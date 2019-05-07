Klay Thompson apparently walked out of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ after one hour

Will Klay Thompson return to the Golden State Warriors next season? That’s still up in the air, and there have been reports that Thompson is interested in coming back to Golden State. There’s also been rumors that he is unhappy with the way things have gone this season in the Bay.
Thompson is famously aloof, but underneath he’s known as a worker. Understandably, it takes a lot to keep his attention, particularly in the playoffs. According to one report, not even the most recent Marvel movie could hold his eye.
Avengers: Endgame is something that folks have been waiting breathlessly for. But for Thompson, it didn’t really do it for him after just an hour into the film.
Via The Athletic:
Thompson conserves his energy for what he loves, and he’s always been impatient with any less than favored activity. There was amusement in Warriors land when, with an hour left in the film, Klay just got up and left a screening of “Avengers: Endgame.” The plot didn’t interest him, not enough to demand that much time and attention.
Thompson has always seemed like a pretty focused guy, and it’s hard to stand out with that kind of aura in a league of players who put in so much work individually.
Perhaps Thompson just isn’t a Marvel guy? Or maybe it’s that he needs to get himself back on track? Thompson and shot no better than 33 percent from the 3-point line over the past three games, and he’s shooting his worst percentage from beyond-the-arc since 2013-14.
The Warriors are currently tied with the Houston Rockets, 2-2, and it doesn’t feel like Golden State is inevitable anymore. At least not with the way that Thompson has been playing, so perhaps skipping out on a three-hour-long comic book movie is the right choice at this moment.