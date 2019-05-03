Getty Images

James Harden says he can see a little better, will be ready to play Saturday in Game 3

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT
This is where a long four-day break pays off for James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

James Harden says his eye and vision are improving, although it certainly doesn’t look better.

Harden said there is still pain but things are improving, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“Nah, still tough,” Harden told reporters before Thursday’s practice when asked if the pain has gone away. “Especially in bright lights. But I can see y’all a little bit better, so that’s all that matters.”

All the time off between games will help.

Harden was inadvertently scraped across the eye by Draymond Green during Game 2. Harden was bleeding from a cut on the inside of his left eyelid, plus he suffered an eye contusion.

The Rockets need MVP-level Harden — and for Chris Paul, Clint Capela and the rest of the Rockets to step up — in Game 3 or this series will be all but over. Houston’s season is on the line Saturday night; hopefully Harden’s vision will not blur the result for the Rockets.

Phoenix Suns agree to terms to hire Monty Williams as new head coach

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT
Monty Williams, currently busy as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers, has agreed to terms to become the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix announced the deal on Friday, landing their top target.

“I am thrilled to welcome Monty Williams to the Suns family as our next head coach,” Suns GM James Jones said in a statement. “Monty brings a wealth of NBA experience, both as a coach and former player, in addition to being a high-character individual who will infuse basketball wisdom and life lessons into our locker room. Monty is well respected for his coaching pedigree, leadership and commitment to the community, all of which make him the ideal person to lead our team moving forward.”

Williams will stay working with the 76ers through the end of their playoff run before turning his focus to Phoenix. He reportedly has a five-year contract in Phoenix.

Williams replaces Igor Kokoskov, who was with the Suns for just one season. The Suns are notorious for coach and front office turnover — and shaky decision making — under meddling owner Robert Sarver. While the Suns are preaching how Saver is going to step back and let the basketball people make basketball decisions, around the league the reactions to that are variations of “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

A former NBA player himself, Williams spent five years as the head coach in New Orleans during the Chris Paul era, transitioning into the Anthony Davis era. It a job where he was hired for Jeff Bower, the new guy at the top of the Phoenix Suns basketball operations team. Williams is incredibly well respected around the NBA, well liked by players, and he is good at player development, something the Suns need to take steps forward.

The Suns have potential with a young core built around Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and now Kelly Oubre Jr. They need a point guard and a lot more talent, but there is the potential. If they stick with a plan for once.

Williams was a frontrunner for the Lakers head coaching job, but the market has likely pushed GM Rob Pelinka now toward his other choice, Tyronn Lue.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving ready as Bucks-Celtics hits Game 3

Associated PressMay 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Giannis Antetokounmpo has responded. Now, Kyrie Irving believes, it’s his turn.

Irving and Antetokounmpo traded big games when the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks split decisions in Milwaukee to open their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.

Now the scene shifts to Boston for Game 3 on Friday night, with the best-of-seven having become a best-of-five and the fourth-seeded Celtics holding the home-court advantage over the top-seeded Bucks.

“This is what I signed up for,” Irving insisted to reporters at practice during the two days off between games. “This is what Boston traded for me for: being able to go back in the trenches, get ready for another battle.

“You know, this is what you live for. Basketball is fun when it comes like this, when you have to respond. This is the type of basketball you want to be playing this time of year.”

Irving was the driving force in Boston’s surprisingly easy 112-90 romp in Game 1, but then was a non-factor in Milwaukee’s bounce-back, 123-102 triumph in Game 2.

The Boston star took 21 shots in a 26-point effort in the series opener, but then was a victim of both teams changing tactics in the rematch, getting just nine points.

The Bucks came out with a different look in Game 2, moving veteran Nikola Mirotic into the starting lineup in place of Sterling Brown.

Mirotic scored just nine points, but that was six more than Brown totaled in Game 1, when Bucks starters Brown, Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe combined for just 12 points.

In Game 2, Mirotic teamed with Lopez and Bledsoe for 40.

The move to beef up an attack that had produced 90 points on 34.8-percent shooting worked. But, equally important, the Milwaukee defense also improved, and Mirotic, not considered a strong defender, played a role.

The Celtics attacked Mirotic’s matchup with Jaylen Brown early and often. And while Brown was able to get Mirotic in some foul trouble, going 6 for 7 on free throws after not going to the line in Game 1, more Brown meant less of Irving, and that’s a tradeoff that worked for the Bucks.

“I thought Niko was great,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said at his postgame press conference. “I thought he added a little bit of an energy and an effort, a little physicality. His defense is what stood out to me.”

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo carried a bigger burden offensively. After shooting 7 for 21 and scoring 22 points in the first game, he went for 29 points on six fewer shots (7 for 15) in Game 2.

He also shot 2 for 4 on 3-pointers as the Bucks bombed in 20 of 47 (42.6 percent) after going 10 for 28 (35.7 percent) in Game 1.

The Celtics had the seventh-best 3-point defense (34.1 percent) at home during the regular season, and limited Indiana to 31.1-percent shooting from beyond the arc in two home games in the first round.

The teams split games in Boston during the regular season, with the Celtics winning 117-113 in November and the Bucks prevailing 120-107 in December.

Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (plantar fasciitis) remains listed as out for Friday, though his status could be updated before the game. Brogdon appears to be close to a return after missing the last month and a half, dating back to the regular season.

 

Other Raptors praise Kawhi Leonard, say they need to do more to help him

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
This is why the Toronto Raptors brought in Kawhi Leonard — he was a beast on both ends Thursday night. Leonard had 33 points on just 22 shots, plus played phenomenal defense all night. Leonard didn’t miss a shot in the third quarter and single-handedly kept his team in the game. He was probably the second best player on the floor in Game 3, behind Joel Embiid.

The rest of the Raptors looked like the playoff Raptors of years past. And after the game they owned it.

Toronto players not named Leonard shot 36.1 percent overall and were 5-of-23 from three. Those players struggled to get stops on defense, while on offense they seemed to make the extra pass looking for the pretty play rather than just getting a good shot up against a long Sixers defense that is rotating very well.

Toronto’s bench was supposed to be an advantage in this series, but…

And those starters were -12 in 20 minutes in Game 3.

What has to be frustrating for Raptors fans is they have seen this movie before — it’s not just the loss, it’s the poor effort in an ugly loss that makes you question just how far this team can really go. Not to mention the implications for what that kind of loss and effort will have on this summer for the team.

Philadelphia is a team finding its stride. If the Raptors don’t find theirs in Game 4 Sunday Toronto will find itself in a hole it may not be able to climb out of.

Ben Simmons elbowed Kyle Lowry in the… um, family jewels. Could face league discipline.

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
There could be a couple players seeing fines from the league out of Philadelphia’s Game 3 blowout of Toronto.

Pascal Siakam earned a technical and should get fined for a blatant trip of Joel Embiid, something Siakam owned up to and apologized for postgame.

The other is Ben Simmons, who behind the play elbowed Kyle Lowry in the… groin, we’ll say groin. Crotch is another term. Family jewels. You get the idea.

Lowry may not think it’s a big deal, but the NBA league office may feel differently. That’s the kind of play the league wants to curb, and it could do so with a fine to Simmons. The NBA is about as predictable as a roulette wheel when it comes to fines, but this is something to watch.