Draymond Green hit James Harden in the eye in Game 3 (VIDEO)

People have been howling about Draymond Green being a dirty player for years. Most famously, Green kicked LeBron James in the crotch in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals, and was suspended for Game 5 of that series. The Cleveland Cavaliers went on to beat the Golden State Warriors in those Finals, and many place significant blame for that — fairly or not — on the shoulders of Green.
Now the Warriors are taking on their Western Conference rivals in the Houston Rockets, and James Harden is already dealing with some severe eye issues. Despite that fact, when the two teams squared off on Saturday night, Green wound up hitting Harden in the face just a few minutes into the game.
Philadelphia will get to wear their dog masks against the Toronto Raptors during the Game 4 in Pennsylvania on Sunday.
The dog masks are a carry-over from the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl in 2018. Lineman Chris Long and Lane Johnson bought Halloween dog masks before the Eagles played the Falcons in a divisional playoff game in January of that year. Philly was the underdog due to having lost QB Carson Wentz to a season-ending injury in December of 2017.
Of course, the Eagles went on to win that game against the Falcons and eventually the Super Bowl with backup Nick Foles. The entire time, the dog masks ended up being a fan favorite around Philadelphia.
While masks are typically not allowed in NBA arenas, it appears that the Sixers will make an exception on Sunday for fans who want to grab onto the idea that Philadelphia is again and underdog against Toronto.
Via Twitter:
@sixers am I allowed to bring a dog mask into the arena on Sunday?
The 76ers have a chance to deal a gut punch to the Raptors in Game 4.
As the lower-seeded team, Philadelphia leads the series 2-1. Late news came on Sunda thaty Toronto will be playing with Pascal Siakam, who injured himself while committing a flagrant foul on Joel Embiid in Game 3.
Now is the time for Philly, and perhaps the dog masks will give the team a little extra juice on Sunday.
Marcus Smart likely to practice with Celtics on Sunday
The Boston Celtics could use Marcus Smart right now. The NBA Finals-hopeful team has racked up two straight losses against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, and they are having a hard time stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo and his buddies at the moment.
Smart, who has been out since he final game of the regular season with a left oblique tear, is a tenacious defender. He would also add more dynamism on the offensive side of the ball, and could help the Celtics find a way to run on all cylinders instead of just farting around as they often do.
The Oklahoma State product had been ruled out for the entirety of the first two rounds of the playoffs, and now Smart is starting to resume basketball activities. According to Celtics coach Brad Stevens, Smart has the potential to practice with the team on Sunday as he tries to get back into a position to play in the postseason.
Via Twitter:
Brad Stevens says that “all indications” are that Marcus Smart will participate in practice tomorrow, but that because the Celtics will have a practice without much activity in it he’ll probably do something either before or afterward.
These playoffs have been the story of injured players coming back and contributing for their team despite injury. Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George and his shoulders, Portland Trail Blazers big man Enes Kanter and his left shoulder, Stephen Curry and whatever ails him at the moment, James Harden and his bloody eyes… the list goes on.
Getting Smart back on a floor for Boston wouldn’t fix everything for the Celtics. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are still the favorites, and they would be hard to beat even if Boston had Smart back at full strength. But the return of a player like Smart could be both a production and emotional boost, and it’s good to see that he is getting back into practice at the very least.
Longtime Celtics, Boston College PA announcer Andy Jick dies at 66
BOSTON (AP) — Andy Jick, the longtime Boston Celtics and Boston College public address announcer, has died. He was 66.
BC says Jick died in his sleep Friday.
Jick was the P.A. announcer for the Celtics at the old Boston Garden starting in 1980 and through three NBA championships. The team led by the original Big Three of Larry Bird, Robert Parish and Kevin McHale also made two unsuccessful trips to the finals.
For anyone who enjoyed the iconic run of the 1980s Celtics in the Boston Garden, Andy Jick’s voice provides the soundtrack to those memories. We join his loved ones in mourning his loss.
Jick went with the team for its first two seasons at the Garden before he was replaced in 1997. He announced men’s and women’s Boston College basketball games and other sports since 2001.
Wow so sad to hear of the passing of @Eagles_PA Andy Jick, the PA voice of the Celtics throughout the 80s. I can still do every word of his pregame intro… Then was amazing to go to recent BC games & hear echoes of those memories. RIP 😢🎤☘️
Game 3 wasn’t, by literal definition, a must-win game for Houston. In practical terms though, it was. If Houston went down 0-3 to the Rockets, you could turn out the lights and start putting the chairs up on the tables because the series would have been all but closed.
James Harden did what superstars do in big moments — he stepped up and got his team a win.
It wasn’t an uber-efficient Harden night — he was 9-of-18 shooting in the paint and got to the free throw line 8 times, good but not stunning numbers from the reigning MVP. However, he hit big shots and big moments, and he got more help than Kevin Durant did.
The Rockets got their win, but are going to need even more Harden in Game 4 Monday, or Houston will find itself in a real must-win situation.