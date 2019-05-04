Raptors’ Pascal Siakam questionable for Game 4 with right calf contusion

Did he get this injury on the play where he tried to trip Joel Embiid?
We will never know for sure, but we do know this: Toronto’s Pascal Siakam officially has been listed as questionable by the Raptors for Game 4 Sunday due to a right calf contusion.
This would be a huge blow to the Raptors if he cannot play, or even if he is slowed.
Siakam has been the Raptors second best player in this series (behind Kawhi Leonard), averaging 23.3 points per game, shooting 35.7 percent from three, and being a critical defensive option for Toronto against Philadelphia’s size. Already down 2-1 against a Sixers team starting to find its stride — and at home in front of a raucous crowd — the Raptors cannot afford an even slowed.
The question is, did Siakam injure his leg on this play:
The Pistons have a lot of roster questions this summer and not a lot of money or flexibility to do much about them (this is not a franchise looking to pay the tax for this roster). For example, they need size and athleticism on the wing, something the Bucks exposed in the playoffs. They need depth in a lot of spots.
They also need help at the point. Reggie Jackson is under contract for one more season and is solid (plus he was healthy for a full season, for the first time in a couple of years), but the Pistons need depth and a change of pace beyond that. Ish Smith could return as a free agent, but he will have options and it will come down to money.
Money that could go to Derrick Rose, reports Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press.
Derrick Rose is a free-agent option who will be a subject of debate within the front office, according to a source with firsthand knowledge of franchise thinking…
Seth Curry is another player of interest…. There will also be interest in Los Angeles Clippers pit bull Patrick Beverly.
Rose had a resurgent season in Minnesota, averaging 18 points a game, hitting 37 percent from three, and dishing out 4.3 assists per game. It’s the best he’s played since his MVP-era seasons. However, he played just 51 games due to injuries, something that will concern teams handing out his next contract (which will still be larger than the $2.1 million he signed for this season).
The question is how much is Rose worth? He is not a perfect fit for the Pistons, but he might be the best they can afford.
The Pistons have their mid-level exception available ($9.6 million, which can be divided between multiple players), plus their bi-annual exception ($3.6 million) to round out all those roster spots. It’s not going to be easy, but any help the team can get Blake Griffin is a good thing at this point.
The Celtics kept fouling Giannis Antetokounmpo in their Game 2 loss to the Bucks last night.
Kyrie Irving sounded agitated about that.
Irving (warning: profanity in the above video):
I mean, it’s inevitable. Guy comes down almost six times in a row and gets free throws. What are you really going to do? It’s slowing the game down. So, the run that you would hope to make in a quarter like that doesn’t happen. Shot 22 on the game. I mean, it’s getting ridiculous at this point. It’s just slowing the f—ing game down.
Hopefully, we can even out the free throws – not just in the fourth quarter.
The refs have a difficult job. We have a difficult job. Obviously, I can sit up here and can complain. We know the disparity and what it is. But I’m not going to put all the emphasis on the refereeing. I think that there are a lot of controllable thing on our end that we can be better at. Obviously, the officiating is going to be part of it. Hopefully, you wish that things could go you way. But they don’t. We have to be able to respond in a better circumstance. We’ve just got to respond better, and I think that we will do that going into Game 4.
Though Irving swore and had the tone of someone complaining about officiating, he didn’t really say anything egregious. He actually put the onus on the Celtics, not the referees.
As he should have. Antetokounmpo earned his 22 free throws last night. Boston just had no way to slow him other than fouling.
Al Horford remains a good defender of Antetokounmpo, but Horford was especially effective in Game 1 because of the Celtics’ excellent help defense. Antetokounmpo has learned he can’t spin and probe as much against Boston. He’s now aggressively attacking the rim before help can slow him. Though Horford has handled that OK, other defenders – Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum, Semi Ojeleye – can’t keep up. So, they keep fouling.
If the Celtics stop fouling, they might allow Antetokounmpo to shoot better from the field. There’s no easy answer against a superstar like him.
Also: I find Irving’s complaint about the halting flow strange. The free throws definitely helped the Bucks. But I’m not sure how the game’s long duration benefited one team over the other.
BOSTON (AP) The Boston Celtics honored Hall of Famer John Havlicek before their playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, observing a moment of silence beforehand and then showing a highlight video during the first commercial break.
The Celtics also wore black warmup T-shirts bearing Havlicek’s No. 17.
The leading scorer in the history of the NBA’s most-decorated franchise, Havlicek died last week at the age of 79. For the Celtics’ first game back in Boston since then, the team placed remembrance books in the concourse so fans could add their memories.
“Hondo” Havlicek played 16 seasons in a Celtics uniform and won championships in eight of them – the first six in the Bill Russell era and then two more as the leader of a team with Jo Jo White and Dave Cowens. Havlicek, who was the 1974 NBA Finals MVP, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984 and named one of the 50 greatest players of the NBA’s first half-century.
But he is best remembered for his steal to clinch the 1965 Eastern Conference finals and the call from longtime Celtics radio play-by-play man Johnny Most, who shouted, “Havlicek stole the ball!” The replay during the Havlicek tribute on Friday drew applause from the crowd before Game 3 of the second-round series against Milwaukee.
After the video, fans gave a 30-second standing ovation while a spotlight shone on the banner with Havlicek’s retired No. 17.
Nikola Jokic gave everything he had until he had nothing left to give.
Not even a pair of made free throws.
After Rodney Hood made a 3-pointer to put the Trail Blazers up two, Jokic drew a foul with 5.6 seconds left in quadruple overtime. But Jokic split at the line, allowing the Trail Blazers to escape with a 140-137 victory in Game 3 Friday.
This was just the second quadruple-overtime playoff game in NBA history. The other: Boston Celtics-Syracuse Nationals Game 2 (of 2) in 1953.
Portland taking a 2-1 lead sets up even more basketball in this series. Teams without home-court advantage up 2-1 in a best-of-seven series have won it a very middling 62% of the time. A third of those series have gone seven games.
These exhausted teams will play Game 4 Sunday – 41 hours after tonight’s marathon ended.
Jokic played 65 minutes, including nearly 44 straight before those crucial free throws. Only Red Rocha (67), Paul Seymour (67) and Bob Cousy (66) – who played in that 1953 quadruple-overtime game – have higher single-playoff-game minute totals in the Basketball-Reference database. Jokic (33 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists) looked gassed well before the end, and he wasn’t the only one.
C.J. McCollum played the final 32 minutes, and he came up huge with 28 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. He also offensively rebounded his own miss then assisted Hood’s go-ahead 3-pointer that preceded Jokic’s pressure-packed free throws:
https://twitter.com/lindsniewski/status/1124556335654162432
This game had so many absurdities. Will Barton scored all 22 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Both teams missed opportunities to call timeout and advance the ball for a game-winner in regulation. There were air-balled layups in overtime. Enes Kanter played 56 minutes on a brutal shoulder injury. Maurice Harkless played 25 straight minutes and 45 total after leaving Game with an ankle injury in Game 3.
Both teams showed a lot of heart in this instant classic.