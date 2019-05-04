Back in Boston, Celtics honor John Havlicek (video)

BOSTON (AP) The Boston Celtics honored Hall of Famer John Havlicek before their playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, observing a moment of silence beforehand and then showing a highlight video during the first commercial break.
The Celtics also wore black warmup T-shirts bearing Havlicek’s No. 17.
The leading scorer in the history of the NBA’s most-decorated franchise, Havlicek died last week at the age of 79. For the Celtics’ first game back in Boston since then, the team placed remembrance books in the concourse so fans could add their memories.
“Hondo” Havlicek played 16 seasons in a Celtics uniform and won championships in eight of them – the first six in the Bill Russell era and then two more as the leader of a team with Jo Jo White and Dave Cowens. Havlicek, who was the 1974 NBA Finals MVP, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984 and named one of the 50 greatest players of the NBA’s first half-century.
But he is best remembered for his steal to clinch the 1965 Eastern Conference finals and the call from longtime Celtics radio play-by-play man Johnny Most, who shouted, “Havlicek stole the ball!” The replay during the Havlicek tribute on Friday drew applause from the crowd before Game 3 of the second-round series against Milwaukee.
After the video, fans gave a 30-second standing ovation while a spotlight shone on the banner with Havlicek’s retired No. 17.
Nikola Jokic gave everything he had until he had nothing left to give.
Not even a pair of made free throws.
After Rodney Hood made a 3-pointer to put the Trail Blazers up two, Jokic drew a foul with 5.6 seconds left in quadruple overtime. But Jokic split at the line, allowing the Trail Blazers to escape with a 140-137 victory in Game 3 Friday.
This was just the second quadruple-overtime playoff game in NBA history. The other: Boston Celtics-Syracuse Nationals Game 2 (of 2) in 1953.
Portland taking a 2-1 lead sets up even more basketball in this series. Teams without home-court advantage up 2-1 in a best-of-seven series have won it a very middling 62% of the time. A third of those series have gone seven games.
These exhausted teams will play Game 4 Sunday – 41 hours after tonight’s marathon ended.
Jokic played 65 minutes, including nearly 44 straight before those crucial free throws. Only Red Rocha (67), Paul Seymour (67) and Bob Cousy (66) – who played in that 1953 quadruple-overtime game – have higher single-playoff-game minute totals in the Basketball-Reference database. Jokic (33 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists) looked gassed well before the end, and he wasn’t the only one.
C.J. McCollum played the final 32 minutes, and he came up huge with 28 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. He also offensively rebounded his own miss then assisted Hood’s go-ahead 3-pointer that preceded Jokic’s pressure-packed free throws:
https://twitter.com/lindsniewski/status/1124556335654162432
This game had so many absurdities. Will Barton scored all 22 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Both teams missed opportunities to call timeout and advance the ball for a game-winner in regulation. There were air-balled layups in overtime. Enes Kanter played 56 minutes on a brutal shoulder injury. Maurice Harkless played 25 straight minutes and 45 total after leaving Game with an ankle injury in Game 3.
Both teams showed a lot of heart in this instant classic.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is unstoppable.
The Bucks superstar tore through the Celtics offensively and smothered them defensively in Milwaukee’s 123-116 Game 3 win Friday. Antetokounmpo’s stat line – 32 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals – is matched in a playoff game by only Ralph Sampson in the Basketball-Reference database, which has full data since 1984.
Antetokounmpo often left Boston helplessly fouling him. He attempted 22 free throws, most by anyone in a game the last two postseasons.
After the Celtics stunned them with a 22-point Game 1 win in Milwaukee, the Bucks have seized momentum in this second-round series. Milwaukee won Game 2 by 21 and held a 15-point lead with three minutes left before ceding a late run tonight.
Teams with home-court advantage leading a best-of-seven series 2-1 have won it 88% of the time. Boston will try to reduce its disadvantage in Game 4 Monday, but even a win would only even the series with Milwaukee at home in Game 5 and, if necessary, Game 7.
As great as Antetokounmpo was tonight, the Bucks played Boston even while he sat thanks to huge contributions from George Hill (21 points on 9-of-12 shooting) and Pat Connaughton (14 points on 4-of-9 3-point shooting). Milwaukee broke open the game with a 12-0 run late in the third quarter that mostly occurred while Antetokounmpo rested.
Kyrie Irving (29 points on 8-of-22 shooting) got his points, but the Celtics’ offense too often stagnated late.
Still, this was a well-played game overall. Both teams moved well offensively, and keeping up, defensively. Both made 40% of their 3-pointers. Both had a deep pool of players contribute.
But only one had Antetokounmpo.
Jaylen Brown dunking on Giannis Antetokounmpo?
Hey, that looks familiar:
The Warriors were reportedly sick of the Rockets last year. Since, Houston has kept going after Golden State and become even more aggravating with its officiating complaints.
So, when James Harden got raked across the eyes by Draymond Green in Game 2 of this year’s second-round series, the Warriors had suspicions.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
There’s a few players in that locker room that’s not buying the whole James Harden eye being extremely hurt. They were talking about some of the shots he was shooting during the game, then he gets to the free throw line, and he was squinting like he can’t see it.
I almost always give players claiming the injury the benefit of the doubt. Only they know how they feel.
But I get it. Harden embellishes every contact. He makes it hard to trust him.
I just hope this was more the Warriors’ initial response than an accusation that still lingers with Game 3 approaching Saturday. Because just look at Harden’s eyes.