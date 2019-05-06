It’s getting testy between Houston, Golden State

By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2019, 11:31 PM EDT
Familiarity breeds contempt.

Tonight is the 15th game in a calendar year between the Rockets and Warriors.

It’s a series that has been intense and physical so far — one look at James Harden‘s left eye makes that obvious — but that ratcheted up a notch in Game 5 on Monday.

Early in the game, there was Kevin Durant blocking James Harden at the rim and catching him on the head with an elbow, which put Harden to the ground and had Durant grabbing his elbow.

Later, Durant did this with his elbow.

It’s been physical both ways.

Then in the third, there was Harden catching Draymond Green in the head with an elbow, which sent Green to the ground.

This is what the playoffs should feel like.

Bucks put Kyrie Irving, Celtics on the precipice

By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving – who publicly declared his intent to re-sign with the Celtics – left the court before the final buzzer sounded.

Irving – who who made a commercial touting his desire to have Boston retire his number – took a lonely walk to the locker room while his teammates tried to collect themselves.

Irving – who said the Celtics would be fine in the playoffs “because I’m here” – was out of sight as Boston fans booed.

Was this Irving’s final home game in Boston?

The Bucks took a commanding 3-1 lead over the Celtics in their second-round series with a 113-101 Game 4 win Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (39 points, 16 rebounds and four assists) dominated, and Milwaukee outscored Boston by eight in 14 minutes without him.

Teams with home-court advantage up 3-1 in a best-of-seven series have won it 98% of the time – 75% of the time in five games. Milwaukee will have a chance to end this series in Game 5 Wednesday.

“This is what makes an average team from a great team,” Antetokounmpo said. “…You have an opportunity to be up two games, and we were all ready.”

Before the game, Antetokounmpo said the Bucks already did their job by winning one in Boston. That sparked questions about their urgency tonight, but they quashed those with a spirited effort.

Questions for the Celtics are only beginning, and they start with Irving. He reignited speculation into his impending free agency a few months ago, and this is the type of playoff loss that could send him packing. Game 5 might be important for nothing else but to convince him that Boston did better than to just get steamrolled.

Winning that game would likely require better play from Irving, who had 23 points and 10 assists tonight – but on 7-of-22 shooting with four turnovers and five fouls. His shooting the last three games (all Milwaukee wins):

  • 4-18 (1-5 from beyond the arc)
  • 8-22 (2-8 from beyond the arc)
  • 7-22 (1-7 from beyond the arc)

The Celtics must also find an answer for Antetokounmpo. After fouling him a lot in Game 3, Boston was more hands-off tonight. So, Antetokounmpo cruised to 15-of-22 shooting, including 13-of-17 inside the arc.

Still, Antetokounmpo attempted 10 free throws. He is a load. Nobody fouled him more than Irving, who called most attention to how “ridiculous” it was Antetokounmpo drew so many fouls in Game 3.

Once again – and maybe foreshadowing this summer – Irving was doing his own thing.

Report: Lakers, Tyronn Lue ‘working on contract’ to make him head coach

By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT
We’ve known since Monty Williams accepted the Phoenix Suns coaching job — and probably even earlier — that Tyronn Lue would be the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Consider this an update, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports: The two sides are working toward a contract.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Tyronn Lue are in the process of working on a contract agreement that would make Lue the franchise’s next head coach, league sources told Yahoo Sports.‬

Lue, 42, has not accepted the position yet as both sides continue to focus on contractual parameters, sources said.‬

‪If Lue takes the job, Frank Vogel — former coach of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic — could join his staff as a lead assistant, sources said. ‬

The deal will get done, the question is when, not if. The addition of Vogel would be a good one, he is a strong defensive coach.

Lue was let go six games into this Cavaliers season, a rebuilding one where the focus was on player development. That is not why Lue was originally hired.

The Lakers will get a lot of backlash for this hire, mostly because of the perception that they hired LeBron James‘ guy. Which they did, but that does not make it a bad hire. It’s also not a great hire, it’s just okay, but it may be the best option the Lakers had. Lue is a better coach than some casual fans think, he was running some fairly creative stuff near the end of his Cavaliers tenure with LeBron, and the team defended for him. The man did win a ring. He does have a relationship with LeBron that will let him challenge the Lakers’ best player in film sessions or wherever is needed. This is not an out of the box, brilliant hire, but if the Lakers can put enough talent around LeBron Lue can coach them to a win.

Whether the Lakers can land that talent is another question entirely.

Klay Thompson reportedly could lean Clippers over Lakers? It will not matter.

By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT
This is the worst possible way to start something where the goal is to get you to read it, but in the name of honesty and integrity I am doing it anyway:

This whole story is moot. It will not matter.

Adrian Wojnarowski — the NBA’s preeminent scoop master — was on ESPN’s Get Up this morning and talked about the “seismic change” expected to come to the Warriors this summer when Kevin Durant leaves (likely for the Knicks, according to basically everyone around the league).

Then he threw in this tidbit about Klay Thompson, also a Warriors’ free agent this summer:

“If they come with a five-year, $190 million max deal for Klay Thompson, that’s done on July 1 — he’s going into the new building with Stephen Curry. If they try to do anything less than that, you can expect Klay Thompson to be out in free agency. Watch not for the Lakers, then, but the Clippers.”

I do not doubt Wojnarowski’s sources, but the first sentence from Woj is the key — the Warriors are going to put that max offer on the table, league sources have told NBC Sports. That is no secret around the NBA. Notice teams are not gearing up to make a run at him in the same way they are with Durant, Kawhi Leonard or Kyrie Irving. There’s a reason for that, teams know what is coming.

That Thompson has no plans to take a discount is nothing new, that’s been the clear message out of his camp for a while, and the Warriors know it. Thompson also has been clear he wants to stay in Golden State. Both teams in Los Angeles can place calls and send gift baskets, but not long into July 1 this should all be taken care of and Thompson will stay put. (What the Warriors want to do with Draymond Green going forward, especially if Durant changes his mind and stays, is a far more interesting discussion.)

However, that word is out that Thompson might lean Clippers over the Lakers speaks to a couple of things. One, not everyone wants to play with LeBron James. Maybe Thompson does or does not, but it’s not likely playing with other superstars and not every player thrives next to James.

Second, around the league the Clippers are seen as the smarter, better run organization right now. Which if you said it a decade ago would have led to hysterical laughter, but is now the truth. It’s not an accident the Clippers are in the running for a lot of elite free agents, it’s more than just cap room.

DeMarcus Cousins plans to return during playoffs

By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
What the Warriors are doing right now is why DeMarcus Cousins came to Golden State in the first place, why he went through all that rehab on a torn Achilles. He wanted to be part of a playoff team poised to make a deep run, to win, to get a ring to add to his resume (and if that helped him get some free agent offers this summer, all the better).

Instead, he’s been watching from the bench.

Cousins went down with a torn quadriceps muscle in Game 2 of the first round against the Clippers. He has been out doing rehab, and the early timelines had him likely missing the rest of the postseason.

Cousins is having none of that. He plans to get back on the court sooner rather than later, he told Marc Spears of The Undefeated at ESPN.

“For me, my goal is I ain’t planning on sitting,” Cousins told The Undefeated… “I don’t know the reality of it. But for me, that is not what I’m planning on doing…It’s definitely some type of bad movie. But I think it will have a very nice ending. Just wait for it…

“I was confident from the beginning once they told me the severity of it,” Cousins said. “Talking to the doctors helped me understand the injury a little more. I started analyzing things and playing it out in my head. I’m going to take it day by day and work my ass off like I always do.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently said Cousins could return these playoffs.

It’s highly unlikely that would be in the second round against the Rockets. However, this series feels like one the Warriors will win — Golden State is up 2-1 heading into Game 4 Monday night in Houston — and that will mean at least another round (likely two) for Cousins to get back and get on the court.

Golden State doesn’t really need Cousins against the Rockets anyway, his struggles defending the pick-and-roll in space this season (before his latest injury) would have made him a target of James Harden and Houston’s mismatch-hunting isolation offense. Cousins would have been giving up time for more Hamptons five and smaller lineups in this series anyway.

However, a big body inside could be instrumental against Denver’s Nikola Jokic or Portland’s Enes Kanter in the next round (assuming the Warriors go through). In the Finals there are undoubtedly good matchups for Cousins at the five, depending on which team comes out of the East.

The Warriors want to get Cousins back on the court. Probably not as bad as Cousins himself wants to get back on the court. We’ll see if he can make it all the way back.