James Harden’s eyes look even worse (photo)

The Rockets reportedly expect James Harden‘s vision to be clear by Game 3 against the Warriors on Saturday.
How’s it looking?
Adam Wexler of KPRC 2 Houston:
Ahhhhhh!!!!
The Trail Blazers’ Evan Turner and Nuggets’ Jamal Murray, Jarred Vanderbilt and Trey Lyles were all in the middle of a confrontation that occurred while they were out of last night’s game. That put those four players at risk of one-game suspensions, automatic for anyone who leaves his team’s bench area during an altercation.
But they’ll escape punishment
Royce Young of ESPN:
Because a timeout had already been called, that gave the players more leeway to leave the bench. But I’m still a little surprised Turner dodged suspension. He ran from near Portland’s bench to the thick of the scrum.
This is an important development for the Trail Blazers. Small forward Maurice Harkless left Game 2 with a sprained ankle. If he remains injured, Turner could start Game 3 Friday.
Suddenly, all the Celtics’ problems – their Game 2 loss to the Bucks, their internal bickering, their inconsistent play – seem trivial.
Danny Ainge, Boston’s president of basketball operations, suffered a heart attack in Milwaukee.
Celtics:
Ainge, 60, also suffered a heart attack 10 years ago. Glad to hear he’s again expected to make a full recovery, but this is still scary.
Ainge is one of the NBA’s top executives. He has built and rebuilt Boston into a contender. The Celtics are already good and loaded with resources to get even better.
A big summer awaits. They’ll have a few first-round picks. They’ll try to trade for Anthony Davis. They’ll try to re-sign Kyrie Irving.
Hopefully, Ainge is up for it.
The Trail Blazers beat the Nuggets in an ugly Game 2 last night.
Denver star Nikola Jokic:
They played extremely g – they didn’t even play that good, to be honest. I mean, they can play really better than that.
Is Jokic being a sore loser? Maybe, but I don’t think so. This is an accurate assessment of the game.
Jokic didn’t claim the Nuggets outperformed Portland. Neither team even neared its peak form. The Trail Blazers were better than Denver, and that’s why they won.
I expect both teams to play better going forward. As always, it’ll be about which team plays better than the other in each game.
76ers coach Brett Brown tried to compliment Jimmy Butler‘s maturity by calling him “James Butler.” Butler wasn’t having it.
Big deal or no?
Butler brought up the erroneous moniker in an Instagram caption, which made it sound as if he were willing to kid about the mistake. But in comments to former Timberwolves teammate Tyus Jones, Butler sounded much more serious.
Butler:
Butler:
it’s Jimmy not James. 1-1. see you at the crib PHILA..
Jones:
JAMES!!!
@jimmybutler you know I was crying when I seen coach call you that at the presser
Butler:
@1tyus << family. you know how much I hate that [s—]!!!
I can’t say precisely how much Butler cares about Brown calling him James. But Butler made a name for himself from humble beginnings. He should take pride in that, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this legitimately bothers him.
Brown clearly meant no harm. He was trying to praise Butler, and intent should matter.
But knowing a player well enough not to accidently offend him is part of coaching, too.