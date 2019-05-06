Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins plans to return during playoffs

By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
What the Warriors are doing right now is why DeMarcus Cousins came to Golden State in the first place, why he went through all that rehab on a torn Achilles. He wanted to be part of a playoff team poised to make a deep run, to win, to get a ring to add to his resume (and if that helped him get some free agent offers this summer, all the better).

Instead, he’s been watching from the bench.

Cousins went down with a torn quadriceps muscle in Game 2 of the first round against the Clippers. He has been out doing rehab, and the early timelines had him likely missing the rest of the postseason.

Cousins is having none of that. He plans to get back on the court sooner rather than later, he told Marc Spears of The Undefeated at ESPN.

“For me, my goal is I ain’t planning on sitting,” Cousins told The Undefeated… “I don’t know the reality of it. But for me, that is not what I’m planning on doing…It’s definitely some type of bad movie. But I think it will have a very nice ending. Just wait for it…

“I was confident from the beginning once they told me the severity of it,” Cousins said. “Talking to the doctors helped me understand the injury a little more. I started analyzing things and playing it out in my head. I’m going to take it day by day and work my ass off like I always do.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently said Cousins could return these playoffs.

It’s highly unlikely that would be in the second round against the Rockets. However, this series feels like one the Warriors will win — Golden State is up 2-1 heading into Game 4 Monday night in Houston — and that will mean at least another round (likely two) for Cousins to get back and get on the court.

Golden State doesn’t really need Cousins against the Rockets anyway, his struggles defending the pick-and-roll in space this season (before his latest injury) would have made him a target of James Harden and Houston’s mismatch-hunting isolation offense. Cousins would have been giving up time for more Hamptons five and smaller lineups in this series anyway.

However, a big body inside could be instrumental against Denver’s Nikola Jokic or Portland’s Enes Kanter in the next round (assuming the Warriors go through). In the Finals there are undoubtedly good matchups for Cousins at the five, depending on which team comes out of the East.

The Warriors want to get Cousins back on the court. Probably not as bad as Cousins himself wants to get back on the court. We’ll see if he can make it all the way back.

Report: Lakers, Tyronn Lue “working on a contract” to make him head coach

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT
We’ve known since Monty Williams accepted the Phoenix Suns coaching job — and probably even earlier — that Tyronn Lue would be the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Consider this an update, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports: The two sides are working toward a contract.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Tyronn Lue are in the process of working on a contract agreement that would make Lue the franchise’s next head coach, league sources told Yahoo Sports.‬

Lue, 42, has not accepted the position yet as both sides continue to focus on contractual parameters, sources said.‬

‪If Lue takes the job, Frank Vogel — former coach of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic — could join his staff as a lead assistant, sources said. ‬

The deal will get done, the question is when, not if. The addition of Vogel would be a good one, he is a strong defensive coach.

Lue was let go six games into this Cavaliers season, a rebuilding one where the focus was on player development. That is not why Lue was originally hired.

The Lakers will get a lot of backlash for this hire, mostly because of the perception that they hired LeBron James‘ guy. Which they did, but that does not make it a bad hire. It’s also not a great hire, it’s just okay, but it may be the best option the Lakers had. Lue is a better coach than some casual fans think, he was running some fairly creative stuff near the end of his Cavaliers tenure with LeBron, and the team defended for him. The man did win a ring. He does have a relationship with LeBron that will let him challenge the Lakers’ best player in film sessions or wherever is needed. This is not an out of the box, brilliant hire, but if the Lakers can put enough talent around LeBron Lue can coach them to a win.

Whether the Lakers can land that talent is another question entirely.

Klay Thompson reportedly could lean Clippers over Lakers? It will not matter.

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT
This is the worst possible way to start something where the goal is to get you to read it, but in the name of honesty and integrity I am doing it anyway:

This whole story is moot. It will not matter.

Adrian Wojnarowski — the NBA’s preeminent scoop master — was on ESPN’s Get Up this morning and talked about the “seismic change” expected to come to the Warriors this summer when Kevin Durant leaves (likely for the Knicks, according to basically everyone around the league).

Then he threw in this tidbit about Klay Thompson, also a Warriors’ free agent this summer:

“If they come with a five-year, $190 million max deal for Klay Thompson, that’s done on July 1 — he’s going into the new building with Stephen Curry. If they try to do anything less than that, you can expect Klay Thompson to be out in free agency. Watch not for the Lakers, then, but the Clippers.”

I do not doubt Wojnarowski’s sources, but the first sentence from Woj is the key — the Warriors are going to put that max offer on the table, league sources have told NBC Sports. That is no secret around the NBA. Notice teams are not gearing up to make a run at him in the same way they are with Durant, Kawhi Leonard or Kyrie Irving. There’s a reason for that, teams know what is coming.

That Thompson has no plans to take a discount is nothing new, that’s been the clear message out of his camp for a while, and the Warriors know it. Thompson also has been clear he wants to stay in Golden State. Both teams in Los Angeles can place calls and send gift baskets, but not long into July 1 this should all be taken care of and Thompson will stay put. (What the Warriors want to do with Draymond Green going forward, especially if Durant changes his mind and stays, is a far more interesting discussion.)

However, that word is out that Thompson might lean Clippers over the Lakers speaks to a couple of things. One, not everyone wants to play with LeBron James. Maybe Thompson does or does not, but it’s not likely playing with other superstars and not every player thrives next to James.

Second, around the league the Clippers are seen as the smarter, better run organization right now. Which if you said it a decade ago would have led to hysterical laughter, but is now the truth. It’s not an accident the Clippers are in the running for a lot of elite free agents, it’s more than just cap room.

Marcus Smart available for Celtics in critical Game 4

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

Just in time.

Heading into a game where the Celtics’ season essentially hangs in the balance — not to mention the off-season implications that would come with Boston being bounced in the second round — Marcus Smart will be back in the Celtics’ rotation.

Smart had been out since the final game of the regular season with a  left oblique tear.

In a series where defense has been king and offenses have struggled — the Bucks are 5.5 and the Celtics 5.4 points per 100 possessions worse than their regular season numbers — the Celtics now bring back the best defensive guard in the NBA this past season. He also shot 36.4 percent from three this season.

More than that, Smart brings tenacity, grit, and energy to the Celtics when he is on the court.

Boston needs that at home in Game 4 because lose this game to the Bucks and things will get desperate in Bean Town.

Rockets’ Nene plans to retire after season

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 6, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Nene and the Rockets couldn’t execute the contract they agreed to last summer, because he was too old.

The deal violated the NBA’s over-38 rule and had to be redone.

That’s a decent sign the 36-year-old might be nearing the end of his career.

ESPN, via Google Translate:

In an interview with the NBA Freestyle program , Nenê, the Houston Rockets pivot , said he intends to retire at the end of the NBA season .

Nene was the first Brazilian player to stick more than one year in the NBA. And he lasted far longer than that. He has been a solid big man for 17 years with the Nuggets, Wizards and Rockets.

Never an All-Star, he played like one in spurts. He probably peaked in the 2014 first round, leading Washington to a 4-1 series upset of the Bulls.

His lasting legacy might be the “Nene test,” a term coined by Danny Leroux and Amin Elhassan to assess whether a player’s contract will hold positive trade value. In 2011, Denver re-signed Nene to a five-year, $67 million deal. Within the first season of that contract, the Nuggets dealt him to the Wizards for JaVale McGee. It seemed Denver never wanted to keep Nene, but wanted to get value for him – and did (or at least thought it did).

Now, Nene holds a $3,825,360 player option for next season. The cost-conscious Rockets probably wouldn’t mind having that off their books.

In the meantime, Nene will still provide occasional size off the bench for a Houston team trying to get past the Warriors.