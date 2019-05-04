Getty Images

James Harden’s 41 bests Kevin Durant’s 46 because he had help, Rockets win Game 3

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2019
Kevin Durant once again reminded us he is the best player on the face of the earth.

In a hostile environment, Durant had 46 points, hit 6-of-10 from three, dished out six assists, and also played impressive defense all night. It was a virtuoso performance.

However, KD didn’t get much help. Stephen Curry was 0-of-6 in the fourth quarter and overtime, with four fouls. And he had this embarrassing play in a clutch moment, capping off a night Curry was 2-of-9 at the rim.

Meanwhile, James Harden got to 41 points in the game by sticking the dagger in the Warriors.

“That’s James, that’s what he does…” Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni said, but then listed contributions of bench players like Nene and Austin Rivers. “Everybody kinda gave us something and we won the game.”

That was the difference — Harden got help. Eric Gordon had 30, Nene and Clint Capela made plays, Chris Paul was not at his best but still finished with 14 points and seven assists. The Rockets as a team grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, giving themselves second chances.

It was enough. Barely. The Rockets hung on to win 126-121 in overtime, getting their first win in the series to make it 2-1. Game 4 is Monday night in Houston.

Durant has been otherworldly all players — this was his third 40-point game of these playoffs. In this series, Durant has 110 points, and Curry and Thompson have combined for just 105. Worse yet, the Rockets targeted Curry late in the game, having his man attack him off the dribble.

This Rockets win did not feel like a series changer — there was not some critical adjustment, some great change that elevated their game or gave them a massive advantage. The Rockets were just grittier, and their stars stepped up in the moment.

The Rockets came out with an appropriate sense of desperation to start Game 3 and the Warriors shooting struggles came early, which led to a 58-49 halftime lead for Houston. Golden State’s big three — Curry, Durant, and Thompson — combined to shoot 11-of-32 in the first half, and as a team the Warriors were just 3-of-16 from three. Kerr tried to change the momentum in the final five minutes by going to his Hamptons’ Five lineup, and that didn’t change the lead (it was nine when they entered and at half).

Meanwhile, the Rockets got 20 points from Eric Gordon in the first half, he was 4-of-9 from three before the break.

Whenever the Warriors would go on a run in the third, the Rockets answered (and often the Warriors shot themselves in the foot). At one point Golden State cut the lead to 7, but then Curry missed a layup and Harden answered on the other end with a three. Next possession, Thompson missed a layup and CP3 responded with a three. At the end of three, it was still Rockets by 7.

Then the Warriors made an early fourth quarter run, fueled by Durant, that made it close down the stretch. At the end of the fourth, nobody could buy a bucket — the Rockets and Warriors combined to go 1-of-10 in the final minutes of regulation — which led to overtime. That’s where the lid stayed on the Warriors basket — for three straight possessions Durant did not touch the ball for reasons nobody can explain — and the Rockets got just enough for the win.

Now Houston needs to do it again Monday, but it got the win, got back in the series and gave itself a chance.

Kawhi Leonard scores 39, drills three in final minute to beat Sixers

By Dane DelgadoMay 5, 2019
If you’ve ever swam in the ocean, you know it when you feel it. It’s a slow realization, as you paddle forward with no forward progress made. A thousand faint news stories flash across your mind, you try to quickly remember the best way to fight against a riptide. The only goal is to not get sucked even further into the abyss.

In large part, this has been the experience of the Toronto Raptors throughout much of their playoff history this decade. Toronto seems to be perennial losers, and not just because of former Eastern Conference foe LeBron James (although he hasn’t helped). The playoff performances of stars like Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas, Rudy Gay, and Terrence Ross have waxed and waned from year-to-year.

But now? Now the Raptors have Kawhi Leonard.

Sunday’s Game 4 matchup between the Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers was a rough-and-tumble, drag-it-out fight between the second-round combatants. Toronto’s bench was better than it was in Game 3, and the Raptors avoided a third straight loss to even the series, 101-96.

Leonard scored 39 points to go with 14 rebounds and five assists. More important than that, Leonard gave Toronto a finish by a superstar who was not afraid of the continual pounding from Philadelphia. Jimmy Butler, who showed zero fear playing at home, could have easily been the victor of Sunday’s matchup. But Leonard was everywhere for his team.

The former San Antonio Spurs star scored or assisted on four of Toronto’s seven buckets in the fourth quarter, and added three additional points on free throws. His dominance culminated in a 3-pointer with 1:01 left in the fourth quarter with both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons draped all over him.

At the end of the shot clock, Leonard poured in a 3-pointer to give Toronto a four-point lead.

Via Twitter:

The rest of the Raptors squad was solid in a way that Leonard needed to backup his performance. Marc Gasol and Lowry combined to shoot 13-of-26, scoring a cumulative 30 points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Danny Green added 11 points, going 8-8 from the free-throw line.

Philadelphia was led by Butler, who scored 29 points to go with 11 rebounds and four assists. The entirety of the Sixers starting unit scored in double-figures, but no player on the bench matched that feat. Embiid scored 11 points — seven of which came from the charity stripe — and despite his near triple-double of eight rebounds and seven assists, the Cameroonian big man shot just 28.5 percent from the field. After the game, Embiid said he was battling an illness.

This series has been more interesting than many expected, but Leonard may just be the ultimate determining factor or Toronto. In years past, it wasn’t just Raptors fans who felt as though in a situation like Sunday, Toronto would fold. But Leonard changes the dynamic not just of the talent on this team, but its fortitude as well.

Kawhi Leonard has those big old claws, and allows him to pull even further against the current. Plus, his playoff experience tells him he knows he just needs to swim parallel to shore in order to get out of this current the Raptors are in. By evening the series on Thursday, 2-2, Leonard did just that.

Draymond Green hit James Harden in the eye in Game 3 (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMay 5, 2019
People have been howling about Draymond Green being a dirty player for years. Most famously, Green kicked LeBron James in the crotch in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals, and was suspended for Game 5 of that series. The Cleveland Cavaliers went on to beat the Golden State Warriors in those Finals, and many place significant blame for that — fairly or not — on the shoulders of Green.

Now the Warriors are taking on their Western Conference rivals in the Houston Rockets, and James Harden is already dealing with some severe eye issues. Despite that fact, when the two teams squared off on Saturday night, Green wound up hitting Harden in the face just a few minutes into the game.

Via Twitter:

What is this play dirty? Was it on purpose? Or was it just haphazard? At this point, not many people are willing to give Green the benefit of the doubt.

Perhaps the basketball gods saw in favor of Harden and the Rockets because of this? Houston beat the Warriors, 126-121, in OT.

The series is now at 2-1. Game 4 is on Monday in Texas.

Sixers fans can wear dog masks to Game 4 vs. Raptors

By Dane DelgadoMay 5, 2019
Philadelphia will get to wear their dog masks against the Toronto Raptors during the Game 4 in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The dog masks are a carry-over from the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl in 2018. Lineman Chris Long and Lane Johnson bought Halloween dog masks before the Eagles played the Falcons in a divisional playoff game in January of that year. Philly was the underdog due to having lost QB Carson Wentz to a season-ending injury in December of 2017.

Of course, the Eagles went on to win that game against the Falcons and eventually the Super Bowl with backup Nick Foles. The entire time, the dog masks ended up being a fan favorite around Philadelphia.

While masks are typically not allowed in NBA arenas, it appears that the Sixers will make an exception on Sunday for fans who want to grab onto the idea that Philadelphia is again and underdog against Toronto.

Via Twitter:

The 76ers have a chance to deal a gut punch to the Raptors in Game 4.

As the lower-seeded team, Philadelphia leads the series 2-1. Late news came on Sunda thaty Toronto will be playing with Pascal Siakam, who injured himself while committing a flagrant foul on Joel Embiid in Game 3.

Now is the time for Philly, and perhaps the dog masks will give the team a little extra juice on Sunday.

Marcus Smart likely to practice with Celtics on Sunday

By Dane DelgadoMay 5, 2019
The Boston Celtics could use Marcus Smart right now. The NBA Finals-hopeful team has racked up two straight losses against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, and they are having a hard time stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo and his buddies at the moment.

Smart, who has been out since he final game of the regular season with a left oblique tear, is a tenacious defender. He would also add more dynamism on the offensive side of the ball, and could help the Celtics find a way to run on all cylinders instead of just farting around as they often do.

The Oklahoma State product had been ruled out for the entirety of the first two rounds of the playoffs, and now Smart is starting to resume basketball activities. According to Celtics coach Brad Stevens, Smart has the potential to practice with the team on Sunday as he tries to get back into a position to play in the postseason.

Via Twitter:

These playoffs have been the story of injured players coming back and contributing for their team despite injury. Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George and his shoulders, Portland Trail Blazers big man Enes Kanter and his left shoulder, Stephen Curry and whatever ails him at the moment, James Harden and his bloody eyes… the list goes on.

Getting Smart back on a floor for Boston wouldn’t fix everything for the Celtics. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are still the favorites, and they would be hard to beat even if Boston had Smart back at full strength. But the return of a player like Smart could be both a production and emotional boost, and it’s good to see that he is getting back into practice at the very least.