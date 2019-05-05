Sixers fans can wear dog masks to Game 4 vs. Raptors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia will get to wear their dog masks against the Toronto Raptors during the Game 4 in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The dog masks are a carry-over from the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl in 2018. Lineman Chris Long and Lane Johnson bought Halloween dog masks before the Eagles played the Falcons in a divisional playoff game in January of that year. Philly was the underdog due to having lost QB Carson Wentz to a season-ending injury in December of 2017.

Of course, the Eagles went on to win that game against the Falcons and eventually the Super Bowl with backup Nick Foles. The entire time, the dog masks ended up being a fan favorite around Philadelphia.

While masks are typically not allowed in NBA arenas, it appears that the Sixers will make an exception on Sunday for fans who want to grab onto the idea that Philadelphia is again and underdog against Toronto.

Via Twitter:

@sixers am I allowed to bring a dog mask into the arena on Sunday? — playoff shamus (@shamus_clancy) May 3, 2019

The 76ers have a chance to deal a gut punch to the Raptors in Game 4.

As the lower-seeded team, Philadelphia leads the series 2-1. Late news came on Sunda thaty Toronto will be playing with Pascal Siakam, who injured himself while committing a flagrant foul on Joel Embiid in Game 3.

Now is the time for Philly, and perhaps the dog masks will give the team a little extra juice on Sunday.