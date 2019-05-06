Getty Images

Marcus Smart available for Boston in critical Game 4 Monday

By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Just in time.

Heading into a game where the Celtics’ season essentially hangs in the balance — not to mention the off-season implications that would come with Boston being bounced in the second round — Marcus Smart will be back in the Celtics’ rotation.

Smart had been out since the final game of the regular season with a  left oblique tear.

In a series where defense has been king and offenses have struggled — the Bucks are 5.5 and the Celtics 5.4 points per 100 possessions worse than their regular season numbers — the Celtics now bring back the best defensive guard in the NBA this past season. He also shot 36.4 percent from three this season.

More than that, Smart brings tenacity, grit, and energy to the Celtics when he is on the court.

Boston needs that at home in Game 4 because lose this game to the Bucks and things will get desperate in Bean Town.

Report: Rockets C Nene says he plans to retire after season

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nene and the Rockets couldn’t execute the contract they agreed to last summer, because he was too old.

The deal violated the NBA’s over-38 rule and had to be redone.

That’s a decent sign the 36-year-old might be nearing the end of his career.

ESPN, via Google Translate:

In an interview with the NBA Freestyle program , Nenê, the Houston Rockets pivot , said he intends to retire at the end of the NBA season .

Nene was the first Brazilian player to stick more than one year in the NBA. And he lasted far longer than that. He has been a solid big man for 17 years with the Nuggets, Wizards and Rockets.

Never an All-Star, he played like one in spurts. He probably peaked in the 2014 first round, leading Washington to a 4-1 series upset of the Bulls.

His lasting legacy might be the “Nene test,” a term coined by Danny Leroux and Amin Elhassan to assess whether a player’s contract will hold positive trade value. In 2011, Denver re-signed Nene to a five-year, $67 million deal. Within the first season of that contract, the Nuggets dealt him to the Wizards for JaVale McGee. It seemed Denver never wanted to keep Nene, but wanted to get value for him – and did (or at least thought it did).

Now, Nene holds a $3,825,360 player option for next season. The cost-conscious Rockets probably wouldn’t mind having that off their books.

In the meantime, Nene will still provide occasional size off the bench for a Houston team trying to get past the Warriors.

Suns GM James Jones: ‘We need to add guys in their prime’

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Suns have accidentally struggled their way into a strong young core.

That’s the marvel of the NBA’s system, which rewards bad teams with high draft picks.

Phoenix nailed a mid-round pick in Devin Booker then accidentally stumbled into No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton and a top-seven pick in the upcoming draft. The Suns might even get another high draft pick or two while those young players are still developing.

That sets up Phoenix to really surge at some point in a couple years.

Of course, this organization hasn’t shown that type of patience.

Suns general manager James Jones:

We need to add guys in their prime. We need to raise the floor of our team. And you only do that with NBA players – not prospects, but NBA players. So, we’ll focus on acquiring those guys via all the channels we can.

This is a bad plan, one Jones has talked about before.

Yes, NBA players in their prime make far more of an immediate difference than prospects. But it’s unlikely Phoenix can attract, this summer, veterans who’ll lead to meaningful winning.

The Suns could acquire veterans who help them win 15 more games next season. That’s a ton! That’d still mean going 34-48 and missing the playoffs. Would Phoenix really feel good about that?

Those veterans would be expensive, maybe for years to come. They’d help the team get a worse draft pick. If acquired in a trade, they’d probably cost young players and/or draft picks.

The Suns aren’t close enough to winning to take this approach. They need to nail their first-round pick and develop their young players.

Those veterans Jones wants all started as young players. Group enough of them in the same age range, and they peak together. That’s when real winning happens. But just adding a couple marginal veterans to an otherwise-unready team doesn’t help enough.

Maybe Phoenix can land a true difference-making star. That’d be a completely different story. It also seems highly unlikely the Suns can lure a player like that.

This sounds like Phoenix is trying to be good both now and later, which rarely works. The Suns are going everywhere, therefore nowhere.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Bucks did their job by winning one game in Boston

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
1 Comment

At every stage, the intensity increases – regular season to playoffs, first round to second round, second round to conference finals, conference finals to NBA Finals. I’ve long believed the biggest jump occurs between the first round and second round. That’s the first time a majority of teams are not involved. The spotlight gets so much brighter when everyone focuses on just eight remaining teams rather than splitting their attention between 30 and even 16 teams. Attention is no longer divided. It’s shared among every team left. Simultaneously, quality of play skyrockets. The adjustment can be jarring.

This is Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s first appearance in the second round.

Though he made that easy to forget with a dominant Game 3 against the Celtics, Antetokounmpo still occasionally shows his playoff inexperience. After Milwaukee took a 3-0 lead over the Pistons in their first-round series, Antetokounmpo talked about how good it’d feel to advance and what to expect in a second-round series. Now, he’s sounding as if he’s satisfied with winning Game 3 in Boston to take a 2-1 series lead entering Game 4 in Boston tonight.

Antetokounmpo, as paraphrased by Zach Lowe of ESPN:

We came here, and we did our job. Our job is to get one.

Obviously, actions matter far more than words. Maybe Antetokounmpo just didn’t choose his words carefully enough. After all, he still stepped up to lead Milwaukee to a sweep of Detroit.

But Antetokounmpo sets the tone for the Bucks. His teammates listen to him. What they hear from him matters.

The Pistons weren’t good enough to do anything about Antetokounmpo looking ahead. If Milwaukee is content with a split in Boston and doesn’t bring enough energy and focus tonight, the Celtics will make the Bucks pay.

As the team with home-court advantage (i.e., the team that was better during the regular season), Milwaukee would still be in the driver’s seat of this series either way. But the advantage would be significantly larger with a Game 4 win.

Teams with home-court advantage tied 2-2 in a best-of-seven series have won it 79% of the time. Teams with home-court advantage up 3-1 in a best-of-seven series have won it 98% of the time.

Antetokounmpo plays hard. He wants to win. But there are degrees, and I’ll be watching the Bucks’ urgency closely tonight.

Raptors’ Kyle Lowry and Masai Ujiri reconnected

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2019, 12:26 PM EDT
2 Comments

After Toronto traded DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry gave Raptors president Masai Ujiri the cold shoulder.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Then came this February in the days leading up to the Feb. 7 trade deadline. Lowry and Ujiri had a long-awaited, and possibly overdue formal sit-down for the first time since the DeRozan deal. It was vocal and engaging, impassioned and, according to Lowry, worthwhile. They shared their feelings on what had lead up to that moment, placed their thoughts in front of each other and strategized on how to move forward … together.

“It was a well-needed conversation,” Lowry told The Athletic. “It was a very professional conversation and it had to be done. We had to get everything on the table. Listen, ‘Let’s have this conversation, let’s get everything out on the table, and move on.’ And that’s what grown men do. They have conversations, they figure it out, and you move on.

I’m glad this happened. Lowry and Ujiri have been through so many highs and lows together, and their competitive personalities match. Only stubbornness kept them apart so long.

As Lowry explained during times of greater tension, he focused on playing and let Ujiri focus on running the team. Both are professional enough to do their jobs amid turmoil. But everything operates more smoothly – and is just more enjoyable – when people get along personally.

Up next: DeRozan and Ujiri mending fences. That one might take longer, but I bet it’ll happen.