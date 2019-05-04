Maryland’s Bruno Fernando says he’ll stay in 2019 NBA draft

Maryland sophomore center Bruno Fernando declared for the NBA draft.
He’s not turning back.
Fernando:
Fernando is a borderline first-round pick.
The 6-foot-10 center has a wide frame and a 7-foot-4 wingspan. He’s an active rim runner with nice touch with both hands. His passing ability allows him to take advantage when defenses collapse on him.
But he’s also way behind in defensive recognition. Though he has potential as a mid-range shooter, he’s still limited to the interior offensively right now. And turning 21 in August, he’s old for his class.
In a previous era, Fernando might be a lottery pick. With limited centers deemphasized now, he’ll have to be great at what he does or expand his game to thrive in the NBA.
CLEVELAND (AP) The Cavaliers have scheduled another interview in their slow, steady search for a coach.
Cleveland will meet with former NBA player and current San Antonio assistant coach Ime Udoka about its opening, a person familiar with Cleveland’s schedule told The Associated Press on Friday night.
The Cavs, who have been taking a methodical approach in finding their next coach, will meet with Udoka on Sunday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not revealing any of its plans.
Udoka has worked on Gregg Popovich’s staff since 2012, a year after he retired following stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Spurs and Sacramento Kings. The 41-year-old Udoka has been lauded for his work with former Spurs star Kawhi Leonard and others. The Cavs are intent on adding a coach with a strong background in player development, and Udoka fits that profile.
Cleveland continued interviewing candidates on Friday by meeting with Utah assistant Alex Jensen, the person said. Jensen has worked with Cleveland’s organization in the past, holding several roles and coaching the team’s Canton Charge affiliate in the NBA’s G League.
The Cavs have previously interviewed Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley, Miami’s Juwan Howard and former Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The club has also received permission to meet with Denver assistants Jordi Fernandez and Wes Unseld Jr., and Portland assistants Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool.
The Nuggets and Blazers are still in the playoffs, and the Cavs don’t want to interfere until those teams are done playing.
Cleveland’s search for a new coach began following the season when the Cavs mutually parted ways with Larry Drew after going 19-63.
Did he get this injury on the play where he tried to trip Joel Embiid?
We will never know for sure, but we do know this: Toronto’s Pascal Siakam officially has been listed as doubtful by the Raptors for Game 4 Sunday due to a right calf contusion.
This would be a huge blow to the Raptors if he cannot play, or even if he is slowed.
Siakam has been the Raptors second best player in this series (behind Kawhi Leonard), averaging 23.3 points per game, shooting 35.7 percent from three, and being a critical defensive option for Toronto against Philadelphia’s size. Already down 2-1 against a Sixers team starting to find its stride — and at home in front of a raucous crowd — the Raptors cannot afford an even slowed.
The question is, did Siakam injure his leg on this play:
The Pistons have a lot of roster questions this summer and not a lot of money or flexibility to do much about them (this is not a franchise looking to pay the tax for this roster). For example, they need size and athleticism on the wing, something the Bucks exposed in the playoffs. They need depth in a lot of spots.
They also need help at the point. Reggie Jackson is under contract for one more season and is solid (plus he was healthy for a full season, for the first time in a couple of years), but the Pistons need depth and a change of pace beyond that. Ish Smith could return as a free agent, but he will have options and it will come down to money.
Money that could go to Derrick Rose, reports Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press.
Derrick Rose is a free-agent option who will be a subject of debate within the front office, according to a source with firsthand knowledge of franchise thinking…
Seth Curry is another player of interest…. There will also be interest in Los Angeles Clippers pit bull Patrick Beverly.
Rose had a resurgent season in Minnesota, averaging 18 points a game, hitting 37 percent from three, and dishing out 4.3 assists per game. It’s the best he’s played since his MVP-era seasons. However, he played just 51 games due to injuries, something that will concern teams handing out his next contract (which will still be larger than the $2.1 million he signed for this season).
The question is how much is Rose worth? He is not a perfect fit for the Pistons, but he might be the best they can afford.
The Pistons have their mid-level exception available ($9.6 million, which can be divided between multiple players), plus their bi-annual exception ($3.6 million) to round out all those roster spots. It’s not going to be easy, but any help the team can get Blake Griffin is a good thing at this point.
The Celtics kept fouling Giannis Antetokounmpo in their Game 2 loss to the Bucks last night.
Kyrie Irving sounded agitated about that.
Irving (warning: profanity in the above video):
I mean, it’s inevitable. Guy comes down almost six times in a row and gets free throws. What are you really going to do? It’s slowing the game down. So, the run that you would hope to make in a quarter like that doesn’t happen. Shot 22 on the game. I mean, it’s getting ridiculous at this point. It’s just slowing the f—ing game down.
Hopefully, we can even out the free throws – not just in the fourth quarter.
The refs have a difficult job. We have a difficult job. Obviously, I can sit up here and can complain. We know the disparity and what it is. But I’m not going to put all the emphasis on the refereeing. I think that there are a lot of controllable thing on our end that we can be better at. Obviously, the officiating is going to be part of it. Hopefully, you wish that things could go you way. But they don’t. We have to be able to respond in a better circumstance. We’ve just got to respond better, and I think that we will do that going into Game 4.
Though Irving swore and had the tone of someone complaining about officiating, he didn’t really say anything egregious. He actually put the onus on the Celtics, not the referees.
As he should have. Antetokounmpo earned his 22 free throws last night. Boston just had no way to slow him other than fouling.
Al Horford remains a good defender of Antetokounmpo, but Horford was especially effective in Game 1 because of the Celtics’ excellent help defense. Antetokounmpo has learned he can’t spin and probe as much against Boston. He’s now aggressively attacking the rim before help can slow him. Though Horford has handled that OK, other defenders – Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum, Semi Ojeleye – can’t keep up. So, they keep fouling.
If the Celtics stop fouling, they might allow Antetokounmpo to shoot better from the field. There’s no easy answer against a superstar like him.
Also: I find Irving’s complaint about the halting flow strange. The free throws definitely helped the Bucks. But I’m not sure how the game’s long duration benefited one team over the other.