Report: Lakers, Tyronn Lue “working on a contract” to make him head coach

We’ve known since Monty Williams accepted the Phoenix Suns coaching job — and probably even earlier — that Tyronn Lue would be the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Consider this an update, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports: The two sides are working toward a contract.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Tyronn Lue are in the process of working on a contract agreement that would make Lue the franchise’s next head coach, league sources told Yahoo Sports.‬ Lue, 42, has not accepted the position yet as both sides continue to focus on contractual parameters, sources said.‬ ‪If Lue takes the job, Frank Vogel — former coach of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic — could join his staff as a lead assistant, sources said. ‬

The deal will get done, the question is when, not if. The addition of Vogel would be a good one, he is a strong defensive coach.

Lue was let go six games into this Cavaliers season, a rebuilding one where the focus was on player development. That is not why Lue was originally hired.

The Lakers will get a lot of backlash for this hire, mostly because of the perception that they hired LeBron James‘ guy. Which they did, but that does not make it a bad hire. It’s also not a great hire, it’s just okay, but it may be the best option the Lakers had. Lue is a better coach than some casual fans think, he was running some fairly creative stuff near the end of his Cavaliers tenure with LeBron, and the team defended for him. The man did win a ring. He does have a relationship with LeBron that will let him challenge the Lakers’ best player in film sessions or wherever is needed. This is not an out of the box, brilliant hire, but if the Lakers can put enough talent around LeBron Lue can coach them to a win.

Whether the Lakers can land that talent is another question entirely.