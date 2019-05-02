James Harden’s eyes look even worse (photo)

The Trail Blazers’ Evan Turner and Nuggets’ Jamal Murray, Jarred Vanderbilt and Trey Lyles were all in the middle of a confrontation that occurred while they were out of last night’s game. That put those four players at risk of one-game suspensions, automatic for anyone who leaves his team’s bench area during an altercation.

But they’ll escape punishment

Royce Young of ESPN:

There won’t be any additional disciplinary action taken (suspensions, etc) for the scuffle late in Game 2 between the Nuggets and Blazers, per a league source. Players left the bench area, but it was during a timeout, which doesn’t fall into the rule. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) May 2, 2019

Because a timeout had already been called, that gave the players more leeway to leave the bench. But I’m still a little surprised Turner dodged suspension. He ran from near Portland’s bench to the thick of the scrum.

This is an important development for the Trail Blazers. Small forward Maurice Harkless left Game 2 with a sprained ankle. If he remains injured, Turner could start Game 3 Friday.