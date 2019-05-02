Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Warriors owner Joe Lacob: ‘I want Draymond Green to be here forever’

By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Draymond Green has been so important to the Warriors’ reign. He’s an elite defender with the necessary versatility for the modern NBA. His passing is integral to Golden State’s offense. Shifting Green to center unlocked something so powerful, it was called the “death lineup.”

But he can also be temperamental and difficult. He just had had his worst season of this Warriors era, missing the All-Star game for the first time in four years. He reportedly told impending free agent Kevin Durant to leave Golden State. A couple months ago, Warriors coach Steve Kerr appeared to say, “I’m so f—ing tired of Draymond’s s—.”

Does any of this jeopardize Green’s future with Golden State?

Warriors owner Joe Lacob, via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic:

I want Draymond Green to be here forever. He’s as Warrior as they come.

Lacob will likely get tested on that in 2020, when Green hits free agency and will be eligible for a max contract projected to be worth $202 million over five years. Green reportedly plans not to take a discount.

But Green will also be 30 by then. By his own admission, he spent most of this season out of shape. Conditioning will only get more important and more difficult as he ages.

Golden State could also be deep into the repeater tax. Stephen Curry is on a super-max contract. Klay Thompson likely re-signs on a max contract this summer. The Warriors want to keep Kevin Durant, too.

Losing Green would radically transform Golden State’s identity – mostly for the worse. He’s playing excellently in these playoffs. But the Warriors ought to be careful about committing future money for past production.

These are the types of difficult decisions all championship teams face, even if Lacob suggests it’s an easy call.

Nets’ D’Angelo Russell detained at LaGuardia Airport for marijuana possession

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT
Not an ideal situation for a player heading into a summer where he will be a free agent, but this isn’t going to slow down teams interested in him.

Brooklyn’s D'Angelo Russell was detained at LaGuardia Airport in New York when he was found to be transporting a small amount of marijuana, something confirmed by the Port Authority of New York/New Jersey. The USA Today had details on the incident.

Russell, who was flying from LaGuardia Airport to Louisville International Airport, was questioned by police after a routine search by TSA workers flagged what at first glance appeared to be a can of Arizona Iced Tea in a checked bag, a person with knowledge of the incident told USA TODAY Sports. Upon further inspection, the can had a hidden compartment where marijuana was discovered.

Russell received a summons to appear in court for marijuana possession of less than 50 grams, according to the Port Authority spokesperson. The citation Russell received is a violation under New York law and is punishable by a fine of $100 or less.

Recreational marijuana use is still illegal in both New York and New Jersey. However, this small amount he had, a “personal use” amount, is not something state law comes down hard on.

“We have been made aware of the situation involving D’Angelo Russell and are in the process of gathering more information at this time,” the Brooklyn Nets said in a released statement.

Russell is coming off a breakout season where he was an All-Star and averaged 21.1 points and seven assists per game. What fueled his rise was his shooting improved — 36.9 percent from three, and a true shooting percentage of 53.3 that’s close to the league average. He was nailing floaters in the lane, and his more consistent jump shot opened up the rest of this game. He was a leader in Brooklyn and helped lift the Nets to the playoffs, where he and his team played tough but fell short against the more talented 76ers.

There’s a debate about what Russell is worth, both on the open market and to the Nets. They want to keep him, but his agent is looking for a point-guard hungry team that will sign him to a max deal, which would start at $27 million a season. The Nets may want to keep Russell, but that price likely makes them balk.

This situation is not going to slow down teams looking to sign Russell, an NBA player who uses marijuana is, shall we say, not exactly outside the norm. Teams know this and so long as it doesn’t impact his play on the court, teams tend not to worry about these things.

Enes Kanter tells Nuggets to control their fans after one yelled, ‘Go back to Turkey. Oh wait, you can’t!’

By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT
Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter had his Turkish passport revoked, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has targeted Kanter for his speech.

That became fodder for a heckler in Denver last night.

Royce Young of ESPN:

Kanter:

Sparked by Russell Westbrook, the NBA is now confronting the racism players face. It’s time to stop the xenophobia, too.

Want to chant “Kanter sucks” because he knocked over a Nuggets player? Totally fine (even if Kanter got pushed into Torrey Craig by Nikola Jokic). Kanter is an antagonist who goads rival fan bases into loathing him.

But telling him to go back to his own country crosses a line. This instance is especially disgusting because the fan is mocking Kanter for having his freedoms encroached by an authoritarian.

James Harden’s eyes look even worse (photo)

By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT
The Rockets reportedly expect James Harden‘s vision to be clear by Game 3 against the Warriors on Saturday.

How’s it looking?

Adam Wexler of KPRC 2 Houston:

Ahhhhhh!!!!

Report: No suspensions for Trail Blazers, Nuggets

By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
The Trail Blazers’ Evan Turner and Nuggets’ Jamal Murray, Jarred Vanderbilt and Trey Lyles were all in the middle of a confrontation that occurred while they were out of last night’s game. That put those four players at risk of one-game suspensions, automatic for anyone who leaves his team’s bench area during an altercation.

But they’ll escape punishment

Royce Young of ESPN:

Because a timeout had already been called, that gave the players more leeway to leave the bench. But I’m still a little surprised Turner dodged suspension. He ran from near Portland’s bench to the thick of the scrum.

This is an important development for the Trail Blazers. Small forward Maurice Harkless left Game 2 with a sprained ankle. If he remains injured, Turner could start Game 3 Friday.