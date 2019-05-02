James Harden’s eyes look even worse

The Rockets reportedly expect James Harden‘s vision to be clear by Game 3 against the Warriors on Saturday.
How’s it looking?
Adam Wexler of KPRC 2 Houston:
Ahhhhhh!!!!
The Rockets reportedly expect James Harden‘s vision to be clear by Game 3 against the Warriors on Saturday.
How’s it looking?
Adam Wexler of KPRC 2 Houston:
Ahhhhhh!!!!
It looked nasty when it happened.
Midway through the second quarter of Game 2 Wednesday, Portland’s Maurice Harkless went up to contest a Nikola Jokic shot and when he came down he rolled his ankle.
He left the game and did not return.
Harkless had an MRI which confirmed it was a right ankle sprain, and he is questionable for Game 3 Friday.
Harkless is a solid starter for the Trail Blazers, who averaged 7.7 points per game in the regular season and provides some athleticism and length. He struggled in Game 1 against Denver — like everyone in a Portland uniform seemed to — but started off hitting 2-of-3 and was +9 in Game 2 before the injury.
Expect Jake Layman Evan Turner to get more minutes with Harkless out.
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with Cleveland’s coaching search tells The Associated Press the team has received permission to interview Denver assistant Wes Unseld Jr. A time to meet has not yet been set.
The person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing its plans. ESPN was first to report the Nuggets’ consent.
Later, ESPN’s Zach Lowe added this:
Unseld Jr. has been Denver coach Michael Malone’s lead assistant for three seasons. He’s considered one of the NBA’s rising young coaches, and it’s widely assumed he’ll land a head coaching job this offseason.
Unseld Jr. is the son of the Hall of Famer. He has a strong background in player development, a priority for the Cavs.
Cleveland has interviewed assistants J.B. Bickerstaff, Jamahl Mosley, and Juwan Howard so far. The club will meet Friday with Utah’s Alex Jensen, who also has met with Memphis for its opening.
Big3 co-founder Ice Cube has believed from the start that if his fledgling league could show it had legs, show players a level of professionalism and steady paychecks, bigger and bigger names would come out to compete.
Entering its third season, the Big3 is doing just that. It conducted its tryout camp and draft the past few days in Las Vegas, and there are names NBA fans will recognize. Among them:
• Royce White — the 16th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, who played just three NBA games and has gone on to be an advocate for mental health issues, particularly in professional sports — was the No. 1 overall pick by the Enemies. He will be on a team with…
• Lamar Odom, the 14-year NBA veteran who was a two-time NBA champion with the Lakers and won Sixth Man of the Year, but whose career crashed and burned too early due to drug addiction, something that nearly took his life.
• Gilbert Arenas also will play for the Enemies with White and Odom.
• Greg Oden, the former No. 1 pick of the Portland Trail Blazers, whose body betrayed him and kept him from making an impact in the NBA — but who never gave up his love of the game of efforts to return — was taken by the Aliens with the 7th pick in round one. Oden joins captains Kendrick Perkins and teammate Shannon Brown.
• Larry Sanders, the six-season NBA veteran whose length and shooting were prized in both the NBA and the Big3, where he was the No. 3 pick this past week. Sanders NBA career came to an early end due to anxiety and mood disorders, for which he self-medicated for a time while in the league. Sanders will play on Gary Payton’s 3-Headed Monsters squad with Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Rashard Lewis, Reggie Evans, Mario Chalmers, and Tre Simmons.
• Other former NBA players added to the Big3 this season include Jason Terry, Joe Johnson, Josh Smith, Kendrick Perkins, Shannon Brown, Stephen Jackson, C.J. Watson, Jason Richardson, Brandon Rush, Mario Chalmers, Josh Powell, Jamario Moon, Donte Greene, and Bonzi Wells.
• Returning stars include Amar’e Stoudemire, Nate Robinson, Stephen Jackson, Carlos Boozer, Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis, Chris ‘Birdman’ Andersen, Rashard Lewis, Metta World Peace, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Corey Maggette, Cuttino Mobley, and Jermaine O’Neal.
The Big3 has expanded and will be in two cities each weekend starting June 22 and running for 11 weeks. The games will be broadcast on CBS and the CBS Sports Network, and a champion will be crowned Sept. 1.
Draymond Green has been so important to the Warriors’ reign. He’s an elite defender with the necessary versatility for the modern NBA. His passing is integral to Golden State’s offense. Shifting Green to center unlocked something so powerful, it was called the “death lineup.”
But he can also be temperamental and difficult. He just had had his worst season of this Warriors era, missing the All-Star game for the first time in four years. He reportedly told impending free agent Kevin Durant to leave Golden State. A couple months ago, Warriors coach Steve Kerr appeared to say, “I’m so f—ing tired of Draymond’s s—.”
Does any of this jeopardize Green’s future with Golden State?
Warriors owner Joe Lacob, via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic:
I want Draymond Green to be here forever. He’s as Warrior as they come.
Lacob will likely get tested on that in 2020, when Green hits free agency and will be eligible for a max contract projected to be worth $202 million over five years. Green reportedly plans not to take a discount.
But Green will also be 30 by then. By his own admission, he spent most of this season out of shape. Conditioning will only get more important and more difficult as he ages.
Golden State could also be deep into the repeater tax. Stephen Curry is on a super-max contract. Klay Thompson likely re-signs on a max contract this summer. The Warriors want to keep Kevin Durant, too.
Losing Green would radically transform Golden State’s identity – mostly for the worse. He’s playing excellently in these playoffs. But the Warriors ought to be careful about committing future money for past production.
These are the types of difficult decisions all championship teams face, even if Lacob suggests it’s an easy call.