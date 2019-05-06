Getty

Steve Kerr says DeMarcus Cousins could play again this season

By Dane DelgadoMay 6, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Golden State Warriors probably aren’t too worried about the Houston Rockets. Their Western Conference Rivals have only taken one game from them, coming in the form of Saturday’s Game 3. But this season Golden State doesn’t know which opponent it will face if it makes it to the NBA finals. All they know for sure is that LeBron James won’t be there.

That’s why Steve Kerr would like to have as many available options on his roster as possible. Golden State doesn’t have the advantage of playing DeMarcus Cousins after the former All-Star big man injured his quad in the first round. It initially appeared that Cousins was not going to be available for the rest of the postseason, but now Kerr says there is some encouraging news.

Via Twitter :

Cousins wasn’t much of a positive impact when he played before his injury. Despite some flashes, he looked overmatched and simply wasn’t in tune with the Golden State offense. He was a net negative plus/minus in both games in the first round against the Clippers.

If Cousins returns this postseason it won’t be to major effect of this Warriors team. Most will be looking to his recovery from injury as a hopeful look into Cousins returning to some semblence of his former self.

Nuggets survive late push from Blazers to even series, 2-2

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 5, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT
2 Comments

As we know with any playoff series, what adjustments the losing coach makes heading into the next game is really what makes or breaks any team’s chances to advance. To his credit, Nuggets coach Mike Malone fixated on something Portland wasn’t expecting.

When Portland wings got the ball near the sideline and with the shot clock halved, Malone sent double-teams diagonally across the formation to put extra pressure on Blazers passers. That forced Portland into 14 turnovers compared to Denver’s eight, and created low quality looks at the basket. The Blazers shot 10 fewer field goal attempts then the Nuggets, and Malone’s defensive strategy was a big reason why.

Thus, Denver beat the Blazers, 116-112, in Game 4.

Portland was hampered by foul trouble, particularly with regard to Zach Collins, Moe Harkless, and Enes Kanter. The Blazers were -5 in foul disparity, pushing them to adapt when trying to guard Denver’s most effective players.

Damian Lillard struggled again, particularly from 3-point range, scoring 28 points but with 15 of them coming in the fourth quarter. A 91 percent free-throw shooter this year, Lillard missed two separate free throws in the fourth quarter, including one with 20 seconds to go that would have put Portland down by just two points and with the opportunity to foul.

Alternatively, Denver’s Jamal Murray was ice cold down the stretch, hitting six free throws in the final 13 seconds to seal the game against Portland. Murray finished with 34 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists. Paul Millsap played masterfully, scoring 21 points with 10 rebounds and two blocks. Nikola Jokic added a triple-double of 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Denver churned out a win against Blazers team that didn’t have an answer for their defensive strategy. But at their core, the Nuggets didn’t instill a lot of confidence in how they played outside of their star players. For all its good play from their top players, Denver didn’t get much out of its supporting cast. Only one bench player scored in double figures, and even though he contributed some big 3-pointers, former Trail Blazer Will Barton shot 28.5 percent from the field.

Portland’s coaching staff won’t lay down, and with things all square heading back to Colorado, we should expect that this series could get even more interesting as the Blazers find solutions to Malone’s defensive counter.

Terry Stotts’ team continues to survive on the good play of injured players, including Kanter and Harkless. That will be something to watch as well, as the amount of punishment their aching soft tissues can take could eventually reach a limit. But really, the Blazers aren’t in that much of a disadvantaged position.

Portland will head back to the drawing board, and likely find they need two things. First, a strategy to counter the sideline and high traps Denver threw at them on Sunday. Second, a tactical shift in how they rebound the ball. The Blazers have been in jumping matches for loose rebounds with the Nuggets all series long, and some late examples in Game 4 suggest that simply boxing out instead of playing volleyball would help them greatly between 2-8 feet.

The Nuggets looked shaky often times during their seven-game series against the San Antonio Spurs. Things have not changed for Denver despite their intestinal fortitude against Portland on Sunday. Murray’s big night and Jokic’s triple-double belie the fact that, save for a missed rebound here or there, and one of the NBA’s best free-throw takers missing a couple late, they could be down 3-1 instead of tied.

The Blazers were almost able to undeservedly steal Game 4. Malone and his staff should be happy their big plan worked, but they’ll be in the gym tomorrow working to make sure the rest of the Nuggets team can contribute more next week.

Game 5 is on Tuesday back in Denver at 7:30 pm.

Kawhi Leonard scores 39, drills three in final minute to beat Sixers

By Dane DelgadoMay 5, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you’ve ever swam in the ocean, you know it when you feel it. It’s a slow realization, as you paddle forward with no forward progress made. A thousand faint news stories flash across your mind, you try to quickly remember the best way to fight against a riptide. The only goal is to not get sucked even further into the abyss.

In large part, this has been the experience of the Toronto Raptors throughout much of their playoff history this decade. Toronto seems to be perennial losers, and not just because of former Eastern Conference foe LeBron James (although he hasn’t helped). The playoff performances of stars like Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas, Rudy Gay, and Terrence Ross have waxed and waned from year-to-year.

But now? Now the Raptors have Kawhi Leonard.

Sunday’s Game 4 matchup between the Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers was a rough-and-tumble, drag-it-out fight between the second-round combatants. Toronto’s bench was better than it was in Game 3, and the Raptors avoided a third straight loss to even the series, 101-96.

Leonard scored 39 points to go with 14 rebounds and five assists. More important than that, Leonard gave Toronto a finish by a superstar who was not afraid of the continual pounding from Philadelphia. Jimmy Butler, who showed zero fear playing at home, could have easily been the victor of Sunday’s matchup. But Leonard was everywhere for his team.

The former San Antonio Spurs star scored or assisted on four of Toronto’s seven buckets in the fourth quarter, and added three additional points on free throws. His dominance culminated in a 3-pointer with 1:01 left in the fourth quarter with both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons draped all over him.

At the end of the shot clock, Leonard poured in a 3-pointer to give Toronto a four-point lead.

Via Twitter:

The rest of the Raptors squad was solid in a way that Leonard needed to backup his performance. Marc Gasol and Lowry combined to shoot 13-of-26, scoring a cumulative 30 points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Danny Green added 11 points, going 8-8 from the free-throw line.

Philadelphia was led by Butler, who scored 29 points to go with 11 rebounds and four assists. The entirety of the Sixers starting unit scored in double-figures, but no player on the bench matched that feat. Embiid scored 11 points — seven of which came from the charity stripe — and despite his near triple-double of eight rebounds and seven assists, the Cameroonian big man shot just 28.5 percent from the field. After the game, Embiid said he was battling an illness.

This series has been more interesting than many expected, but Leonard may just be the ultimate determining factor or Toronto. In years past, it wasn’t just Raptors fans who felt as though in a situation like Sunday, Toronto would fold. But Leonard changes the dynamic not just of the talent on this team, but its fortitude as well.

Kawhi Leonard has those big old claws, and allows him to pull even further against the current. Plus, his playoff experience tells him he knows he just needs to swim parallel to shore in order to get out of this current the Raptors are in. By evening the series on Thursday, 2-2, Leonard did just that.

Draymond Green hit James Harden in the eye in Game 3 (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 5, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
7 Comments

People have been howling about Draymond Green being a dirty player for years. Most famously, Green kicked LeBron James in the crotch in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals, and was suspended for Game 5 of that series. The Cleveland Cavaliers went on to beat the Golden State Warriors in those Finals, and many place significant blame for that — fairly or not — on the shoulders of Green.

Now the Warriors are taking on their Western Conference rivals in the Houston Rockets, and James Harden is already dealing with some severe eye issues. Despite that fact, when the two teams squared off on Saturday night, Green wound up hitting Harden in the face just a few minutes into the game.

Via Twitter:

What is this play dirty? Was it on purpose? Or was it just haphazard? At this point, not many people are willing to give Green the benefit of the doubt.

Perhaps the basketball gods saw in favor of Harden and the Rockets because of this? Houston beat the Warriors, 126-121, in OT.

The series is now at 2-1. Game 4 is on Monday in Texas.

Sixers fans can wear dog masks to Game 4 vs. Raptors

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 5, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Philadelphia will get to wear their dog masks against the Toronto Raptors during the Game 4 in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The dog masks are a carry-over from the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl in 2018. Lineman Chris Long and Lane Johnson bought Halloween dog masks before the Eagles played the Falcons in a divisional playoff game in January of that year. Philly was the underdog due to having lost QB Carson Wentz to a season-ending injury in December of 2017.

Of course, the Eagles went on to win that game against the Falcons and eventually the Super Bowl with backup Nick Foles. The entire time, the dog masks ended up being a fan favorite around Philadelphia.

While masks are typically not allowed in NBA arenas, it appears that the Sixers will make an exception on Sunday for fans who want to grab onto the idea that Philadelphia is again and underdog against Toronto.

Via Twitter:

The 76ers have a chance to deal a gut punch to the Raptors in Game 4.

As the lower-seeded team, Philadelphia leads the series 2-1. Late news came on Sunda thaty Toronto will be playing with Pascal Siakam, who injured himself while committing a flagrant foul on Joel Embiid in Game 3.

Now is the time for Philly, and perhaps the dog masks will give the team a little extra juice on Sunday.