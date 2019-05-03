Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Report: Neither LeBron James nor his agent told Lakers to hire Tyronn Lue

By Dan Feldman
The Lakers are reportedly close to hiring Tyronn Lue as coach. The comment reaction:

Of course they’re picking LeBron Jamesguy. LeBron is the de facto coach, anyway. LeBron knows how to control Lue from their time with the Cavaliers. LeBron is really running the front office, so he always gets his way.

But LeBron loathes that narrative and is already pushing back.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

The Lakers should accommodate LeBron. He is their most important employee. Hiring a coach who works well with LeBron should be a priority.

LeBron didn’t have to tell them that. He has that much power. Without hearing a word from LeBron or Rich Paul, the Lakers can consider which coaches LeBron would like and act accordingly.

This all sets up perfectly for LeBron. He gets the coach he wanted. If it goes well, that’ll pay off for him. If it doesn’t, he can wipe his hands of the situation and claim he’s not the one who chose Lue.

In return, the Lakers get the best player of his generation. LeBron’s tactics, including this leak, can be annoying. But the payoff is well worth it for his team.

Report: Warriors doubted severity of James Harden’s eye injury

By Dan Feldman
By Dan Feldman
The Warriors were reportedly sick of the Rockets last year. Since, Houston has kept going after Golden State and become even more aggravating with its officiating complaints.

So, when James Harden got raked across the eyes by Draymond Green in Game 2 of this year’s second-round series, the Warriors had suspicions.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

There’s a few players in that locker room that’s not buying the whole James Harden eye being extremely hurt. They were talking about some of the shots he was shooting during the game, then he gets to the free throw line, and he was squinting like he can’t see it.

I almost always give players claiming the injury the benefit of the doubt. Only they know how they feel.

But I get it. Harden embellishes every contact. He makes it hard to trust him.

I just hope this was more the Warriors’ initial response than an accusation that still lingers with Game 3 approaching Saturday. Because just look at Harden’s eyes.

Kyrie Irving: ‘I’m an actual genius when it comes to this game’

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan Feldman
Even a month after Kyrie Irving admitted he erred in leading Boston, Marcus Morris said the Celtics still weren’t together.

But they’ve seemed far more cohesive in the playoffs. They swept the Pacers and have split the first two games against the Bucks. Irving – who promised Boston would be fine in the postseason “because I’m here” – has delivered. Though he struggled in Game 2 against Milwaukee, Irving has readied his teammates for this moment, as Jackie MacMullan of ESPN detailed. Of course, they’ll have to prove it as they face adversity, but it has been a nice start so far.

I recommend reading MacMullan’s full story about  Irving and the Celtics’ chemistry, but I want to focus here on one quote.

Irving, via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

“I’ve been playing basketball a lot longer than some of these people analyzing the game,” Irving says. “I’m an actual genius when it comes to this game.

“If you ask me about basketball, I will talk all day. If you ask me about spacing at the 3:33 mark of the second quarter, I will gladly explain it. I’ll tell you what plays worked, about adjustments we make. But when it comes to personal things, or comparing myself to my NBA brothers, like, ‘Do you think you are better than this guy?’ I’m out.”

Irving is a genius on the basketball court. He is a savant as a ball-handler and scorer. He creates and coverts opportunities for himself off the dribble that are literally jaw-dropping.

But I’m not convinced he’s a genius NBA basketball player with everything that entails. For all his ability to read and react on the court, he’s merely adequate at setting up teammates. His leadership is a work in progress. He’s sometimes moody in ways that harm team morale. Those things matter, too.

I also can’t overlook the LeBron James factor. Irving has long seemed envious of the respect LeBron gets for his intelligence. We all gushed over LeBron’s memory of games. Irving wants you to know he can do that, too.

Ben Simmons fined $20K, given flagrant foul for elbowing Kyle Lowry in groin

By Dan Feldman
Kyle Lowry dismissed Ben Simmons elbowing him in the groin during the 76ers’ Game 2 win over the Raptors as nothing worth dwelling over.

The league felt differently.

NBA:

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has been fined $20,000 and assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league office review for making contact to the groin of Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

I thought Simmons might get away with it because Lowry downplayed the incident. But Lowry’s response shouldn’t have mattered, only Simmons’ action.

And that warranted this penalty.

Blazers ready for Nuggets to hit more shots in Game 3 Friday night

Associated Press
Associated Press
PORTLAND (AP) — The Denver Nuggets might not be as good of a group of shooters as they showed in the opener of their Western Conference semifinal series with the Portland Trail Blazers, but they’re certainly not as bad as they were in Game 2.

The Nuggets were misfiring from every distance as they fell 97-90 to the visiting Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, squaring the series at 1-1 heading into Friday night’s Game 3 in Portland.

Denver shot 50.6 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from 3-point range in a 121-113 victory in Game 1. Shooting at the same hoops on Wednesday, however, the Nuggets hit 34.7 percent (34-for-98) from the field, 20.7 percent from 3-point range (6-for-29) and 61.5 percent from the foul line (16-for-26).

“We couldn’t make a damn shot,” head coach Mike Malone told reporters after the game.

“Those are great shots that we want to get,” said guard Gary Harris, who was 4-for-12 from the field and 0-for-5 from beyond the arc. “We just didn’t knock them down. But we have a next-play mentality. We just have to keep shooting them, and those are going to fall next game.

“We just have to be better. We have to come out more physical, be ready to play in Portland, and those shots will fall.”

In the Nuggets’ four playoff losses this season — including three to the San Antonio Spurs in the first round — they are shooting 30 percent from 3-point range. Malone would like to see a different tactic from his players should they have similar perimeter shooting woes on Friday.

“If you’re not making shots, maybe attack the basket, maybe get to the rim, maybe get to the foul line,” he said. “We were getting such open looks that I understand our players shooting the shots. But when you’re not having a night when you making shots consistently, you have to attack instead of settle.”

The Nuggets rallied from a 17-point third-quarter deficit to draw within five points inside the game’s final minute of Game 2.

“I do love the fact that our guys competed at such a high level,” Malone said. “Now, the challenge is doing that for as close to 48 (minutes) as possible.”

Portland coach Terry Stotts liked his players’ defense on Denver center Nikola Jokic, who was held to 16 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Stotts wasn’t as happy with the Nuggets’ 23 offensive rebounds, including 14 in a frantic fourth quarter.

“We were very fortunate that we came away not hurt as badly as we could have been,” Stotts said. “(Paul) Millsap and Jokic were playing volleyball with it. They’re both excellent offensive rebounders, and (the Nuggets) are a top-three offensive rebounding team.

“We have to make sure they don’t have those opportunities next game.”

Portland center Enes Kanter said the Blazers feel “confident” going into Game 3.

“We feel more comfortable out there, especially on defense,” said Kanter, who contributed 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in Game 2. “We helped each other very well, were communicating and trusting each other.”

The Blazers have gained home-court advantage, as they play host to the Nuggets in the next two games.

“Our goal is to just take it one game at a time and protect our home floor,” said Portland point guard Damian Lillard, who was held to season playoff lows in points (14) and assists (four) in Game 2. “We have to be better, because we know (the Nuggets) are going to come back better.”

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is undergoing treatment on his right thigh after aggravating an injury — originally sustained against the Spurs — during Game 2. Murray, who missed the final 53 seconds on Wednesday, is expected to try to play Friday.