points.
Houston won 112-108 and after an ugly start in the first two games has bounced back and turned this into the intense, emotional, knock-down drag-out series we expected. It is 2-2 after both teams held home court, with Game 5 Wednesday back in Golden State.
The Rockets are making Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson work hard on defense, and it seems to impact their offense — the Warriors were 8-of-33 from three in Game 4. That is why they lost. It was summed up in this final play, when Golden State had a chance to tie it.
Kevin Durant has been otherworldly and had 34 in this game, he just needs some help. In the Steve Kerr era, this Warriors team has always responded with a big defensive effort when their backs are against the wall. That’s where they are in Game 5, but can they really solve the Harden riddle? Because nobody else has this season.
3) Lakers apparently closing in on a deal to make Tyronn Lue their next head coach. With Monty Williams off the board and ensconced in Phoenix, Tyronn Lue became the clear and lone frontrunner to get the Lakers coaching job. The latest update is that the side are working toward a deal, one that brings Frank Vogel in as a lead assistant (which would be a good hire, Vogel is a strong defensive coach).
Once announced, it’s a highering that will get ripped in some quarters because it looks like LeBron James got his man. Which he did. LeBron trusts Lue. The perception is that Lue is LeBron’s patsy, but the reality is Lue is one of the few guys with a relationship that allows him to really challenge LeBron, to call him out. The Lakers will need that.
Lue is not the terrible coach some want to paint him as, but he’s also not an elite NBA coach. Lue got his team to defend and ran some creative stuff near the end of his run in Cleveland. Lue is not brilliant, he is somewhere near the middle of the bell curve of NBA coaches. Go ahead and say “that’s not good enough for the Lakers” but in reality who were they going to get that’s better?
Lue can do the job if he has enough talent on the roster. The question is can the Lakers land the talent they and Lue need? Rob Pelinka is going to have a wild summer.