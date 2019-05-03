Getty images

Other Raptors praise Kawhi Leonard, say they need to do more to help him

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This is why the Toronto Raptors brought in Kawhi Leonard — he was a beast on both ends Thursday night. Leonard had 33 points on just 22 shots, plus played phenomenal defense all night. Leonard didn’t miss a shot in the third quarter and single-handedly kept his team in the game. He was probably the second best player on the floor in Game 3, behind Joel Embiid.

The rest of the Raptors looked like the playoff Raptors of years past. And after the game they owned it.

Toronto players not named Leonard shot 36.1 percent overall and were 5-of-23 from three. Those players struggled to get stops on defense, while on offense they seemed to make the extra pass looking for the pretty play rather than just getting a good shot up against a long Sixers defense that is rotating very well.

Toronto’s bench was supposed to be an advantage in this series, but…

And those starters were -12 in 20 minutes in Game 3.

What has to be frustrating for Raptors fans is they have seen this movie before — it’s not just the loss, it’s the poor effort in an ugly loss that makes you question just how far this team can really go. Not to mention the implications for what that kind of loss and effort will have on this summer for the team.

Philadelphia is a team finding its stride. If the Raptors don’t find theirs in Game 4 Sunday Toronto will find itself in a hole it may not be able to climb out of.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving ready as Bucks-Celtics hits Game 3

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Giannis Antetokounmpo has responded. Now, Kyrie Irving believes, it’s his turn.

Irving and Antetokounmpo traded big games when the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks split decisions in Milwaukee to open their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.

Now the scene shifts to Boston for Game 3 on Friday night, with the best-of-seven having become a best-of-five and the fourth-seeded Celtics holding the home-court advantage over the top-seeded Bucks.

“This is what I signed up for,” Irving insisted to reporters at practice during the two days off between games. “This is what Boston traded for me for: being able to go back in the trenches, get ready for another battle.

“You know, this is what you live for. Basketball is fun when it comes like this, when you have to respond. This is the type of basketball you want to be playing this time of year.”

Irving was the driving force in Boston’s surprisingly easy 112-90 romp in Game 1, but then was a non-factor in Milwaukee’s bounce-back, 123-102 triumph in Game 2.

The Boston star took 21 shots in a 26-point effort in the series opener, but then was a victim of both teams changing tactics in the rematch, getting just nine points.

The Bucks came out with a different look in Game 2, moving veteran Nikola Mirotic into the starting lineup in place of Sterling Brown.

Mirotic scored just nine points, but that was six more than Brown totaled in Game 1, when Bucks starters Brown, Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe combined for just 12 points.

In Game 2, Mirotic teamed with Lopez and Bledsoe for 40.

The move to beef up an attack that had produced 90 points on 34.8-percent shooting worked. But, equally important, the Milwaukee defense also improved, and Mirotic, not considered a strong defender, played a role.

The Celtics attacked Mirotic’s matchup with Jaylen Brown early and often. And while Brown was able to get Mirotic in some foul trouble, going 6 for 7 on free throws after not going to the line in Game 1, more Brown meant less of Irving, and that’s a tradeoff that worked for the Bucks.

“I thought Niko was great,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said at his postgame press conference. “I thought he added a little bit of an energy and an effort, a little physicality. His defense is what stood out to me.”

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo carried a bigger burden offensively. After shooting 7 for 21 and scoring 22 points in the first game, he went for 29 points on six fewer shots (7 for 15) in Game 2.

He also shot 2 for 4 on 3-pointers as the Bucks bombed in 20 of 47 (42.6 percent) after going 10 for 28 (35.7 percent) in Game 1.

The Celtics had the seventh-best 3-point defense (34.1 percent) at home during the regular season, and limited Indiana to 31.1-percent shooting from beyond the arc in two home games in the first round.

The teams split games in Boston during the regular season, with the Celtics winning 117-113 in November and the Bucks prevailing 120-107 in December.

Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (plantar fasciitis) remains listed as out for Friday, though his status could be updated before the game. Brogdon appears to be close to a return after missing the last month and a half, dating back to the regular season.

 

Ben Simmons elbowed Kyle Lowry in the… um, family jewels. Could face league discipline.

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
1 Comment

There could be a couple players seeing fines from the league out of Philadelphia’s Game 3 blowout of Toronto.

Pascal Siakam earned a technical and should get fined for a blatant trip of Joel Embiid, something Siakam owned up to and apologized for postgame.

The other is Ben Simmons, who behind the play elbowed Kyle Lowry in the… groin, we’ll say groin. Crotch is another term. Family jewels. You get the idea.

Lowry may not think it’s a big deal, but the NBA league office may feel differently. That’s the kind of play the league wants to curb, and it could do so with a fine to Simmons. The NBA is about as predictable as a roulette wheel when it comes to fines, but this is something to watch.

Sixers dominate Raptors’ bench mob by 21 points to take Game 3

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 2, 2019, 11:24 PM EDT
5 Comments

The second round is upon us, and with it comes the swing of the pendulum back to the side of the once defeated. On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers handed down a complete dismantling of the Toronto Raptors, 116-95.

Joel Embiid scored 33 points to go with 10 rebounds, five blocks, and three assists on his way to one of his best performances in these playoffs. The big man was battling some injury issues heading into the first round, but his solid play helped the more athletic and larger Sixers dominate Toronto physically in Philadelphia.

To that end, the Sixers were +10 on the rebounding side of things, and a whopping +14 in assist differential. Philadelphia shared the ball masterfully, with all five starters scoring in double-digits. That was mirrored by Toronto struggling from the 3-point line, shooting just 25.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Kawhi Leonard, apparently fully healthy and ready to go for the postseason, scored 33 points to go with just four rebounds and three assists. Leonard also had five turnovers, and the only other Raptors who scored in double-digits were Pascal Siakam with 22 points and Danny Green with 13.

Philadelphia clamped down on the rest of the Raptors roster, with the old “bench mob” in Toronto not being able to contribute in the way they have expected n the past. Of particular note was how poorly Kyle Lowry played, adding seven points with five rebounds and five assists. Lowry was -28 on the night.

The Sixers now lead this series, 2-1, and the answer for why that’s the case could just be found in Philadelphia coach Brett Brown.

Many wondered whether Brown would be able to make the kind of adjustments needed in a playoff series like this, and against a foe like the Raptors. Indeed, Brown has been the subject of speculation that he could be on the hot seat if Philadelphia lost this playoff round.

Instead, it appears that Brown and his staff have taken to dismantling what the Raptors do best, even if it means letting Leonard get his.

That’s great news for Sixers fans, who have wondered if Brown was flexible enough not only to get them out of this round, but to take them to the next level. There’s no doubt that this season in Philadelphia is an all-out hunt for the NBA Finals, and brown could be one of the most important factors if they are going to advance to that far.

Philadelphia has another game at home on Sunday, and that should be enough time to adapt for Toronto. Or so you would think.

First-year head coach Nick Nurse has the same questions floating around him as Brown. The issue in Toronto has been whether Nurse can perform on this level and make a championship run.

The Raptors are an interesting mirror to the Sixers in that way. This season is all about getting to the Finals, and keeping Leonard at all costs. If they don’t, it could finally be time for a tear down in the Great White North.

But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Sunday’s matchup will be one to watch, not just because tensions ran a little high during Thursday’s game. Instead, what it might teach us is how much these coaches are ready for this stage, and which might be remain in their respective cities next year.

Game 4 is on Sunday at 12:30 pm on ABC.

Former MLB draftee Pat Connaughton throws out awful first pitch (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane DelgadoMay 2, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Pat Connaughton was once an MLB draft selection. During his first years with the Portland Trail Blazers, it was all anybody can talk about any time the young wing checked into the game.

That’s why when Connaughton threw out a first pitch during a Milwaukee Brewers game this week, everyone was left scratching their heads.

Connaughton, who now plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, was rumored to have some serious heat on his fastball as a top baseball selection. He was taken in the fourth round by the Baltimore Orioles, and given that the MLB has a million rounds in its draft, that means he was pretty dang good.

But this? This was bad.

Via Twitter:

This video made the rounds on social media on Thursday, with Connaughton himself making a couple of comments about it. The Bucks shooter tweeted “What batter is gonna feel comfortable gettin in the box after 97mph goes over their head” and that he was “known to be a little “wildly effective” with the chin music”.

It seemed to me that Connaughton was trying to do something a little fancy and give the ball some movement, but it just didn’t go to plan.

Maybe he will get a chance to throw out another first pitch? Right after the Orioles renounce his rights.