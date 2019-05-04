Clint Capela stones Andre Iguodala dunk attempt (VIDEO)

Denied.
Houston’s Clint Capela with as impressive a block as you are going to see, the two-handed rejection of Andre Iguodala who was flying in for the thunderous dunk.
There’s a long list of Rockets’ big men who owned people with blocks at the rim. This can hang with the best of them.
It’s the playoffs and everyone is trying to manipulate the referees to get calls down the line. It’s about planting seeds in the minds of referees.
Enter Portland’s Enes Kanter.
Was that a cheap shot?
Portland coach Terry Stotts unsurprisingly thinks it was, via NBC Sports Portland.
“Yes, I have seen it and I think it was uncalled for,” Stotts said Saturday when asked if he’d had a look at it. “I don’t know if the league will review it or not but I certainly didn’t approve of it.”
Equally unsurprisingly, Denver coach Mike Malone sees it differently. Via ESPN:
“Normal play,” Malone said. “I think Terry is off base there. Personally, I don’t think it was anything malicious. Just like some of their screens in the first two games, I don’t think there was anything malicious to it — with Kanter getting tossed into Torrey Craig. This is the playoffs. We’re all big boys, let’s go out and play the game accordingly.
“I have known Nikola Jokic for four years,” Malone said. “He doesn’t have that kind of personality, he doesn’t have that DNA gene where he’s going to go out there and make non-basketball plays and try to hurt anybody or do anything that is beyond the limits of what is sportsmanship and what is not sportsmanship. So I would definitely not agree with Terry’s assessment.”
I’ll add these three thoughts.
Kater pulled back on this and did not go in to try and get the offensive board, which helps sell the call. If Kanter had pushed in to get the rebound, what Jokic did was just going to create space for himself to get the board.
It’s the playoffs. Things get physical.
This is all about trying to gain an edge in Game 4 on Sunday. Just like all the Rockets’ complaining about landing space was after Game 1 of that series was about trying to gain an edge. Nothing more.
Maryland sophomore center Bruno Fernando declared for the NBA draft.
He’s not turning back.
Fernando:
Fernando is a borderline first-round pick.
The 6-foot-10 center has a wide frame and a 7-foot-4 wingspan. He’s an active rim runner with nice touch with both hands. His passing ability allows him to take advantage when defenses collapse on him.
But he’s also way behind in defensive recognition. Though he has potential as a mid-range shooter, he’s still limited to the interior offensively right now. And turning 21 in August, he’s old for his class.
In a previous era, Fernando might be a lottery pick. With limited centers deemphasized now, he’ll have to be great at what he does or expand his game to thrive in the NBA.
CLEVELAND (AP) The Cavaliers have scheduled another interview in their slow, steady search for a coach.
Cleveland will meet with former NBA player and current San Antonio assistant coach Ime Udoka about its opening, a person familiar with Cleveland’s schedule told The Associated Press on Friday night.
The Cavs, who have been taking a methodical approach in finding their next coach, will meet with Udoka on Sunday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not revealing any of its plans.
Udoka has worked on Gregg Popovich’s staff since 2012, a year after he retired following stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Spurs and Sacramento Kings. The 41-year-old Udoka has been lauded for his work with former Spurs star Kawhi Leonard and others. The Cavs are intent on adding a coach with a strong background in player development, and Udoka fits that profile.
Cleveland continued interviewing candidates on Friday by meeting with Utah assistant Alex Jensen, the person said. Jensen has worked with Cleveland’s organization in the past, holding several roles and coaching the team’s Canton Charge affiliate in the NBA’s G League.
The Cavs have previously interviewed Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley, Miami’s Juwan Howard and former Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The club has also received permission to meet with Denver assistants Jordi Fernandez and Wes Unseld Jr., and Portland assistants Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool.
The Nuggets and Blazers are still in the playoffs, and the Cavs don’t want to interfere until those teams are done playing.
Cleveland’s search for a new coach began following the season when the Cavs mutually parted ways with Larry Drew after going 19-63.
Did he get this injury on the play where he tried to trip Joel Embiid?
We will never know for sure, but we do know this: Toronto’s Pascal Siakam officially has been listed as doubtful by the Raptors for Game 4 Sunday due to a right calf contusion.
This would be a huge blow to the Raptors if he cannot play, or even if he is slowed.
Siakam has been the Raptors second best player in this series (behind Kawhi Leonard), averaging 23.3 points per game, shooting 35.7 percent from three, and being a critical defensive option for Toronto against Philadelphia’s size. Already down 2-1 against a Sixers team starting to find its stride — and at home in front of a raucous crowd — the Raptors cannot afford an even slowed.
The question is, did Siakam injure his leg on this play: