Report: Pistons will consider Derrick Rose as free agent option at point guard

The Pistons have a lot of roster questions this summer and not a lot of money or flexibility to do much about them (this is not a franchise looking to pay the tax for this roster). For example, they need size and athleticism on the wing, something the Bucks exposed in the playoffs. They need depth in a lot of spots.

They also need help at the point. Reggie Jackson is under contract for one more season and is solid (plus he was healthy for a full season, for the first time in a couple of years), but the Pistons need depth and a change of pace beyond that. Ish Smith could return as a free agent, but he will have options and it will come down to money.

Money that could go to Derrick Rose, reports Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press.

Derrick Rose is a free-agent option who will be a subject of debate within the front office, according to a source with firsthand knowledge of franchise thinking… Seth Curry is another player of interest…. There will also be interest in Los Angeles Clippers pit bull Patrick Beverly.

Rose had a resurgent season in Minnesota, averaging 18 points a game, hitting 37 percent from three, and dishing out 4.3 assists per game. It’s the best he’s played since his MVP-era seasons. However, he played just 51 games due to injuries, something that will concern teams handing out his next contract (which will still be larger than the $2.1 million he signed for this season).

The question is how much is Rose worth? He is not a perfect fit for the Pistons, but he might be the best they can afford.

The Pistons have their mid-level exception available ($9.6 million, which can be divided between multiple players), plus their bi-annual exception ($3.6 million) to round out all those roster spots. It’s not going to be easy, but any help the team can get Blake Griffin is a good thing at this point.