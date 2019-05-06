Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Raptors’ Kyle Lowry and Masai Ujiri reconnected

By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2019
2 Comments

After Toronto traded DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry gave Raptors president Masai Ujiri the cold shoulder.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Then came this February in the days leading up to the Feb. 7 trade deadline. Lowry and Ujiri had a long-awaited, and possibly overdue formal sit-down for the first time since the DeRozan deal. It was vocal and engaging, impassioned and, according to Lowry, worthwhile. They shared their feelings on what had lead up to that moment, placed their thoughts in front of each other and strategized on how to move forward … together.

“It was a well-needed conversation,” Lowry told The Athletic. “It was a very professional conversation and it had to be done. We had to get everything on the table. Listen, ‘Let’s have this conversation, let’s get everything out on the table, and move on.’ And that’s what grown men do. They have conversations, they figure it out, and you move on.

I’m glad this happened. Lowry and Ujiri have been through so many highs and lows together, and their competitive personalities match. Only stubbornness kept them apart so long.

As Lowry explained during times of greater tension, he focused on playing and let Ujiri focus on running the team. Both are professional enough to do their jobs amid turmoil. But everything operates more smoothly – and is just more enjoyable – when people get along personally.

Up next: DeRozan and Ujiri mending fences. That one might take longer, but I bet it’ll happen.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Bucks did their job by winning one game in Boston

By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2019
1 Comment

At every stage, the intensity increases – regular season to playoffs, first round to second round, second round to conference finals, conference finals to NBA Finals. I’ve long believed the biggest jump occurs between the first round and second round. That’s the first time a majority of teams are not involved. The spotlight gets so much brighter when everyone focuses on just eight remaining teams rather than splitting their attention between 30 and even 16 teams. Attention is no longer divided. It’s shared among every team left. Simultaneously, quality of play skyrockets. The adjustment can be jarring.

This is Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s first appearance in the second round.

Though he made that easy to forget with a dominant Game 3 against the Celtics, Antetokounmpo still occasionally shows his playoff inexperience. After Milwaukee took a 3-0 lead over the Pistons in their first-round series, Antetokounmpo talked about how good it’d feel to advance and what to expect in a second-round series. Now, he’s sounding as if he’s satisfied with winning Game 3 in Boston to take a 2-1 series lead entering Game 4 in Boston tonight.

Antetokounmpo, as paraphrased by Zach Lowe of ESPN:

We came here, and we did our job. Our job is to get one.

Obviously, actions matter far more than words. Maybe Antetokounmpo just didn’t choose his words carefully enough. After all, he still stepped up to lead Milwaukee to a sweep of Detroit.

But Antetokounmpo sets the tone for the Bucks. His teammates listen to him. What they hear from him matters.

The Pistons weren’t good enough to do anything about Antetokounmpo looking ahead. If Milwaukee is content with a split in Boston and doesn’t bring enough energy and focus tonight, the Celtics will make the Bucks pay.

As the team with home-court advantage (i.e., the team that was better during the regular season), Milwaukee would still be in the driver’s seat of this series either way. But the advantage would be significantly larger with a Game 4 win.

Teams with home-court advantage tied 2-2 in a best-of-seven series have won it 79% of the time. Teams with home-court advantage up 3-1 in a best-of-seven series have won it 98% of the time.

Antetokounmpo plays hard. He wants to win. But there are degrees, and I’ll be watching the Bucks’ urgency closely tonight.

Cavaliers to interview Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina

Associated PressMay 6, 2019
CLEVELAND (AP) A person familiar with Cleveland’s coaching search tells The Associated Press the Cavaliers have scheduled an interview this week with San Antonio assistant Ettore Messina.

The person spoke Monday on condition of anonymity because the team is keeping details of its search confidential.

Messina’s coaching resume includes numerous titles in Europe. He also coached Italy’s national team. The 59-year-old Messina has worked on Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s staff since 2014.

Messina will be the second San Antonio assistant to meet with Cleveland, which interviewed Ime Udoka on Sunday.

The Cavs had an unsuccessful experience with a prominent European coach when David Blatt was hired in 2014. Blatt didn’t mesh with his players and was fired midway through his second season.

Cleveland has previously interviewed Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley, Miami assistant Juwan Howard, former Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Utah assistant Alex Jensen.

Nikola Jokic breaks microphone at post-game press conference, looks alarmed (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2019
1 Comment

Nikola Jokic (21 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) was so poised in the Nuggets’ Game 4 win over the Trail Blazers yesterday.

He appeared a little more rattled after breaking the microphone at his post-game press conference.

I’m not sure which I enjoyed more – the look on Jokic’s face right after breaking the mic, him saying “Someone broke it,” or that this isn’t even our first post about Jokic’s post-game mic use.

Bucks look for 3-1 series lead at Boston

Associated PressMay 6, 2019
1 Comment

The Milwaukee Bucks went more than 30 years in between playoff wins in Boston. They’d much prefer to just go three days between their most recent postseason victory in Beantown and their next.

The Bucks look to take a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night, when they visit the Celtics in Game 4.

Milwaukee took a 2-1 series lead on Friday night, when likely NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly collected a triple-double (32 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists) as the Bucks outlasted the Celtics, 123-116.

It was the first playoff win in Boston for the Bucks since May 13, 1987. Granted, Milwaukee was just 0-5 in that span, but four of those losses came in an Eastern Conference first-round series last year, when the Celtics earned a seven-game win.

“I don’t think we came here to prove a point,” Bucks forward/guard Khris Middleton told reporters Friday night. “It’s different seasons, different teams. We’ve been playing well on the road all year long.”

The Bucks went 27-14 on the road in the regular season, which tied them with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors for the best road mark in the NBA.

“We’re not worried about who we’re playing against, really,” Middleton said. “It’s about us.”

The Celtics, on the other hand, might be getting a little concerned with the impact Antetokounmpo is having on the game after he went 16-for-22 from the free-throw line in Game 3. He is just the sixth player this decade to take at least 22 trips to the line in a playoff game and first since Jimmy Butler had 24 free-throw attempts for the Chicago Bulls against the Celtics in a first-round game on Apr. 23, 2017.

Antetokounmpo has taken 50 free throws so far this series — just five fewer than he attempted against the Celtics in last year’s playoffs.

“What are you really going to do?” Celtics guard Kyrie Irving told reporters afterward. “It’s slowing the game down. The run that you would hope to make in a quarter like that doesn’t happen. I mean, he shot 22 on the game. It’s getting ridiculous at this point. It’s just slowing the (expletive) game down.”

The win was the second straight for the Bucks, who briefly lost home-court advantage when they dropped a 112-90 decision to the Celtics in the series opener on Apr. 28. Milwaukee is looking to advance to the conference finals for the first time since 2001 and to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

The Bucks are expected to once again be without guard Malcolm Brogdon, who is practicing with the team but hasn’t played in a game since Mar. 15 due to a right plantar fascia tear.

The Celtics could get a key player back in guard Marcus Smart, who participated in practice Sunday. Smart has missed the last eight games — the regular season finale plus all seven playoff games — with an oblique injury suffered Apr. 7.

–Field Level Media