Former MLB draftee Pat Connaughton throws out awful first pitch (VIDEO)

Pat Connaughton was once an MLB draft selection. During his first years with the Portland Trail Blazers, it was all anybody can talk about any time the young wing checked into the game.

That’s why when Connaughton threw out a first pitch during a Milwaukee Brewers game this week, everyone was left scratching their heads.

Connaughton, who now plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, was rumored to have some serious heat on his fastball as a top baseball selection. He was taken in the fourth round by the Baltimore Orioles, and given that the MLB has a million rounds in its draft, that means he was pretty dang good.

But this? This was bad.

Via Twitter:

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton was a former MLB draft pick. At least the form of his first pitch was good? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3XQOa68h4d — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 2, 2019

This video made the rounds on social media on Thursday, with Connaughton himself making a couple of comments about it. The Bucks shooter tweeted “What batter is gonna feel comfortable gettin in the box after 97mph goes over their head” and that he was “known to be a little “wildly effective” with the chin music”.

It seemed to me that Connaughton was trying to do something a little fancy and give the ball some movement, but it just didn’t go to plan.

Maybe he will get a chance to throw out another first pitch? Right after the Orioles renounce his rights.