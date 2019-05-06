Nikola Jokic breaks microphone at post-game press conference, looks alarmed (video)

The Milwaukee Bucks went more than 30 years in between playoff wins in Boston. They’d much prefer to just go three days between their most recent postseason victory in Beantown and their next.
The Bucks look to take a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night, when they visit the Celtics in Game 4.
Milwaukee took a 2-1 series lead on Friday night, when likely NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly collected a triple-double (32 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists) as the Bucks outlasted the Celtics, 123-116.
It was the first playoff win in Boston for the Bucks since May 13, 1987. Granted, Milwaukee was just 0-5 in that span, but four of those losses came in an Eastern Conference first-round series last year, when the Celtics earned a seven-game win.
“I don’t think we came here to prove a point,” Bucks forward/guard Khris Middleton told reporters Friday night. “It’s different seasons, different teams. We’ve been playing well on the road all year long.”
The Bucks went 27-14 on the road in the regular season, which tied them with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors for the best road mark in the NBA.
“We’re not worried about who we’re playing against, really,” Middleton said. “It’s about us.”
The Celtics, on the other hand, might be getting a little concerned with the impact Antetokounmpo is having on the game after he went 16-for-22 from the free-throw line in Game 3. He is just the sixth player this decade to take at least 22 trips to the line in a playoff game and first since Jimmy Butler had 24 free-throw attempts for the Chicago Bulls against the Celtics in a first-round game on Apr. 23, 2017.
Antetokounmpo has taken 50 free throws so far this series — just five fewer than he attempted against the Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
“What are you really going to do?” Celtics guard Kyrie Irving told reporters afterward. “It’s slowing the game down. The run that you would hope to make in a quarter like that doesn’t happen. I mean, he shot 22 on the game. It’s getting ridiculous at this point. It’s just slowing the (expletive) game down.”
The win was the second straight for the Bucks, who briefly lost home-court advantage when they dropped a 112-90 decision to the Celtics in the series opener on Apr. 28. Milwaukee is looking to advance to the conference finals for the first time since 2001 and to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.
The Bucks are expected to once again be without guard Malcolm Brogdon, who is practicing with the team but hasn’t played in a game since Mar. 15 due to a right plantar fascia tear.
The Celtics could get a key player back in guard Marcus Smart, who participated in practice Sunday. Smart has missed the last eight games — the regular season finale plus all seven playoff games — with an oblique injury suffered Apr. 7.
–Field Level Media
Playoff Edition Three Things to Know: Dominant Kawhi Leonard will not let Raptors fold
The NBA playoffs are reaching critical stages and there can be a lot to unpack with a few intense games every night, to help out we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Dominant Kawhi Leonard will not let Raptors fold, evens series with Sixers 2-2. We have seen this movie before, the one where the Toronto Raptors look on paper to be the team to beat in the East, but when faced with real adversity — previously in the form of LeBron James, this year in the form of Joel Embiid and Philadelphia — they come apart. The star players miss key shots, the role players fade, the defense stumbles, and the house of cards crumbles.
Sunday on the road, down 2-1 in a series where Philly had won two in a row and looked in Game 3 like they had figured things out, was the kind of moment where the Raptors have faded before.
Kawhi Leonard flipped the script and did this.
Leonard scored 39 points, drained 5-of-7 from three (8-of-12 on shots outside the paint), did not flinch in the clutch, terrorized Ben Simmons on defense, and lifted up his teammates — who gave him some help — to get a 101-96 road win.
Philadelphia and Toronto are now tied 2-2, making this a best of three that moves to Toronto on Tuesday.
This is why the Raptors rolled the dice on Leonard in a trade. It was challenging to get a feel for these Raptors at points during the season because of the words “load management, but this is why they went down that road — because peak Leonard changes the course of games, series, and franchises. In his last six games, Leonard has averaged 35.5 points per game on 62.5 percent shooting, hitting 52.6 percent from three and killing it all over the floor. If it wasn’t for that lanky scorer in the Bay Area, we’d be saying Leonard is the best player in these playoffs.
He’s doing it and, it seems, barely breaking a sweat in the process.
“I think that’s not fair to the Sixers,” Leonard said after Game 4. “I’m definitely breaking a sweat out there.”
Leonard’s play lifted up the other Raptors. This is the Kyle Lowry the Raptors need every game, attacking and aggressive on his way to 14 points and 7 rebounds, Marc Gasol had his best game of the series (16 points), Serge Ibaka stepped up into the minutes an injured Pascal Siakam could not and played well, and Danny Green hit shots and made plays.
Joel Embiid — still battling a virus we learned — did not put up huge numbers (11 points, eight rebounds) but his defense remains critical to Philly’s chances.
The Sixers just need to do better when Embiid sits, and Greg Monroe appears not to be the long-term answer to that. While one-game plus/minus is a flawed stat, it’s worth noting the Sixers were +17 in Embiid’s 35+ minutes, but in the 12.8 minutes he sat they were -22.
Jimmy Butler had 29 points on 18 shots to lead Philadelphia.
The Sixers have tried to make it hard on Leonard — look at that dagger shot above, it’s a step-back three over Embiid’s outstretched arm, how many guys in the league could hit that? — it just hasn’t mattered. Leonard has been brilliant, and when he gets a little help the Raptors are the deeper team in this series, and it shows.
Leonard and these Raptors felt like they were changing the movie ending on Sunday. If they can do it again Tuesday we will all start to buy in.
2) Denver is learning fast, wins Game 4 on the road to even series with Portland. This was supposed to be a learning experience playoffs for a young Denver team. This was one of the NBA’s youngest teams and its core guys — Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, in particular — had never been in the playoffs. There were going to be hard lessons that they would learn from.
Or, maybe they are more ready than we think.
For the second series in a row, these young Nuggets got down 2-1 and then won tough Game 4 on the road. Tired legs from Game 3 be damned, Denver got 34 points from Murray and a triple double — 21 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists — from Jokic, and the Nuggets got a 116-112 win on the road in Portland.
This series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 back in Denver on Tuesday.
This has been a series all about offense, which means the team that can get even a few key stops has a massive advantage. Denver did that in the third quarter of Game 4, holding Portland to just 14 points in the quarter on 35.1 percent shooting. Led by C.J. McCollum (11 points in the fourth) and Damian Lillard (15) the Trail Blazers made a comeback, they scored 35 points as a team in the fourth. However, down the stretch, Portland could not get stops. Murray had 12, Will Barton hit a couple of key threes, and the Nuggets scored 32 in the fourth to hang on and get the win.
This is the most entertaining series in the second round because these teams are so evenly matched. That was obvious in the 4OT game, but in this Game 4 it was more of the same: Denver had one more made field goal (40-39) but Portland had one more made three (12-11), with Denver making just three more free throws. It’s so close. And in those games it will come down to the little things.
The Golden State Warriors probably aren’t too worried about the Houston Rockets. Their Western Conference Rivals have only taken one game from them, coming in the form of Saturday’s Game 3. But this season Golden State doesn’t know which opponent it will face if it makes it to the NBA finals. All they know for sure is that LeBron James won’t be there.
That’s why Steve Kerr would like to have as many available options on his roster as possible. Golden State doesn’t have the advantage of playing DeMarcus Cousins after the former All-Star big man injured his quad in the first round. It initially appeared that Cousins was not going to be available for the rest of the postseason, but now Kerr says there is some encouraging news.
Via Twitter :
Steve Kerr said there is a chance DeMarcus Cousins could return this postseason
Cousins wasn’t much of a positive impact when he played before his injury. Despite some flashes, he looked overmatched and simply wasn’t in tune with the Golden State offense. He was a net negative plus/minus in both games in the first round against the Clippers.
If Cousins returns this postseason it won’t be to major effect of this Warriors team. Most will be looking to his recovery from injury as a hopeful look into Cousins returning to some semblence of his former self.
Nuggets survive late push from Blazers to even series, 2-2
As we know with any playoff series, what adjustments the losing coach makes heading into the next game is really what makes or breaks any team’s chances to advance. To his credit, Nuggets coach Mike Malone fixated on something Portland wasn’t expecting.
When Portland wings got the ball near the sideline and with the shot clock halved, Malone sent double-teams diagonally across the formation to put extra pressure on Blazers passers. That forced Portland into 14 turnovers compared to Denver’s eight, and created low quality looks at the basket. The Blazers shot 10 fewer field goal attempts then the Nuggets, and Malone’s defensive strategy was a big reason why.
Thus, Denver beat the Blazers, 116-112, in Game 4.
Portland was hampered by foul trouble, particularly with regard to Zach Collins, Moe Harkless, and Enes Kanter. The Blazers were -5 in foul disparity, pushing them to adapt when trying to guard Denver’s most effective players.
Damian Lillard struggled again, particularly from 3-point range, scoring 28 points but with 15 of them coming in the fourth quarter. A 91 percent free-throw shooter this year, Lillard missed two separate free throws in the fourth quarter, including one with 20 seconds to go that would have put Portland down by just two points and with the opportunity to foul.
Alternatively, Denver’s Jamal Murray was ice cold down the stretch, hitting six free throws in the final 13 seconds to seal the game against Portland. Murray finished with 34 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists. Paul Millsap played masterfully, scoring 21 points with 10 rebounds and two blocks. Nikola Jokic added a triple-double of 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
"To come in here and win this game 36 hours after losing in four overtimes, speaks just how tough we are."
Denver churned out a win against Blazers team that didn’t have an answer for their defensive strategy. But at their core, the Nuggets didn’t instill a lot of confidence in how they played outside of their star players. For all its good play from their top players, Denver didn’t get much out of its supporting cast. Only one bench player scored in double figures, and even though he contributed some big 3-pointers, former Trail Blazer Will Barton shot 28.5 percent from the field.
Portland’s coaching staff won’t lay down, and with things all square heading back to Colorado, we should expect that this series could get even more interesting as the Blazers find solutions to Malone’s defensive counter.
"Just don't let them turn me into a passive player." 👀
Terry Stotts’ team continues to survive on the good play of injured players, including Kanter and Harkless. That will be something to watch as well, as the amount of punishment their aching soft tissues can take could eventually reach a limit. But really, the Blazers aren’t in that much of a disadvantaged position.
Portland will head back to the drawing board, and likely find they need two things. First, a strategy to counter the sideline and high traps Denver threw at them on Sunday. Second, a tactical shift in how they rebound the ball. The Blazers have been in jumping matches for loose rebounds with the Nuggets all series long, and some late examples in Game 4 suggest that simply boxing out instead of playing volleyball would help them greatly between 2-8 feet.
The Nuggets looked shaky often times during their seven-game series against the San Antonio Spurs. Things have not changed for Denver despite their intestinal fortitude against Portland on Sunday. Murray’s big night and Jokic’s triple-double belie the fact that, save for a missed rebound here or there, and one of the NBA’s best free-throw takers missing a couple late, they could be down 3-1 instead of tied.
The Blazers were almost able to undeservedly steal Game 4. Malone and his staff should be happy their big plan worked, but they’ll be in the gym tomorrow working to make sure the rest of the Nuggets team can contribute more next week.