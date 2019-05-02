Getty

Sixers dominate Raptors’ bench mob by 21 points to take Game 3

By Dane DelgadoMay 2, 2019, 11:24 PM EDT
The second round is upon us, and with it comes the swing of the pendulum back to the side of the once defeated. On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers handed down a complete dismantling of the Toronto Raptors, 116-95.

Joel Embiid scored 33 points to go with 10 rebounds, five blocks, and three assists on his way to one of his best performances in these playoffs. The big man was battling some injury issues heading into the first round, but his solid play helped the more athletic and larger Sixers dominate Toronto physically in Philadelphia.

To that end, the Sixers were +10 on the rebounding side of things, and a whopping +14 in assist differential. Philadelphia shared the ball masterfully, with all five starters scoring in double-digits. That was mirrored by Toronto struggling from the 3-point line, shooting just 25.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Kawhi Leonard, apparently fully healthy and ready to go for the postseason, scored 33 points to go with just four rebounds and three assists. Leonard also had five turnovers, and the only other Raptors who scored in double-digits were Pascal Siakam with 22 points and Danny Green with 13.

Philadelphia clamped down on the rest of the Raptors roster, with the old “bench mob” in Toronto not being able to contribute in the way they have expected n the past. Of particular note was how poorly Kyle Lowry played, adding seven points with five rebounds and five assists. Lowry was -28 on the night.

The Sixers now lead this series, 2-1, and the answer for why that’s the case could just be found in Philadelphia coach Brett Brown.

Many wondered whether Brown would be able to make the kind of adjustments needed in a playoff series like this, and against a foe like the Raptors. Indeed, Brown has been the subject of speculation that he could be on the hot seat if Philadelphia lost this playoff round.

Instead, it appears that Brown and his staff have taken to dismantling what the Raptors do best, even if it means letting Leonard get his.

That’s great news for Sixers fans, who have wondered if Brown was flexible enough not only to get them out of this round, but to take them to the next level. There’s no doubt that this season in Philadelphia is an all-out hunt for the NBA Finals, and brown could be one of the most important factors if they are going to advance to that far.

Philadelphia has another game at home on Sunday, and that should be enough time to adapt for Toronto. Or so you would think.

First-year head coach Nick Nurse has the same questions floating around him as Brown. The issue in Toronto has been whether Nurse can perform on this level and make a championship run.

The Raptors are an interesting mirror to the Sixers in that way. This season is all about getting to the Finals, and keeping Leonard at all costs. If they don’t, it could finally be time for a tear down in the Great White North.

But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Sunday’s matchup will be one to watch, not just because tensions ran a little high during Thursday’s game. Instead, what it might teach us is how much these coaches are ready for this stage, and which might be remain in their respective cities next year.

Game 4 is on Sunday at 12:30 pm on ABC.

Former MLB draftee Pat Connaughton throws out awful first pitch (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane DelgadoMay 2, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Pat Connaughton was once an MLB draft selection. During his first years with the Portland Trail Blazers, it was all anybody can talk about any time the young wing checked into the game.

That’s why when Connaughton threw out a first pitch during a Milwaukee Brewers game this week, everyone was left scratching their heads.

Connaughton, who now plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, was rumored to have some serious heat on his fastball as a top baseball selection. He was taken in the fourth round by the Baltimore Orioles, and given that the MLB has a million rounds in its draft, that means he was pretty dang good.

But this? This was bad.

Via Twitter:

This video made the rounds on social media on Thursday, with Connaughton himself making a couple of comments about it. The Bucks shooter tweeted “What batter is gonna feel comfortable gettin in the box after 97mph goes over their head” and that he was “known to be a little “wildly effective” with the chin music”.

It seemed to me that Connaughton was trying to do something a little fancy and give the ball some movement, but it just didn’t go to plan.

Maybe he will get a chance to throw out another first pitch? Right after the Orioles renounce his rights.

Blazers coaches don bow ties in honor of video coordinator injured in serious car crash (PHOTO)

By Dane DelgadoMay 2, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
The Portland Trail Blazers are a close-knit group. Other than superstar Damian Lillard, Portland’s best asset this season has been its chemistry in the locker room.

That extends to people other than just players.

Blazers video coordinator Jonathan Yim is part of that family, and on Wednesday as Portland took on the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series, the whole team showed out for him.

According to The Athletic’s Jason Quick, Yim was recently injured in a serious car accident just a day after Portland beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Lillard’s epic 37-foot shot. On April 24th, Yim and members of his family were driving back on I-84 outside of Portland when their car crashed into the back of a semi-truck.

It was not a fatal accident, but Yim has suffered serious injuries. In order to raise his spirits as he recovers from his surgeries, members of Portland’s coaching staff decided to wear a bow tie in honor of Yim.

Via Instagram and The Athletic:

“You talk about people who do behind the scenes stuff, he’s the perfect example of that,” Lillard said. “Yim has literally done everything for us, but he doesn’t ask for credit, and people don’t really know just how much he does. But he does everything, so he is a huge part of our team. Plus, he is a great dude.”

Yim started “Bow Tie Wednesdays” as a tradition around the organization, and seeing the entire coaching staff buy into his sartorial flair was pretty cool.

The Blazers video coordinator has reportedly still been in contact with his players, sending them text messages about how best to exploit their new opponent in the Nuggets.

Everyone’s wishing Yim a speedy recovery and to see him back on the sidelines next season.

Report: NBA terminates relationship with vendor running NBA Turkey account after Enes Kanter tweets

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 2, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Save for some fans in Denver who decided to things it over the line on Wednesday night, most are behind Enes Kanter.

The Portland Trail Blazers big man has waged for human rights in his native turkey from afar, and Kanter is currently a man without a country. He no longer has a Turkish passport, and thus he can’t leave the United States for fear of not being able to return.

It was pointed out on social media by Kanter on Wednesday that fans in Turkey could not watch his games, and in fact information about the Blazers was actually being censored.

Now the NBA says they have decided to terminate the relationship was a third party vendor who was managing the NBA Turkey Twitter account.

Via Twitter:

Good on the NBA for doing what’s right, and of course a hat tip to Kanter for again using his ability to speak up and make a change.

Portland’s Maurice Harkless questionable for Game 3 with ankle sprain

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT
It looked nasty when it happened.

Midway through the second quarter of Game 2 Wednesday, Portland’s Maurice Harkless went up to contest a Nikola Jokic shot and when he came down he rolled his ankle.

He left the game and did not return.

Harkless had an MRI which confirmed it was a right ankle sprain, and he is questionable for Game 3 Friday.

Harkless is a solid starter for the Trail Blazers, who averaged 7.7 points per game in the regular season and provides some athleticism and length. He struggled in Game 1 against Denver — like everyone in a Portland uniform seemed to — but started off hitting 2-of-3 and was +9 in Game 2 before the injury.

Expect Jake Layman Evan Turner to get more minutes with Harkless out.