Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates as Bucks take 2-1 lead over Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo is unstoppable.
The Bucks superstar tore through the Celtics offensively and smothered them defensively in Milwaukee’s 123-116 Game 3 win Friday. Antetokounmpo’s stat line – 32 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals – is matched in a playoff game by only Ralph Sampson in the Basketball-Reference database, which has full data since 1984.
Antetokounmpo often left Boston helplessly fouling him. He attempted 22 free throws, most by anyone in a game the last two postseasons.
After the Celtics stunned them with a 22-point Game 1 win in Milwaukee, the Bucks have seized momentum in this second-round series. Milwaukee won Game 2 by 21 and held a 15-point lead with three minutes left before ceding a late run tonight.
Teams with home-court advantage leading a best-of-seven series 2-1 have won it 88% of the time. Boston will try to reduce its disadvantage in Game 4 Monday, but even a win would only even the series with Milwaukee at home in Game 5 and, if necessary, Game 7.
As great as Antetokounmpo was tonight, the Bucks played Boston even while he sat thanks to huge contributions from George Hill (21 points on 9-of-12 shooting) and Pat Connaughton (14 points on 4-of-9 3-point shooting). Milwaukee broke open the game with a 12-0 run late in the third quarter that mostly occurred while Antetokounmpo rested.
Kyrie Irving (29 points on 8-of-22 shooting) got his points, but the Celtics’ offense too often stagnated late.
Still, this was a well-played game overall. Both teams moved well offensively, and keeping up, defensively. Both made 40% of their 3-pointers. Both had a deep pool of players contribute.
But only one had Antetokounmpo.
Jaylen Brown dunking on Giannis Antetokounmpo?
Hey, that looks familiar:
The Warriors were reportedly sick of the Rockets last year. Since, Houston has kept going after Golden State and become even more aggravating with its officiating complaints.
So, when James Harden got raked across the eyes by Draymond Green in Game 2 of this year’s second-round series, the Warriors had suspicions.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
There’s a few players in that locker room that’s not buying the whole James Harden eye being extremely hurt. They were talking about some of the shots he was shooting during the game, then he gets to the free throw line, and he was squinting like he can’t see it.
I almost always give players claiming the injury the benefit of the doubt. Only they know how they feel.
But I get it. Harden embellishes every contact. He makes it hard to trust him.
I just hope this was more the Warriors’ initial response than an accusation that still lingers with Game 3 approaching Saturday. Because just look at Harden’s eyes.
The Lakers are reportedly close to hiring Tyronn Lue as coach. The comment reaction:
Of course they’re picking LeBron James‘ guy. LeBron is the de facto coach, anyway. LeBron knows how to control Lue from their time with the Cavaliers. LeBron is really running the front office, so he always gets his way.
But LeBron loathes that narrative and is already pushing back.
Joe Vardon of The Athletic:
The Lakers should accommodate LeBron. He is their most important employee. Hiring a coach who works well with LeBron should be a priority.
LeBron didn’t have to tell them that. He has that much power. Without hearing a word from LeBron or Rich Paul, the Lakers can consider which coaches LeBron would like and act accordingly.
This all sets up perfectly for LeBron. He gets the coach he wanted. If it goes well, that’ll pay off for him. If it doesn’t, he can wipe his hands of the situation and claim he’s not the one who chose Lue.
In return, the Lakers get the best player of his generation. LeBron’s tactics, including this leak, can be annoying. But the payoff is well worth it for his team.
Even a month after Kyrie Irving admitted he erred in leading Boston, Marcus Morris said the Celtics still weren’t together.
But they’ve seemed far more cohesive in the playoffs. They swept the Pacers and have split the first two games against the Bucks. Irving – who promised Boston would be fine in the postseason “because I’m here” – has delivered. Though he struggled in Game 2 against Milwaukee, Irving has readied his teammates for this moment, as Jackie MacMullan of ESPN detailed. Of course, they’ll have to prove it as they face adversity, but it has been a nice start so far.
I recommend reading MacMullan’s full story about Irving and the Celtics’ chemistry, but I want to focus here on one quote.
Irving, via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:
“I’ve been playing basketball a lot longer than some of these people analyzing the game,” Irving says. “I’m an actual genius when it comes to this game.
“If you ask me about basketball, I will talk all day. If you ask me about spacing at the 3:33 mark of the second quarter, I will gladly explain it. I’ll tell you what plays worked, about adjustments we make. But when it comes to personal things, or comparing myself to my NBA brothers, like, ‘Do you think you are better than this guy?’ I’m out.”
Irving is a genius on the basketball court. He is a savant as a ball-handler and scorer. He creates and coverts opportunities for himself off the dribble that are literally jaw-dropping.
But I’m not convinced he’s a genius NBA basketball player with everything that entails. For all his ability to read and react on the court, he’s merely adequate at setting up teammates. His leadership is a work in progress. He’s sometimes moody in ways that harm team morale. Those things matter, too.
I also can’t overlook the LeBron James factor. Irving has long seemed envious of the respect LeBron gets for his intelligence. We all gushed over LeBron’s memory of games. Irving wants you to know he can do that, too.