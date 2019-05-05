Stephen Curry and his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2019, 7:47 AM EDT
“Not my finest moment.”

Stephen Curry was talking about his missed dunk, but it could have just as well been about his entire Saturday night. A guy we are used to seeing step up in the game’s big moments did just the opposite in Game 3.

It’s not just that Curry needed 23 shots to get 17 points in Game 3, nor is it just that he shot 2-of-9 from beyond the arc. It’s not even that he shot 2-of-9 at the rim. It was the timing and dramatic nature of all of it — in a game the Warriors could have stolen on the road behind a 46-point night from Kevin Durant and a triple-double from Draymond Green, Curry was just off. Way off. For example, missing a dunk in a key moment late.

Or this defensive lapse.

Those were just a couple off moments in a very off night for Curry.

“I’ll probably be thinking about it tonight, go to sleep, turn the page…” Curry said postgame. “[With the Warriors up 2-1] that’s what you want going into a series against a great team like that. So, I know I’ll be ready.”

Curry dislocated the middle finger of his left (non-shooting) hand in the first quarter of Game 2, but he did not want to blame his rough night on that. This is not just a one-game thing, Curry is 18-of-52 overall in this series, and just 8-for-32 (25 percent) from three.

Not that anybody is genuinely worried about Curry.

“He just had a tough night,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Everybody, no matter how good you are, you’re going to have some bad games. It was just a tough night for him. It didn’t happen.”

Curry is not the only reason the Warriors lost — give the James Harden and the Rockets credit, they were scrappy and made plays. Harden had 41 points, Eric Gordon 30, and they had a more balanced attack than Golden State on the night.

That said, the Warriors need Curry to show up this series. And, maybe just stick to layups.

Watch James Harden drop 41 on Warriors in critical Rockets’ win

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Game 3 wasn’t, by literal definition, a must-win game for Houston. In practical terms though, it was. If Houston went down 0-3 to the Rockets, you could turn out the lights and start putting the chairs up on the tables because the series would have been all but closed.

James Harden did what superstars do in big moments — he stepped up and got his team a win.

It wasn’t an uber-efficient Harden night — he was 9-of-18 shooting in the paint and got to the free throw line 8 times, good but not stunning numbers from the reigning MVP. However, he hit big shots and big moments, and he got more help than Kevin Durant did.

The Rockets got their win, but are going to need even more Harden in Game 4 Monday, or Houston will find itself in a real must-win situation.

LeBron on his reaction to Magic stepping down: “We were like, ‘Damn, right now?’”

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2019, 12:31 AM EDT
Nobody saw this coming.

Not owner Jeanie Buss, not GM Rob Pelinka, not coach Luke Walton — nobody expected Magic Johnson’s sudden resignation from the Lakers just before the end of the season.

That includes LeBron James (as NBC and others reported at the time). LeBron opened up about what happened for the first time on his HBO show “The Shop” (which will air in repeats all week, check your listings).

“Personally, for me, I came here to be a part of the Lakers organization having a conversation with Magic. So it was just weird for [Johnson] to just be like, ‘Nah, I’m out of here.’ And not even have no like [LeBron acts like he’s taking a phone call]: ‘Hey, Bron, kiss my a** I’m gone.’ It wasn’t even that.”

Later in The Shop LeBron says:

“We were like, ‘Damn, right now?’ It was literally 70 minutes on the clock before [the game starts]… And you decide to do that right here, right now? I feel like there’s a time and place for things, and I believe that you knew you were going to make that decision. So why would you do it here? And why would you do it now?”

A lot of people were asking that question.

Lonzo Ball said on this same episode of The Shop he found out from LeBron (and LeBron found out from his close friend just more than an hour before a Lakers game, which is when Magic made his announcement).

Magic handled this poorly. To put it kindly. S*** show would be another way. The Lakers have given power to Rob Pelinka, who is leading the effort to hire the next coach — which is all but certain be Tyronn Lue, LeBron’s old coach in Cleveland and someone he trusts.

Magic’s move and the fallout are not exactly going to inspire confidence in the free agents the Lakers are trying to recruit this summer. What the Lakers still do have is LeBron and the chance to play — and probably win a fair amount — with him. We’ll see if that’s enough.

James Harden’s 41 bests Kevin Durant’s 46 because he had help, Rockets win Game 3

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2019, 11:53 PM EDT
Kevin Durant once again reminded us he is the best player on the face of the earth.

In a hostile environment, Durant had 46 points, hit 6-of-10 from three, dished out six assists, and also played impressive defense all night. It was a virtuoso performance.

However, KD didn’t get much help. Stephen Curry was 0-of-6 in the fourth quarter and overtime, with four fouls. And he had this embarrassing play in a clutch moment, capping off a night Curry was 2-of-9 at the rim.

Meanwhile, James Harden got to 41 points in the game by sticking the dagger in the Warriors.

“That’s James, that’s what he does…” Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni said, but then listed contributions of bench players like Nene and Austin Rivers. “Everybody kinda gave us something and we won the game.”

That was the difference — Harden got help. Eric Gordon had 30, Nene and Clint Capela made plays, Chris Paul was not at his best but still finished with 14 points and seven assists. The Rockets as a team grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, giving themselves second chances.

It was enough. Barely. The Rockets hung on to win 126-121 in overtime, getting their first win in the series to make it 2-1. Game 4 is Monday night in Houston.

Durant has been otherworldly all players — this was his third 40-point game of these playoffs. In this series, Durant has 110 points, and Curry and Thompson have combined for just 105. Worse yet, the Rockets targeted Curry late in the game, having his man attack him off the dribble.

This Rockets win did not feel like a series changer — there was not some critical adjustment, some great change that elevated their game or gave them a massive advantage. The Rockets were just grittier, and their stars stepped up in the moment.

The Rockets came out with an appropriate sense of desperation to start Game 3 and the Warriors shooting struggles came early, which led to a 58-49 halftime lead for Houston. Golden State’s big three — Curry, Durant, and Thompson — combined to shoot 11-of-32 in the first half, and as a team the Warriors were just 3-of-16 from three. Kerr tried to change the momentum in the final five minutes by going to his Hamptons’ Five lineup, and that didn’t change the lead (it was nine when they entered and at half).

Meanwhile, the Rockets got 20 points from Eric Gordon in the first half, he was 4-of-9 from three before the break.

Whenever the Warriors would go on a run in the third, the Rockets answered (and often the Warriors shot themselves in the foot). At one point Golden State cut the lead to 7, but then Curry missed a layup and Harden answered on the other end with a three. Next possession, Thompson missed a layup and CP3 responded with a three. At the end of three, it was still Rockets by 7.

Then the Warriors made an early fourth quarter run, fueled by Durant, that made it close down the stretch. At the end of the fourth, nobody could buy a bucket — the Rockets and Warriors combined to go 1-of-10 in the final minutes of regulation — which led to overtime. That’s where the lid stayed on the Warriors basket — for three straight possessions Durant did not touch the ball for reasons nobody can explain — and the Rockets got just enough for the win.

Now Houston needs to do it again Monday, but it got the win, got back in the series and gave itself a chance.

Clint Capela stones Andre Iguodala dunk attempt (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT
Denied.

Houston’s Clint Capela with as impressive a block as you are going to see, the two-handed rejection of Andre Iguodala who was flying in for the thunderous dunk.

There’s a long list of Rockets’ big men who owned people with blocks at the rim. This can hang with the best of them.