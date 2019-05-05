LeBron on his reaction to Magic stepping down: “We were like, ‘Damn, right now?’”

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2019, 12:31 AM EDT
Nobody saw this coming.

Not owner Jeanie Buss, not GM Rob Pelinka, not coach Luke Walton — nobody expected Magic Johnson’s sudden resignation from the Lakers just before the end of the season.

That includes LeBron James (as NBC and others reported at the time). LeBron opened up about what happened for the first time on his HBO show “The Shop” (which will air in repeats all week, check your listings).

“Personally, for me, I came here to be a part of the Lakers organization having a conversation with Magic. So it was just weird for [Johnson] to just be like, ‘Nah, I’m out of here.’ And not even have no like [LeBron acts like he’s taking a phone call]: ‘Hey, Bron, kiss my a** I’m gone.’ It wasn’t even that.”

Later in The Shop LeBron says:

“We were like, ‘Damn, right now?’ It was literally 70 minutes on the clock before [the game starts]… And you decide to do that right here, right now? I feel like there’s a time and place for things, and I believe that you knew you were going to make that decision. So why would you do it here? And why would you do it now?”

A lot of people were asking that question.

Lonzo Ball said on this same episode of The Shop he found out from LeBron (and LeBron found out from his close friend just more than an hour before a Lakers game, which is when Magic made his announcement).

Magic handled this poorly. To put it kindly. S*** show would be another way. The Lakers have given power to Rob Pelinka, who is leading the effort to hire the next coach — which is all but certain be Tyronn Lue, LeBron’s old coach in Cleveland and someone he trusts.

Magic’s move and the fallout are not exactly going to inspire confidence in the free agents the Lakers are trying to recruit this summer. What the Lakers still do have is LeBron and the chance to play — and probably win a fair amount — with him. We’ll see if that’s enough.

James Harden’s 41 bests Kevin Durant’s 46 because he had help, Rockets win Game 3

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2019, 11:53 PM EDT
Kevin Durant once again reminded us he is the best player on the face of the earth.

In a hostile environment, Durant had 46 points, hit 6-of-10 from three, dished out six assists, and also played impressive defense all night. It was a virtuoso performance.

However, KD didn’t get much help. Stephen Curry was 0-of-6 in the fourth quarter and overtime, with four fouls. And he had this embarrassing play in a clutch moment, capping off a night Curry was 2-of-9 at the rim.

Meanwhile, James Harden got to 41 points in the game by sticking the dagger in the Warriors.

“That’s James, that’s what he does…” Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni said, but then listed contributions of bench players like Nene and Austin Rivers. “Everybody kinda gave us something and we won the game.”

That was the difference — Harden got help. Eric Gordon had 30, Nene and Clint Capela made plays, Chris Paul was not at his best but still finished with 14 points and seven assists. The Rockets as a team grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, giving themselves second chances.

It was enough. Barely. The Rockets hung on to win 126-121 in overtime, getting their first win in the series to make it 2-1. Game 4 is Monday night in Houston.

Durant has been otherworldly all players — this was his third 40-point game of these playoffs. In this series, Durant has 110 points, and Curry and Thompson have combined for just 105. Worse yet, the Rockets targeted Curry late in the game, having his man attack him off the dribble.

This Rockets win did not feel like a series changer — there was not some critical adjustment, some great change that elevated their game or gave them a massive advantage. The Rockets were just grittier, and their stars stepped up in the moment.

The Rockets came out with an appropriate sense of desperation to start Game 3 and the Warriors shooting struggles came early, which led to a 58-49 halftime lead for Houston. Golden State’s big three — Curry, Durant, and Thompson — combined to shoot 11-of-32 in the first half, and as a team the Warriors were just 3-of-16 from three. Kerr tried to change the momentum in the final five minutes by going to his Hamptons’ Five lineup, and that didn’t change the lead (it was nine when they entered and at half).

Meanwhile, the Rockets got 20 points from Eric Gordon in the first half, he was 4-of-9 from three before the break.

Whenever the Warriors would go on a run in the third, the Rockets answered (and often the Warriors shot themselves in the foot). At one point Golden State cut the lead to 7, but then Curry missed a layup and Harden answered on the other end with a three. Next possession, Thompson missed a layup and CP3 responded with a three. At the end of three, it was still Rockets by 7.

Then the Warriors made an early fourth quarter run, fueled by Durant, that made it close down the stretch. At the end of the fourth, nobody could buy a bucket — the Rockets and Warriors combined to go 1-of-10 in the final minutes of regulation — which led to overtime. That’s where the lid stayed on the Warriors basket — for three straight possessions Durant did not touch the ball for reasons nobody can explain — and the Rockets got just enough for the win.

Now Houston needs to do it again Monday, but it got the win, got back in the series and gave itself a chance.

Clint Capela stones Andre Iguodala dunk attempt (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT
Denied.

Houston’s Clint Capela with as impressive a block as you are going to see, the two-handed rejection of Andre Iguodala who was flying in for the thunderous dunk.

There’s a long list of Rockets’ big men who owned people with blocks at the rim. This can hang with the best of them.

Was Nikola Jokic’s push of Enes Kanter cheap or just playoff basketball?

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
It’s the playoffs and everyone is trying to manipulate the referees to get calls down the line. It’s about planting seeds in the minds of referees.

Enter Portland’s Enes Kanter.

Was that a cheap shot?

Portland coach Terry Stotts unsurprisingly thinks it was, via NBC Sports Portland.

“Yes, I have seen it and I think it was uncalled for,” Stotts said Saturday when asked if he’d had a look at it. “I don’t know if the league will review it or not but I certainly didn’t approve of it.”

Equally unsurprisingly, Denver coach Mike Malone sees it differently. Via ESPN:

“Normal play,” Malone said. “I think Terry is off base there. Personally, I don’t think it was anything malicious. Just like some of their screens in the first two games, I don’t think there was anything malicious to it — with Kanter getting tossed into Torrey Craig. This is the playoffs. We’re all big boys, let’s go out and play the game accordingly.

“I have known Nikola Jokic for four years,” Malone said. “He doesn’t have that kind of personality, he doesn’t have that DNA gene where he’s going to go out there and make non-basketball plays and try to hurt anybody or do anything that is beyond the limits of what is sportsmanship and what is not sportsmanship. So I would definitely not agree with Terry’s assessment.”

I’ll add these three thoughts.

Kater pulled back on this and did not go in to try and get the offensive board, which helps sell the call. If Kanter had pushed in to get the rebound, what Jokic did was just going to create space for himself to get the board.

It’s the playoffs. Things get physical.

This is all about trying to gain an edge in Game 4 on Sunday. Just like all the Rockets’ complaining about landing space was after Game 1 of that series was about trying to gain an edge. Nothing more.

Maryland’s Bruno Fernando says he’ll stay in 2019 NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Maryland sophomore center Bruno Fernando declared for the NBA draft.

He’s not turning back.

Fernando:

Fernando is a borderline first-round pick.

The 6-foot-10 center has a wide frame and a 7-foot-4 wingspan. He’s an active rim runner with nice touch with both hands. His passing ability allows him to take advantage when defenses collapse on him.

But he’s also way behind in defensive recognition. Though he has potential as a mid-range shooter, he’s still limited to the interior offensively right now. And turning 21 in August, he’s old for his class.

In a previous era, Fernando might be a lottery pick. With limited centers deemphasized now, he’ll have to be great at what he does or expand his game to thrive in the NBA.