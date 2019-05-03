Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving: ‘I’m an actual genius when it comes to this game’

By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Even a month after Kyrie Irving admitted he erred in leading Boston, Marcus Morris said the Celtics still weren’t together.

But they’ve seemed far more cohesive in the playoffs. They swept the Pacers and have split the first two games against the Bucks. Irving – who promised Boston would be fine in the postseason “because I’m here” – has delivered. Though he struggled in Game 2 against Milwaukee, Irving has readied his teammates for this moment, as Jackie MacMullan of ESPN detailed. Of course, they’ll have to prove it as they face adversity, but it has been a nice start so far.

I recommend reading MacMullan’s full story about  Irving and the Celtics’ chemistry, but I want to focus here on one quote.

Irving, via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

“I’ve been playing basketball a lot longer than some of these people analyzing the game,” Irving says. “I’m an actual genius when it comes to this game.

“If you ask me about basketball, I will talk all day. If you ask me about spacing at the 3:33 mark of the second quarter, I will gladly explain it. I’ll tell you what plays worked, about adjustments we make. But when it comes to personal things, or comparing myself to my NBA brothers, like, ‘Do you think you are better than this guy?’ I’m out.”

Irving is a genius on the basketball court. He is a savant as a ball-handler and scorer. He creates and coverts opportunities for himself off the dribble that are literally jaw-dropping.

But I’m not convinced he’s a genius NBA basketball player with everything that entails. For all his ability to read and react on the court, he’s merely adequate at setting up teammates. His leadership is a work in progress. He’s sometimes moody in ways that harm team morale. Those things matter, too.

I also can’t overlook the LeBron James factor. Irving has long seemed envious of the respect LeBron gets for his intelligence. We all gushed over LeBron’s memory of games. Irving wants you to know he can do that, too.

Ben Simmons fined $20K, given flagrant foul for elbowing Kyle Lowry in groin

By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Kyle Lowry dismissed Ben Simmons elbowing him in the groin during the 76ers’ Game 2 win over the Raptors as nothing worth dwelling over.

The league felt differently.

NBA:

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has been fined $20,000 and assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league office review for making contact to the groin of Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

I thought Simmons might get away with it because Lowry downplayed the incident. But Lowry’s response shouldn’t have mattered, only Simmons’ action.

And that warranted this penalty.

Blazers ready for Nuggets to hit more shots in Game 3 Friday night

Associated Press
Associated PressMay 3, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
PORTLAND (AP) — The Denver Nuggets might not be as good of a group of shooters as they showed in the opener of their Western Conference semifinal series with the Portland Trail Blazers, but they’re certainly not as bad as they were in Game 2.

The Nuggets were misfiring from every distance as they fell 97-90 to the visiting Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, squaring the series at 1-1 heading into Friday night’s Game 3 in Portland.

Denver shot 50.6 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from 3-point range in a 121-113 victory in Game 1. Shooting at the same hoops on Wednesday, however, the Nuggets hit 34.7 percent (34-for-98) from the field, 20.7 percent from 3-point range (6-for-29) and 61.5 percent from the foul line (16-for-26).

“We couldn’t make a damn shot,” head coach Mike Malone told reporters after the game.

“Those are great shots that we want to get,” said guard Gary Harris, who was 4-for-12 from the field and 0-for-5 from beyond the arc. “We just didn’t knock them down. But we have a next-play mentality. We just have to keep shooting them, and those are going to fall next game.

“We just have to be better. We have to come out more physical, be ready to play in Portland, and those shots will fall.”

In the Nuggets’ four playoff losses this season — including three to the San Antonio Spurs in the first round — they are shooting 30 percent from 3-point range. Malone would like to see a different tactic from his players should they have similar perimeter shooting woes on Friday.

“If you’re not making shots, maybe attack the basket, maybe get to the rim, maybe get to the foul line,” he said. “We were getting such open looks that I understand our players shooting the shots. But when you’re not having a night when you making shots consistently, you have to attack instead of settle.”

The Nuggets rallied from a 17-point third-quarter deficit to draw within five points inside the game’s final minute of Game 2.

“I do love the fact that our guys competed at such a high level,” Malone said. “Now, the challenge is doing that for as close to 48 (minutes) as possible.”

Portland coach Terry Stotts liked his players’ defense on Denver center Nikola Jokic, who was held to 16 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Stotts wasn’t as happy with the Nuggets’ 23 offensive rebounds, including 14 in a frantic fourth quarter.

“We were very fortunate that we came away not hurt as badly as we could have been,” Stotts said. “(Paul) Millsap and Jokic were playing volleyball with it. They’re both excellent offensive rebounders, and (the Nuggets) are a top-three offensive rebounding team.

“We have to make sure they don’t have those opportunities next game.”

Portland center Enes Kanter said the Blazers feel “confident” going into Game 3.

“We feel more comfortable out there, especially on defense,” said Kanter, who contributed 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in Game 2. “We helped each other very well, were communicating and trusting each other.”

The Blazers have gained home-court advantage, as they play host to the Nuggets in the next two games.

“Our goal is to just take it one game at a time and protect our home floor,” said Portland point guard Damian Lillard, who was held to season playoff lows in points (14) and assists (four) in Game 2. “We have to be better, because we know (the Nuggets) are going to come back better.”

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is undergoing treatment on his right thigh after aggravating an injury — originally sustained against the Spurs — during Game 2. Murray, who missed the final 53 seconds on Wednesday, is expected to try to play Friday.

Bulls, coach Jim Boylen reportedly agree to multi-year extension

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
Jim Boylen took over mid-season for Fred Hoiberg in Chicago and instantly was the hard-*** that Hoiberg was not, doing some punitive stuff (harsh public criticism, hockey-style five-man substitutions, suicides in practice) to change the culture around the team. It nearly led to a player rebellion not showing up to practice, but eventually a peace (or at least a detente) was reached, with a player committee passing along concerns to the coach.

Boylen also took over in time for Lauri Markkanen to get healthy, and not shockingly the Bulls played better with him on the court, once he got adjusted. Then the team traded for Otto Porter to pair with Zach LaVine, and there were flashes of what this team could be in the future (a very impressive offense in February). Rumors circulated that the Bulls’ front office brain trust of John Paxson and Gar Forman liked what they saw and wanted to extend Boylen’s contract as coach.

That has happened, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

It’s a gamble. The Bulls were 17-41 under Boylen with a -7.8 net rating (27th in the NBA) and a bottom five offense and defense in that time. Chicago was 8-16 after the All-Star break with a -8 net rating (although some guys were shut down early, impacting those numbers). Plus, when The Athletic surveyed players and asked “which coach do you not want to play for” Boylen was first among active coaches (trailing only Tom Thibodeau), and that could influence some free agents (although his relationships with players seemed to improve as the season wore on).

Boylen, a long-time NBA assistant coach, is going to get his chance. The Bulls were 5-5 in February with a 116.2 offensive rating, second best in the NBA. Chicago is betting that can be closer to the future than the rest of the past campaign, and that he can help lift this team back into the playoffs, to start.

Report: Lakers will offer coaching job to Tyronn Lue in the next few days

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT
After a strong second interview where he came in ready to talk Xs and Os but also made an emotional connection with the franchise and owner Jeanie Buss, Tyronn Lue has been the frontrunner to land the Lakers head coaching job, sources had told NBC Sports. But the Lakers took their time, working on their own schedule, and no offer was made.

Now with Monty Williams off the table because he has agreed to go to Phoenix, the Lakers are going to make that offer to Lue, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

The Lakers are going to take heat for this — “they hired a LeBron patsy” — but make no mistake, this is a good hire. Lue was LeBron James‘ hand-chosen guy in Cleveland, but he also did a good job as the coach getting them to play faster at first, keeping the defense up, and by the end coming up with some creative sets and plays. The fact Lue has a relationship with LeBron and can get in his face when LeBron is screwing up is a good thing. Lue has coached a team to a title, it’s not an accident, even if he was let go six games into this season.

Lue did have to step away from the Cavaliers at points to deal with anxiety-related mental health issues, and the Lakers’ job comes with a bright spotlight and a lot of pressure, but Lue has said he now has the tools to deal with those issues as they arise.

Is it a great hire? No. But what great hire was out there? This is a hire that can work for the Lakers.

The Lakers took their time with this decision in part because they didn’t like the perception that they would be caving in to LeBron’s demands, even though he made no such demand. The Lakers still seem uncomfortable dealing with a star like LeBron who wields so much influence and power. The Lakers walk on eggshells around him as an organization but don’t like the perception they walk on eggshells around him. There was some push for Williams as coach based on that perception (but perception is not why a coach should be hired).

The bigger question for the Lakers is what star player can they land to go next to LeBron? Do it via trade or free agency, but the Lakers need at least one more All-Star level player, then they need role players that better fit Lue’s system around them — which means the Lakers need more shooting. They need to develop and get the most out of their young players. The coaching certainly matters in all of that, but the real pressure is on Rob Pelinka and the front office. It doesn’t matter how good a coach Lue is if they can’t get him more talent.